LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested a woman who they say fled the scene of a deadly crash that killed and off-duty police officer early yesterday. Ashley Dyan Catlett, 28, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. She is currently charged with a felony for leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid. Catlett is also facing misdemeanor charges for not having a drivers license and failure to maintain insurance.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO