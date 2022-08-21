ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Tigers and Angels square off with series tied 1-1

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Los Angeles Angels (52-68, fourth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (46-76, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (10-7, 2.69 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 165 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (1-3, 4.38 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -194, Tigers +164; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Detroit has a 46-76 record overall and a 26-34 record in home games. The Tigers have an 8-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Los Angeles is 52-68 overall and 26-32 in road games. Angels pitchers have a collective 3.90 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

The teams square off Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harold Castro has 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 29 RBI while hitting .281 for the Tigers. Victor Reyes is 11-for-35 over the last 10 games.

Ohtani has 18 doubles, five triples and 27 home runs for the Angels. David Fletcher is 13-for-37 over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, .230 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Angels: 5-5, .209 batting average, 3.73 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jonathan Schoop: day-to-day (ankle), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (arm), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (finger), Michael Lorenzen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Duffy: 60-Day IL (back), Archie Bradley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (wrist), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

Springer 3 hits, RBI double in 10th as Blue Jays top Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — George Springer got three hits, including a 10th-inning double on the first pitch from Boston reliever Ryan Brasier that scored automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. and lifted the Toronto Blue Jays over the Red Sox 3-2 Wednesday night. “Honestly, I was just looking to get Jackie to third,” Springer said. “He’s a really good pitcher, so I was just going up there looking to be aggressive.” Bradley started the 10th on second, the only time on base in the game for the former Boston outfielder. He signed with Toronto on Aug. 9, five days after being released by the Red Sox. Adam Cimber (10-5) pitched a scoreless ninth, giving up one hit. Jordan Romano worked a scoreless 10th inning, issuing an intentional walk to Rafael Devers before getting his 27th save.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Britton pitches in minors in return from Tommy John surgery

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton returned to the mound after an 11-month absence, facing two batters for the Class A Tampa Tarpons on Wednesday night in his first appearance since Tommy John surgery. The 34-year-old left-hander started the game against the Clearwater Threshers. He retired Cade Fergus on a grounder to the pitcher and threw a called third strike past Matt Alifano. An All-Star with Baltimore in 2015 and ’16, Britton hopes to return to the Yankees for the stretch run. He made his last big league appearance on Aug. 19 last year at Minnesota. Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache operated on Sept. 8 to reconstruct the UCL in his left elbow and remove a bone chip.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Realmuto homers as Phillies top lowly Reds 7-5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto homered, Rhys Hoskins drove in three runs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 on Wednesday night. Jean Segura added three hits for the Phillies, who will go for the four-game series sweep on Thursday night. Cristopher Sánchez (2-1) struck out seven in six innings, and David Robertson got three outs for his 18th save.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Witt HR in late rally after Gallen exits, Royals beat Dbacks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. homered during a five-run rally in the seventh inning, leading Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals over the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 Wednesday night. Arizona starter Zac Gallen extended his shutout streak to 27 1/3 innings, leaving after the sixth with a 1-0 lead. He gave up three hits, walked three and struck out six. The Royals broke loose in the seventh against the Arizona bullpen. Kansas City finished with seven hits, snapping an eight-game streak of six hits or less. Christian Walker hit his career-high 30th homer for Arizona, which has dropped four of five.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Giolito, Sheets lift White Sox to 5-3 win over Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — On a night when the Chicago White Sox again gave themselves plenty of RBI opportunities, nobody had more than Gavin Sheets. Three times, Sheets went to the plate with the bases loaded Wednesday. He came through on two of those plate appearances, driving in three runs in Chicago’s 5-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles. “It was funny. I think the ball I hit the best was the out — the last at-bat,” Sheets said. “That’s baseball. Just try to put good at-bats together and get the job done in that situation.” Lucas Giolito pitched impressively into the seventh inning and Yoán Moncada pulled off a slick double play for the White Sox. Chicago left 14 men on base after stranding 13 the night before. They managed to split the two games despite all those missed chances.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Veteran forward Phil Kessel headed to Vegas on 1-year deal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights bolstered their forward depth by signing veteran Phil Kessel to a one-year, $1.5 million deal Wednesday. The 34-year-old Kessel spent the past three seasons with the Arizona Coyotes. The two-time Stanley Cup champion has 399 goals and 557 assists in 1,204 career games with Boston, Toronto, Pittsburgh and Arizona. Kessel has appeared in 982 consecutive NHL games, the longest active streak, and is seven away from tying Keith Yandle’s record of 989. Last season, Kessel had a career-worst eight goals along with 44 assists. He’s a goal away from becoming the 13th American-born player to score 400 NHL goals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy & Mike McCarley Form TMRW Sports

NEW YORK & JUPITER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and veteran sports industry executive Mike McCarley today announced the formation of TMRW Sports, a company focused on building technology-focused ventures that feature progressive approaches to sports, media, and entertainment (pronounced “tomorrow sports”). The joint announcement was made today by McCarley, founder and CEO of TMRW Sports, along with co-founders Woods and McIlroy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005372/en/ Cofounders Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Founder, CEO Mike McCarley, TMRW Sports Group (Photo: Business Wire)
