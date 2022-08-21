ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

935wain.com

Adair Circuit Court Grand Jury Indictments: August 2022

Adair Circuit Court Grand Jury Indictments – Commonwealth Of Kentucky: Indictment Nos. 22-CR-00162 thru 22-CR-00170_Redacted. *Reminder — Indictments are not a finding of guilt. All individuals are innocent, until proven guilty, in a court of law. (Annetta Burton – Deputy Clerk – Adair County Circuit Clerk)
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Serial Robber Sentenced In Federal Court

A Southern Indiana man who robbed multiple banks and broke out of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison. Anthony Martinez, 32 from Scottsburg, pleaded guilty to robbing a credit union and use of a firearm after robbing four banks in Louisville and a credit union in Madison, Indiana.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Elizabethtown, KY
Elizabethtown, KY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Department of Justice Indicts Four Police Officers

Tamika Palmer, Breonna Taylor’s mother, has long been insisting that Louisville police have never been at her daughter Breonna Taylor’s apartment on the night they shot her dead. On August 4, the Department of Justice, led by the Attorney General and Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run that killed Shelbyville Police officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The woman charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed an off-duty Shelbyville Police officer cried during her court appearance Wednesday. Police said Ashley Catlett, 28, was the driver who turned left and hit a motorcyclist Tuesday morning on Outer Loop. Catlett ran from the scene but left her car and purse there, which helped lead investigators to her.
SHELBYVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm. Cornelio Moran-Miranda, 39, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. On June 1, 2021,...
NEW ALBANY, IN
adairvoice.com

Stapleton arrested on several charges

Matthew Stapleton of Columbia is facing numerous charges after being arrested early Saturday morning. Officers from the Columbia Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Burkesville St, inspecting the vehicle Stapleton was driving. K9 unit Nitro was called, and he alerted on the vehicle where suspected methamphetamine was found. Officer...
COLUMBIA, KY
Wave 3

Woman arrested for deadly hit-and-run of officer had history of reckless driving and arrests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested a woman who they say fled the scene of a deadly crash that killed and off-duty police officer early yesterday. Ashley Dyan Catlett, 28, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. She is currently charged with a felony for leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid. Catlett is also facing misdemeanor charges for not having a drivers license and failure to maintain insurance.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WIBC.com

Drugs, Guns, & Cash – What Cops Found in a New Albany Home

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A man from New Albany is headed to federal prison for trafficking drugs and illegal guns. Court documents say Cornelio Moran-Miranda, 39, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of an illegal firearm. On June 1st of last year, New Albany police conducted a search of Moran-Miranda’s house.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wvih.com

Louisville Homicide Suspect Found Dead

The suspect wanted in a Louisville homicide has been found dead in Tennessee. Metro Nashville police say 27 year-old Carlos Guevara died by his own hand. Around 11 p.m. Friday, Louisville Metro Police that were called to the 11000 block of Westport Road found a woman who had been stabbed. She was rushed to UofL Hospital, but died from her wounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Caneyville woman arrested on drug, other charges at Morgantown convenience store

A Caneyville woman has been jailed on drug and other charges after police responded to a report of an intoxicated woman at a Morgantown convenience store. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Saturday afternoon officers were dispatched to Jumpin’ Jacks Food Mart at 2350 Bowling Green Road (Hwy 231) on the report of a “possibly intoxicated subject.”
CANEYVILLE, KY

