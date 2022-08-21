Read full article on original website
Related
mmanews.com
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
mmanews.com
Watch: Raw Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Usman After KO Loss
Additional footage of the aftermath surrounding Kamaru Usman‘s knockout loss to Leon Edwards has been released to the public. Just seconds away from a second win over Edwards, Usman got caught by a head kick that knocked him out unconscious in the fifth round at UFC 278. This was the first time that Usman had been knocked out during his illustrious career and his first defeat of any kind since a submission loss to Jose Caceres at CFA 11 in 2013.
mmanews.com
Edwards Sends Drake Advice Following Failed Usman Bet
Newly crowned UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards had a bit of betting advice for Drake following another expensive night for the Canadian rapper. In the main event of UFC 278 this past weekend, Edwards shocked the world by ending the record-breaking win streak of Kamaru Usman, and taking the Nigerian-born star’s gold in the process.
mmanews.com
Costa Calls For Replay Rule After UFC 278 Rockhold “Cheating”
Paulo Costa scored a big win over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278, but he is fed up with some of the issues that he has had to deal with in the cage. After suffering back-to-back defeats to the Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori, Costa was in need of a big win, and he was able to do just that against Rockhold. After three rounds of wild and bizarre action that saw both men hurt and exhausted, “Borrachinha” got the nod on the judges scorecards.
RELATED PEOPLE
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Completely Stiffened By Vicious KO Left
MMA fighter Anthony Drilich wasted no time in ending his fight with Michael Barber on his terms at Eternal MMA 68. Drilich and Barber battled on the main card of EMMA 68 on Saturday in Perth, AU. Both bantamweights were looking to make a name for themselves and keep their positive momentum after picking up big wins in their last fights.
mmanews.com
Jon Jones Reminds Fans Where His Legacy Is Against Khabib’s
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is willing to compare his UFC run to anyone, including Khabib Nurmagomedov. Jones is preparing to make his return at heavyweight, potentially by the end of 2022. He’s been out of competition since vacating the light heavyweight title in 2020 following a win over Dominick Reyes.
mmanews.com
Watch: Usman Reflects On KO Loss In First Post-UFC 278 Interview
Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has given his first interview since being brutally knocked out by Leon Edwards at UFC 278. This past weekend, Usman entered the Octagon in Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena with a sixth successful title defense on his mind. Through four rounds, it appeared almost certain that “The Nigerian Nightmare” would be leaving Utah with that goal accomplished and having taken another step towards certain 170-pound GOAT status.
mmanews.com
Watch: Leon Edwards’ Raw Backstage Reaction After UFC 278 Win
After a memorable title win at UFC 278, newly crowned welterweight king Leon Edwards was understandably emotional backstage as he spoke to his family back home. Against the odds, Edwards capped off this past weekend’s Utah-held pay-per-view, which he headlined opposite Kamaru Usman, with a moment that will be replayed over and over again.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mmanews.com
Watch: Israel Adesanya Reacts To Usman’s UFC 278 KO Loss
Israel Adesanya had a genuine reaction watching the UFC 278 main event go down on Saturday night. UFC 278 saw a new UFC welterweight champion crowned as Leon Edwards knocked out Kamaru Usman in the fifth round of their fight. Fans all over the world looked on in shock as the dominant champion Usman lay on the canvas.
mmanews.com
Watch: Boxer Earns Controversial KO Immediately After Glove Touch
Lightweight boxer Ruben Torres taught Cristian Baez a brutal lesson in keeping your guard up at all times during a fight. Torres and Baez competed at a recent Thompson Boxing Promotions event on Saturday in Corona, CA. Torres entered the fight 18-0 and looked to further progress his career towards potential stardom in boxing.
mmanews.com
Former UFC Fighter Has Had Enough Of Drake’s Public UFC Bets
Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub is not a fan of seeing Canadian rapper Drake post about his expensive fight bets. Coverage of Drake’s pre-event picks and the plastering of them across social media is becoming somewhat of a staple ahead of big UFC cards. Whilst it initially saw a “curse” created owing to his losing run, which saw hefty stakes on Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 and Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 fall away, the recording artist had a brief change of fortune.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Forced To Tap After Brutal GNP Elbows
MMA fighter Claudio Maestre overwhelmed Said Villanueva Niebla with elbow strikes on the ground to the point that Niebla was forced to tap. Maestre and Niebla battled in a welterweight bout at Naciones MMA 8 on Friday in Saltillo, MX. The two welterweights helped ring in the action to kick off the main card of the event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mmanews.com
Rashad Evans Explains Why Watching Usman’s KO Was ‘Traumatic’
Rashad Evans is recalling his experience seeing Kamaru Usman get knocked out at UFC 278. Rashad Evans was in a bad spot during the UFC 278 main event. He was cageside to watch his friend Kamaru Usman defend his title but instead had a front-row seat to his knockout. Usman was hit with a perfect head kick in the final seconds of his main event title match against Leon Edwards.
mmanews.com
UFC Rankings Report: Massive P4P Shakeups Following UFC 278
The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 278, and we’ve got the full report for you below!. Men’s Pound for Pound: Entering UFC 278, Kamaru Usman was the pound-for-pound king. It seemed he was well on his way to retaining both that title and his welterweight strap when facing Leon Edwards in the night’s main event.
mmanews.com
Evidence Surfaces Of Team Edwards Mapping Out Usman ‘Kill Shot’
UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ iconic “pound-for-pound, head shot, dead” kick at UFC 278 was pre-meditated. Edwards pulled off one of the most incredible come-from-behind knockouts wins in UFC history by knocking off Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. He rallied from a few rounds down to knock out Usman with a brutal head kick with just under a minute left in the fight.
mmanews.com
Dvalishvili Responds To UFC 278 Criticism: “It’s His Job To Move”
UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili has responded to criticism of his UFC 278 performance from UFC President Dana White and others. Dvalishvili used his wrestling to shut down José Aldo’s advances on the feet and ground in their UFC 278 showcase. While it wasn’t a full-throttle battle that most expected, Dvalishvili used his elite grappling to stifle Aldo and coast to victory with relative ease.
mmanews.com
Watch: Leon Edwards Gets A Hero’s Welcome In The UK After KO
UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards got off the plane in the UK with an audience of cheering fans, friends & family there to greet him. Edwards pulled off an all-time upset against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. With a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a head kick that slept Usman and gave him the welterweight title.
mmanews.com
Teddy Atlas Explains How Usman’s Boxing Focus Led To KO Loss
Renowned boxing trainer Teddy Atlas has suggested that Kamaru Usman‘s striking approach led to his downfall at UFC 278. In the main event of the Salt Lake City-held pay-per-view, Usman targeted his sixth successful title defense, having run roughshod at 170 pounds since capturing the gold from Tyron Woodley in 2019.
mmanews.com
Dana White Provides Major Update On Colby Covington’s Return
UFC President Dana White has given a positive update on welterweight contender Colby Covington‘s return to the Octagon. Covington, a former interim titleholder on MMA’s biggest stage, was last in action this past March. He defeated former friend-turned-bitter rival Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 272 via unanimous decision.
mmanews.com
Helwani: Jake Paul’s Fighter Pay Crusade Has Been Discredited
MMA journalist Ariel Helwani continues to publicly reprimand Jake Paul for his trolling of Luke Rockhold during and after his fight at UFC 278. Rockhold lost to Paulo Costa on Saturday night via a unanimous decision in a ‘Fight of the Night’ winner at UFC 278. He announced his retirement immediately following the three-round war.
Comments / 0