Denver, CO

Rodgers leads Rockies against the Giants after 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

San Francisco Giants (59-61, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (53-69, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.53 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-8, 4.82 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -133, Rockies +112; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take on the San Francisco Giants after Brendan Rodgers had four hits against the Giants on Saturday.

Colorado has gone 35-30 in home games and 53-69 overall. The Rockies have a 30-51 record in games when they have given up a home run.

San Francisco is 59-61 overall and 25-32 on the road. The Giants have a 29-9 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the 12th time this season. The Giants lead the season series 6-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Cron has 23 home runs, 32 walks and 80 RBI while hitting .268 for the Rockies. Rodgers is 12-for-39 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has 25 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Giants. Brandon Crawford is 8-for-26 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .238 batting average, 6.03 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Giants: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (acl), Alex Colome: 15-Day IL (elbow), Elias Diaz: 10-Day IL (hand), Yonathan Daza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Kuhl: 15-Day IL (hip), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (foot), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Giants: Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Mauricio Llovera: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Alvarez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Colton Welker: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (forearm), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

