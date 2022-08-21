Read full article on original website
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Update: Serial Road Rager in the Heights has been arrestedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
“I Was Proud Of Him," Louisiana Father Says Of Son Who Vanished From Houston, TexasThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
This Houston couple has given away half a billion dollarsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Women of AT&T and Nissi's Network Inc. sponsor LeBrunch in Bleu to support survivors of human traffickingJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Thursday, Aug. 25
Learn about pioneer history at the annual Boonville Days event which includes characters in period costumes, musicians, dancers, artisans and cowboys, along with demonstrations, pony rides, train rides and other activities. Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The event kicks off with the Buffalo Stampede half marathon and 5K race at 7:30 a.m. The festival is free; $20 for a chuck wagon lunch. brazosvalleymuseum.org/boonville-days.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Wednesday, Aug. 24
The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board presents its annual 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony on Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the War on Terror site at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex, 3101 Harvey Road in College Station. Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky will speak at the event, and a memorial wreath will be placed at the site. www.bvvm.org.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rittenhouse selfie with Texas police officer circulates online, sparking outrage
DALLAS — A photo of a Texas police officer posing for a selfie with Kyle Rittenhouse has sparked outrage on social media. The photo was posted to the Thrall Police Department’s official Facebook page earlier this month. It has since been removed, but the image is circulating widely on social media.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Robinson, Brenham's other few seniors ready to lead young Cubs into 2022
Reid Robinson is going to do everything he can to help his team. For the Brenham senior receiver, that includes being a valuable playmaker for his quarterback, a helping hand to the younger receivers and a leader for the entire team. “For me, the important thing is be someone that...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Ewers-Shurtleff announces candidacy for Bryan City Council, Place 5
Marca Ewers-Shurtleff announced Friday her candidacy for Bryan City Council Single Member District 5, and if elected, said she would like to see continued economic development and growth for Bryan. “What I really like about Bryan is how inclusive the community is, so I want to continue to enhance the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Tullos 'proud of their effort' in Bryan's scrimmage last week
There was a lot that Ricky Tullos was proud of in Bryan’s scrimmage last week against A&M Consolidated. The Vikings new head coach was proud of the overall effort, proud of the offensive line and was impressed by specific plays on both sides of the ball. “Well all in...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Christian has high aspirations under new coach Correy Washington
Never mind the fact that Brazos Christian lost a number of key starters from 2021’s 8-3 squad. The Eagles say they have championship aspirations on their minds. “Our theme is believe, and we believe that we can win the state championship,” said Ryan Burtin, a senior wide receiver and safety. “We’ve got a lot of young guys coming back, but I believe we’re capable of winning the state championship with those guys.”
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for August 24
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (10) updates to this series since Updated 18 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
One dead in four-vehicle crash on Texas 6 Monday in Brazos County
One person died in a four-vehicle crash Monday afternoon along Texas 6 near FM 2154 in south Brazos County, according to the Department of Public Safety. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. DPS officials said Wenjun Li,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Area animal shelters host adoption, foster events this week to help pets find homes
More than 60 animals are up for adoption at Aggieland Humane Society and Urgent Animals of Hearne Robertson County, so both are hosting events to help find foster and permanent homes for pets in their care. Aggieland Humane Society will host a “Clear the Shelters” event Friday and Saturday during...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Somerville players excited to be working under new head coach from Brenham
Dameon Bryant will tell you right away that it’s in the workouts. Somerville’s senior wide receiver is entering his final season with a new head coach and staff, but Bryant already knows the biggest difference has been the new offseason workouts. “A lot more lifting than we did...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie soccer team to host Bearkats on Thursday night at Ellis Field
The Texas A&M soccer team will host Sam Houston State at 7 p.m. Thursday in nonconference action at Ellis Field. A&M (1-0-1) opened the season last week with a 0-0 tie at No. 25 Clemson last Thursday and an 8-0 shutout of McNeese State on Sunday at home. Sam Houston (0-1) opened with a 1-0 loss at McNeese on Friday in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Read The Eagle's 2022 Brazos Valley high school football preview tab
Here's team previews, features and a preseason podcast from The Eagle's 2022 Brazos Valley high school football preview tab. Brazos Sports PrepsCast: DCTF's Matt Stepp joins to preview the upcoming Brazos Valley football season. Allen Academy looks to take step forward with more experienced group. Alex Miller. Veteran Mustangs return...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Danny Mitchell taking over in Normangee with eye on district schedule
Danny Mitchell is up for the challenge. The first-year head football coach at Normangee estimates that the Panthers will have only about five or six returning players on both sides of the ball. But Mitchell and the returning players aren’t worrying about their lack of experience. Instead they are embracing...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Giammalva announces candidacy for Bryan City Council, At Large Place 6
Patrick Giammalva announced his candidacy Tuesday for the Bryan City Council, At Large Place 6 seat, and if elected, said he hopes to look into bettering how the city of Bryan government operates. “I am a property owner and a citizen of Bryan, I am a disgruntled property owner and...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Christian beats Bremond 3-2 in nondistrict volleyball action
Brazos Christian’s Cate Wright had 24 kills and 12 digs, and Emily Angerer had 39 assists and eight kills as the Lady Eagles beat Bremond 25-19, 25-13, 23-25, 25-27, 15-9 in nondistrict volleyball play at Eagle Gym on Tuesday. Emily Sullivan also had 11 digs and four aces for...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Cessna: Texas A&M battle for starting QB continues
Texas A&M’s starting quarterback is ... wait for it ... wait for it. Nah, let’s wait some more. The hope was head coach Jimbo Fisher would name his starting quarterback at Wednesday afternoon’s press conference. It didn’t happen. “We’ll announce it when we’re ready,” Fisher said....
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated volleyball team drops streaky match to Tomball 3-1
The A&M Consolidated volleyball team’s confidence grew as its home bout against Tomball waged on Tuesday at Tiger Gym, but it was too late to make a comeback in the 25-21, 25-18, 23-25, 25-14 loss to the Lady Cougars. Tiger middle blockers Bella Gutierrez and Lesley Munoz led Consol...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Press Conference: Laura "Bird" Kuhn
Head Coach Laura "Bird" Kuhn answers questions from the local media ahead of the 2022 Texas A&M Invitational to open the season. August 22, 2022.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Navasota football team prepared to get physical in step up to new district
The Navasota Rattlers concluded the 2021 season on a down note, losing their playoff opener and finishing with a sub-.500 record. In response, the team decided to bulk up to prepare for a tougher district schedule this fall. “We’re coming in a lot more physical, a lot stronger,” junior linebacker...
