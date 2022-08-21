Read full article on original website
935wain.com
Adair Circuit Court Grand Jury Indictments: August 2022
Adair Circuit Court Grand Jury Indictments – Commonwealth Of Kentucky: Indictment Nos. 22-CR-00162 thru 22-CR-00170_Redacted. *Reminder — Indictments are not a finding of guilt. All individuals are innocent, until proven guilty, in a court of law. (Annetta Burton – Deputy Clerk – Adair County Circuit Clerk)
Louisville woman indicted for allegedly sending threatening mail to neighbors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman accused of harassing a family in her neighborhood has been indicted by a federal grand jury for mailing threatening letters to her neighbors. According to court documents and statements made in court on Tuesday, Suzanne Craft, 54, sent multiple "threatening communications" via the...
wvih.com
Serial Robber Sentenced In Federal Court
A Southern Indiana man who robbed multiple banks and broke out of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. Anthony Martinez, 32 from Scottsburg, pleaded guilty to robbing a credit union and use of a firearm after robbing four banks in Louisville and a credit union in Madison, Indiana.
Wave 3
Ex-LMPD cop pleads guilty to federal charges in Breonna Taylor civil rights case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A police officer who was involved in the Breonna Taylor case has pleaded guilty to federal charges as part of a plea agreement. Kelly Hanna Goodlett pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy during a federal hearing before U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings. The conviction is a federal felony.
k105.com
Accused trafficker of deadly fentanyl, persistent felony offender on list of Grayson County’s Most Wanted
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office has announced its latest list of Most Wanted suspects. Anyone with knowledge on the location of any of the Most Wanted is asked to contact the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at 270-259-3024 or your local law enforcement agency. Grayson County’s Most Wanted:
Former Louisville detective pleads guilty to Breonna Taylor cover-up
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former Louisville police detective who helped falsify the warrant that led to the deadly police raid at Breonna Taylor’s apartment has pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge. Federal investigators said Kelly Goodlett added a false line to the warrant and later conspired with...
Indiana man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for robbing multiple banks
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A serial armed robbery suspect who escaped from a Louisville jail in 2020 has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. Anthony Martinez, 32, of Scottsburg, Ind., pleaded guilty to robbing several banks in Kentuckiana and using a firearm during the robberies, according to the Department of Justice.
Wave 3
Police chase and crash suspect accused of attempting to scam the FBI
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A silver car driving in reverse smashed into another car in Nulu on Thursday, a violent end to a police chase. John Lohden Jr. was apprehended, trying to escape on foot with a small child, his son, in his arms. The child was returned safely to his mother.
hudsonvalleypress.com
Department of Justice Indicts Four Police Officers
Tamika Palmer, Breonna Taylor’s mother, has long been insisting that Louisville police have never been at her daughter Breonna Taylor’s apartment on the night they shot her dead. On August 4, the Department of Justice, led by the Attorney General and Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights...
Breonna Taylor killing: Ex-Louisville officer Kelly Hannah Goodlett to plead guilty to federal conspiracy charge
A former Kentucky police officer is expected to appear in court on Monday to plead guilty to a federal conspiracy charge related to the controversial shooting death of Breonna Taylor.
wevv.com
Tell City mom charged in 5-year-old son's death released from jail on bond
A Tell City, Indiana mother who was arrested in connection to her child's death is out of jail on bond. Court officials say Kayla Irwin was released from jail in Meade County, Kentucky on Monday after posting a $25,000 bond. The 28-year-old mother was arrested in Kentucky alongside 40-year-old Daniel...
wdrb.com
Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run that killed Shelbyville Police officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed an off-duty Shelbyville Police officer cried during her court appearance Wednesday. Police said Ashley Catlett, 28, was the driver who turned left and hit a motorcyclist Tuesday morning on Outer Loop. Catlett ran from the scene but left her car and purse there, which helped lead investigators to her.
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm. Cornelio Moran-Miranda, 39, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. On June 1, 2021,...
WLKY.com
Hit-and-run suspect that killed off-duty officer arraigned as her mother and department speak out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed an off-duty Shelbyville police officer was arraigned Wednesday morning. Ashley Catlett, 27, faced a judge for the charges against her that include leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Early Tuesday morning, police said Catlett hit...
adairvoice.com
Stapleton arrested on several charges
Matthew Stapleton of Columbia is facing numerous charges after being arrested early Saturday morning. Officers from the Columbia Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Burkesville St, inspecting the vehicle Stapleton was driving. K9 unit Nitro was called, and he alerted on the vehicle where suspected methamphetamine was found. Officer...
Judge orders Clark County sheriff to provide more information for lawsuit defense
Sheriff Jamey Noel and other Clark County Jail officers are facing two federal lawsuits from 28 women who say they were attacked at the jail.
Wave 3
Woman arrested for deadly hit-and-run of officer had history of reckless driving and arrests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested a woman who they say fled the scene of a deadly crash that killed and off-duty police officer early yesterday. Ashley Dyan Catlett, 28, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. She is currently charged with a felony for leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid. Catlett is also facing misdemeanor charges for not having a drivers license and failure to maintain insurance.
WIBC.com
Drugs, Guns, & Cash – What Cops Found in a New Albany Home
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A man from New Albany is headed to federal prison for trafficking drugs and illegal guns. Court documents say Cornelio Moran-Miranda, 39, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of an illegal firearm. On June 1st of last year, New Albany police conducted a search of Moran-Miranda’s house.
wvih.com
Louisville Homicide Suspect Found Dead
The suspect wanted in a Louisville homicide has been found dead in Tennessee. Metro Nashville police say 27 year-old Carlos Guevara died by his own hand. Around 11 p.m. Friday, Louisville Metro Police that were called to the 11000 block of Westport Road found a woman who had been stabbed. She was rushed to UofL Hospital, but died from her wounds.
k105.com
Caneyville woman arrested on drug, other charges at Morgantown convenience store
A Caneyville woman has been jailed on drug and other charges after police responded to a report of an intoxicated woman at a Morgantown convenience store. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Saturday afternoon officers were dispatched to Jumpin’ Jacks Food Mart at 2350 Bowling Green Road (Hwy 231) on the report of a “possibly intoxicated subject.”
