ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Guardians and White Sox meet with series tied 1-1

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Chicago White Sox (62-59, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (64-56, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 12:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (12-5, 2.09 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 178 strikeouts); Guardians: Aaron Civale (2-5, 5.63 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -131, Guardians +111; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Cleveland is 64-56 overall and 32-25 in home games. Guardians hitters have a collective .385 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

Chicago has a 32-28 record in road games and a 62-59 record overall. The White Sox have a 36-13 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the 16th meeting between these teams this season. The Guardians have a 9-6 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 37 doubles, four triples and 23 home runs for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 14-for-41 with six doubles over the last 10 games.

Jose Abreu has 14 home runs, 51 walks and 58 RBI while hitting .308 for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 12-for-33 with three doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .261 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .288 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Austin Hedges: day-to-day (ankle), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Yasmani Grandal: day-to-day (), Leury Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Springer 3 hits, RBI double in 10th as Blue Jays top Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — George Springer got three hits, including a 10th-inning double on the first pitch from Boston reliever Ryan Brasier that scored automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. and lifted the Toronto Blue Jays over the Red Sox 3-2 Wednesday night. “Honestly, I was just looking to get Jackie to third,” Springer said. “He’s a really good pitcher, so I was just going up there looking to be aggressive.” Bradley started the 10th on second, the only time on base in the game for the former Boston outfielder. He signed with Toronto on Aug. 9, five days after being released by the Red Sox. Adam Cimber (10-5) pitched a scoreless ninth, giving up one hit. Jordan Romano worked a scoreless 10th inning, issuing an intentional walk to Rafael Devers before getting his 27th save.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Realmuto homers as Phillies top lowly Reds 7-5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto homered, Rhys Hoskins drove in three runs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 on Wednesday night. Jean Segura added three hits for the Phillies, who will go for the four-game series sweep on Thursday night. Cristopher Sánchez (2-1) struck out seven in six innings, and David Robertson got three outs for his 18th save.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Britton pitches in minors in return from Tommy John surgery

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton returned to the mound after an 11-month absence, facing two batters for the Class A Tampa Tarpons on Wednesday night in his first appearance since Tommy John surgery. The 34-year-old left-hander started the game against the Clearwater Threshers. He retired Cade Fergus on a grounder to the pitcher and threw a called third strike past Matt Alifano. An All-Star with Baltimore in 2015 and ’16, Britton hopes to return to the Yankees for the stretch run. He made his last big league appearance on Aug. 19 last year at Minnesota. Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache operated on Sept. 8 to reconstruct the UCL in his left elbow and remove a bone chip.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, IL
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Chicago, IL
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Illinois Sports
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
The Associated Press

Dodgers pummel Brewers again, Heaney 10 Ks in 12-6 win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andrew Heaney struck out 10 in his first win in four months, Austin Barnes drove in four runs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers pummeled the Milwaukee Brewers for the second straight game, winning 12-6 on Wednesday night. The Dodgers took the season series, 4-3, while outscoring the Brewers 22-11 over the three-game series, including a 10-1 rout on Tuesday. Los Angeles has scored 10 or more runs in three of its last four games. Los Angeles has the best record in baseball (86-37) and leads second-place San Diego by a whopping 19 1/2 games in the NL West, making everything they do lately look easy. “Sometimes it feels that way, but you feel that way you get your butt kicked the next day,” said Trea Turner, who was 2 for 2 with three walks. “Today we took care of business.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Witt HR in late rally after Gallen exits, Royals beat Dbacks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. homered during a five-run rally in the seventh inning, leading Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals over the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 Wednesday night. Arizona starter Zac Gallen extended his shutout streak to 27 1/3 innings, leaving after the sixth with a 1-0 lead. He gave up three hits, walked three and struck out six. The Royals broke loose in the seventh against the Arizona bullpen. Kansas City finished with seven hits, snapping an eight-game streak of six hits or less. Christian Walker hit his career-high 30th homer for Arizona, which has dropped four of five.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Crochet
Person
Aaron Civale
Person
Anthony Gose
Person
Aaron Bummer
Person
Austin Hedges
Person
Kyle Crick
Person
Yasmani Grandal
The Associated Press

Giolito, Sheets lift White Sox to 5-3 win over Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — On a night when the Chicago White Sox again gave themselves plenty of RBI opportunities, nobody had more than Gavin Sheets. Three times, Sheets went to the plate with the bases loaded Wednesday. He came through on two of those plate appearances, driving in three runs in Chicago’s 5-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles. “It was funny. I think the ball I hit the best was the out — the last at-bat,” Sheets said. “That’s baseball. Just try to put good at-bats together and get the job done in that situation.” Lucas Giolito pitched impressively into the seventh inning and Yoán Moncada pulled off a slick double play for the White Sox. Chicago left 14 men on base after stranding 13 the night before. They managed to split the two games despite all those missed chances.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Zach McKinstry homers as Cubs beat Cardinals 7-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach McKinstry homered and drove in three runs, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 on Wednesday night. Nico Hoerner had three hits for Chicago, and Yan Gomes added two RBIs. Rowan Wick (4-6) got five outs for the win, leading a solid performance by the Cubs bullpen. Lars Nootbaar homered for NL Central-leading St. Louis, and Corey Dickerson went 4 for 4. The Cardinals dropped to 17-5 in August. Chicago and St. Louis split the first four games of their unusual five-game set. The series finale is Thursday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy & Mike McCarley Form TMRW Sports

NEW YORK & JUPITER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and veteran sports industry executive Mike McCarley today announced the formation of TMRW Sports, a company focused on building technology-focused ventures that feature progressive approaches to sports, media, and entertainment (pronounced “tomorrow sports”). The joint announcement was made today by McCarley, founder and CEO of TMRW Sports, along with co-founders Woods and McIlroy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005372/en/ Cofounders Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Founder, CEO Mike McCarley, TMRW Sports Group (Photo: Business Wire)
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
505K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy