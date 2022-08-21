ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals meet in game 4 of series

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Kansas City Royals (49-73, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (64-55, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (4-8, 4.13 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 62 strikeouts); Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (1-7, 4.75 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -171, Royals +144; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays take a 2-1 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Kansas City Royals.

Tampa Bay has a 37-23 record at home and a 64-55 record overall. The Rays have gone 17-7 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Kansas City is 49-73 overall and 20-39 on the road. The Royals have a 19-9 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has 26 doubles and seven home runs for the Rays. Francisco Mejia is 10-for-28 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 17 home runs while slugging .444. Vinnie Pasquantino is 12-for-30 with a double, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .231 batting average, 2.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Royals: 3-7, .197 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Matt Wisler: 15-Day IL (neck), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Fleming: 15-Day IL (oblique), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (wrist), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

