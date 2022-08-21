ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hearne, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

Fall Camp Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher

Texas A&M football head coach Jimbo Fisher meets the media during the final week of Fall Camp. (8.24.22) Fall camp coverage is brought to you by Academy Sports + Outdoors. Visit 12thman.com/fallcamp.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Read The Eagle's 2022 Brazos Valley high school football preview tab

Here's team previews, features and a preseason podcast from The Eagle's 2022 Brazos Valley high school football preview tab. Brazos Sports PrepsCast: DCTF's Matt Stepp joins to preview the upcoming Brazos Valley football season. Allen Academy looks to take step forward with more experienced group. Alex Miller. Veteran Mustangs return...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggie soccer team to host Bearkats on Thursday night at Ellis Field

The Texas A&M soccer team will host Sam Houston State at 7 p.m. Thursday in nonconference action at Ellis Field. A&M (1-0-1) opened the season last week with a 0-0 tie at No. 25 Clemson last Thursday and an 8-0 shutout of McNeese State on Sunday at home. Sam Houston (0-1) opened with a 1-0 loss at McNeese on Friday in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Rockdale aware of its tough district but ready to face challenge

Rockdale’s football team is aiming to win a playoff game for the first time since its state title in 2017. To get there, The Tigers are going to have to survive one of the toughest districts in Texas. District 11-3A Division I features four teams ranked in Texas Football’s...
ROCKDALE, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Navasota football team prepared to get physical in step up to new district

The Navasota Rattlers concluded the 2021 season on a down note, losing their playoff opener and finishing with a sub-.500 record. In response, the team decided to bulk up to prepare for a tougher district schedule this fall. “We’re coming in a lot more physical, a lot stronger,” junior linebacker...
NAVASOTA, TX
#Tcu
Bryan College Station Eagle

Iola football team spreading its wings on offense this season

Iola’s offensive switch isn’t as dramatic as going from a meat-based diet to becoming a vegetarian or experiencing the weather patterns of Northern Minnesota compared to that of Central Texas, but the Bulldogs’ move from the wing-T to a spread formation on short notice will be a major test.
IOLA, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Milano football team leans on large senior class including healthy Josh Millar

It’s been a trying year and a half for Milano two-way senior standout Josh Millar and the Eagle football team. Millar played only defense in 2021 while recovering from a season-ending knee injury he suffered as a sophomore. Now he’s 100% healthy, a big boost to a senior class that has a chance to earn the program’s first winning season since 2017.
MILANO, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Robinson, Brenham's other few seniors ready to lead young Cubs into 2022

Reid Robinson is going to do everything he can to help his team. For the Brenham senior receiver, that includes being a valuable playmaker for his quarterback, a helping hand to the younger receivers and a leader for the entire team. “For me, the important thing is be someone that...
BRENHAM, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

'Rock solid:' Gabby Baker the glue in Rudder's sweep of Waco

Gabby Baker did more than her part for Rudder’s volleyball team Tuesday night at The Armory. In the Lady Rangers’ 25-13, 25-14, 25-14 sweep of Waco, head coach Jacky Pence called Rudder’s sophomore libero the unsung hero. “I thought Gabby Baker was rock solid, and without her...
WACO, TX
Texas Christian University
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M Consolidated eyes deepest playoff run in a decade with veteran team

Last season, the A&M Consolidated football team came just short of reaching the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2013. With seven starters back on each side of the ball, including three on each of the lines, the Tigers are hopeful their depth and talent can carry them to their furthest playoff run in almost a decade this fall.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Christian beats Bremond 3-2 in nondistrict volleyball action

Brazos Christian’s Cate Wright had 24 kills and 12 digs, and Emily Angerer had 39 assists and eight kills as the Lady Eagles beat Bremond 25-19, 25-13, 23-25, 25-27, 15-9 in nondistrict volleyball play at Eagle Gym on Tuesday. Emily Sullivan also had 11 digs and four aces for...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos Christian has high aspirations under new coach Correy Washington

Never mind the fact that Brazos Christian lost a number of key starters from 2021’s 8-3 squad. The Eagles say they have championship aspirations on their minds. “Our theme is believe, and we believe that we can win the state championship,” said Ryan Burtin, a senior wide receiver and safety. “We’ve got a lot of young guys coming back, but I believe we’re capable of winning the state championship with those guys.”
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

One of Leon's own back to lead Cougar football team this season

It’s a funny feeling for head coach Derek Thomas when he looks at his team and sees the children of his former teammates working hard in the weight room or on the practice field. Thomas may be entering his first year as head coach of the Leon Cougars, but...
JEWETT, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

More experienced Bremond football team excited to continue where it left off

Bremond made a surprising three-week playoff run last year that was as rewarding for some as winning a state championship. The Tigers started slowly in 2021 because of youth and inexperience, but they managed to finish third in District 10-2A Division II highlighted by a 43-35 overtime victory at Hubbard. Bremond knocked off Quinlan Boles in a tossup bi-district game, then upset 12-2A-II champion Evadale in area to advance to regionals. That was a step further than the previous season, adding to the program’s rich history that includes 35 playoff appearances and four state championships.
BREMOND, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M Consolidated volleyball team drops streaky match to Tomball 3-1

The A&M Consolidated volleyball team’s confidence grew as its home bout against Tomball waged on Tuesday at Tiger Gym, but it was too late to make a comeback in the 25-21, 25-18, 23-25, 25-14 loss to the Lady Cougars. Tiger middle blockers Bella Gutierrez and Lesley Munoz led Consol...
TOMBALL, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Cessna: Texas A&M battle for starting QB continues

Texas A&M’s starting quarterback is ... wait for it ... wait for it. Nah, let’s wait some more. The hope was head coach Jimbo Fisher would name his starting quarterback at Wednesday afternoon’s press conference. It didn’t happen. “We’ll announce it when we’re ready,” Fisher said....
COLLEGE STATION, TX

