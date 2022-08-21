Never mind the fact that Brazos Christian lost a number of key starters from 2021’s 8-3 squad. The Eagles say they have championship aspirations on their minds. “Our theme is believe, and we believe that we can win the state championship,” said Ryan Burtin, a senior wide receiver and safety. “We’ve got a lot of young guys coming back, but I believe we’re capable of winning the state championship with those guys.”

BRYAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO