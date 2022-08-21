Read full article on original website
Fall Camp Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher
Texas A&M football head coach Jimbo Fisher meets the media during the final week of Fall Camp. (8.24.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
Read The Eagle's 2022 Brazos Valley high school football preview tab
Here's team previews, features and a preseason podcast from The Eagle's 2022 Brazos Valley high school football preview tab. Brazos Sports PrepsCast: DCTF's Matt Stepp joins to preview the upcoming Brazos Valley football season. Allen Academy looks to take step forward with more experienced group. Alex Miller. Veteran Mustangs return...
College Station volleyball team outlasts Concordia Lutheran in five-setter
Marcella Deer had 16 kills, and Ava Martindale had 25 digs to help lead the College Station volleyball team to a 17-25, 25-23, 25-17, 15-25, 15-8 victory over Houston Concordia Lutheran in nondistrict play Tuesday at Cougar Gym. College Station’s Blair Thiebaud had 35 assists. Avery Psencik had 12 kills....
Aggie soccer team to host Bearkats on Thursday night at Ellis Field
The Texas A&M soccer team will host Sam Houston State at 7 p.m. Thursday in nonconference action at Ellis Field. A&M (1-0-1) opened the season last week with a 0-0 tie at No. 25 Clemson last Thursday and an 8-0 shutout of McNeese State on Sunday at home. Sam Houston (0-1) opened with a 1-0 loss at McNeese on Friday in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Somerville players excited to be working under new head coach from Brenham
Dameon Bryant will tell you right away that it’s in the workouts. Somerville’s senior wide receiver is entering his final season with a new head coach and staff, but Bryant already knows the biggest difference has been the new offseason workouts. “A lot more lifting than we did...
Rockdale aware of its tough district but ready to face challenge
Rockdale’s football team is aiming to win a playoff game for the first time since its state title in 2017. To get there, The Tigers are going to have to survive one of the toughest districts in Texas. District 11-3A Division I features four teams ranked in Texas Football’s...
Navasota football team prepared to get physical in step up to new district
The Navasota Rattlers concluded the 2021 season on a down note, losing their playoff opener and finishing with a sub-.500 record. In response, the team decided to bulk up to prepare for a tougher district schedule this fall. “We’re coming in a lot more physical, a lot stronger,” junior linebacker...
Press Conference: Laura "Bird" Kuhn
Head Coach Laura "Bird" Kuhn answers questions from the local media ahead of the 2022 Texas A&M Invitational to open the season. August 22, 2022.
Iola football team spreading its wings on offense this season
Iola’s offensive switch isn’t as dramatic as going from a meat-based diet to becoming a vegetarian or experiencing the weather patterns of Northern Minnesota compared to that of Central Texas, but the Bulldogs’ move from the wing-T to a spread formation on short notice will be a major test.
Milano football team leans on large senior class including healthy Josh Millar
It’s been a trying year and a half for Milano two-way senior standout Josh Millar and the Eagle football team. Millar played only defense in 2021 while recovering from a season-ending knee injury he suffered as a sophomore. Now he’s 100% healthy, a big boost to a senior class that has a chance to earn the program’s first winning season since 2017.
Robinson, Brenham's other few seniors ready to lead young Cubs into 2022
Reid Robinson is going to do everything he can to help his team. For the Brenham senior receiver, that includes being a valuable playmaker for his quarterback, a helping hand to the younger receivers and a leader for the entire team. “For me, the important thing is be someone that...
'Rock solid:' Gabby Baker the glue in Rudder's sweep of Waco
Gabby Baker did more than her part for Rudder’s volleyball team Tuesday night at The Armory. In the Lady Rangers’ 25-13, 25-14, 25-14 sweep of Waco, head coach Jacky Pence called Rudder’s sophomore libero the unsung hero. “I thought Gabby Baker was rock solid, and without her...
A&M Consolidated eyes deepest playoff run in a decade with veteran team
Last season, the A&M Consolidated football team came just short of reaching the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2013. With seven starters back on each side of the ball, including three on each of the lines, the Tigers are hopeful their depth and talent can carry them to their furthest playoff run in almost a decade this fall.
Brazos Christian beats Bremond 3-2 in nondistrict volleyball action
Brazos Christian’s Cate Wright had 24 kills and 12 digs, and Emily Angerer had 39 assists and eight kills as the Lady Eagles beat Bremond 25-19, 25-13, 23-25, 25-27, 15-9 in nondistrict volleyball play at Eagle Gym on Tuesday. Emily Sullivan also had 11 digs and four aces for...
Brazos Christian has high aspirations under new coach Correy Washington
Never mind the fact that Brazos Christian lost a number of key starters from 2021’s 8-3 squad. The Eagles say they have championship aspirations on their minds. “Our theme is believe, and we believe that we can win the state championship,” said Ryan Burtin, a senior wide receiver and safety. “We’ve got a lot of young guys coming back, but I believe we’re capable of winning the state championship with those guys.”
One of Leon's own back to lead Cougar football team this season
It’s a funny feeling for head coach Derek Thomas when he looks at his team and sees the children of his former teammates working hard in the weight room or on the practice field. Thomas may be entering his first year as head coach of the Leon Cougars, but...
Franklin football team focuses on winning another state title after moving up to 3A-I
The Franklin football team’s mantra last season was “finish” after the Lions suffered a heartbreaking 35-34 loss to Canadian in the 2020 Class 3A Division II state championship game, but they’ve got a new rallying cry this year. Defend. Franklin put away Gunter 49-35 in last...
More experienced Bremond football team excited to continue where it left off
Bremond made a surprising three-week playoff run last year that was as rewarding for some as winning a state championship. The Tigers started slowly in 2021 because of youth and inexperience, but they managed to finish third in District 10-2A Division II highlighted by a 43-35 overtime victory at Hubbard. Bremond knocked off Quinlan Boles in a tossup bi-district game, then upset 12-2A-II champion Evadale in area to advance to regionals. That was a step further than the previous season, adding to the program’s rich history that includes 35 playoff appearances and four state championships.
A&M Consolidated volleyball team drops streaky match to Tomball 3-1
The A&M Consolidated volleyball team’s confidence grew as its home bout against Tomball waged on Tuesday at Tiger Gym, but it was too late to make a comeback in the 25-21, 25-18, 23-25, 25-14 loss to the Lady Cougars. Tiger middle blockers Bella Gutierrez and Lesley Munoz led Consol...
Cessna: Texas A&M battle for starting QB continues
Texas A&M’s starting quarterback is ... wait for it ... wait for it. Nah, let’s wait some more. The hope was head coach Jimbo Fisher would name his starting quarterback at Wednesday afternoon’s press conference. It didn’t happen. “We’ll announce it when we’re ready,” Fisher said....
