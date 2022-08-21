ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

First Smartphone Made in Ivory Coast Caters to Local Users

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - An entrepreneur in Ivory Coast has created the country's first locally-made smartphone, which aims to improve accessibility with voice commands in local languages for users who can't read and write. The phone, called "Open G", went on sale last month in the West African country. It can...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Woolworths Posts Tepid Annual Profit, Weak Start to 2023

(Reuters) -Retailer Woolworths Group posted a nearly flat annual profit on Thursday, and said supply chain snarls and team absenteeism have dented sales of its key Australian Food business at the start of the new fiscal year. Lockdowns through the course of the year and mandatory staff isolations blew up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
US News and World Report

China to Promote Fiscal, Monetary Policies to Support Job Stabilisation

BEIJING (Reuters) -China will focus on creating jobs and promote fiscal, monetary and industrial policies to stabilise its labour market, Li Zhong, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, said on Thursday. As the Chinese economy struggles to recover from a COVID-induced slump, the youth unemployment...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Marketmind: Cautious Undertone, Waiting for Jackson Hole

(Corrects typographical error in headline.) A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. While Asian stocks managed to make modest gains on Thursday, there is a heavy air of caution among investors ahead of what may prove a pivotal central bank gathering. Markets are...
US News and World Report

Nvidia Forecasts Sharp Drop in Third-Quarter Sales as Games Drag

(Reuters) -Graphics chip designer Nvidia Corp on Wednesday forecast a sharp drop in revenue in the current quarter on the back of a weaker gaming industry, knocking its shares down about 5% in after-hours trading. The company said it expected third quarter revenue of $5.90 billion, down 17% on year,...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Global Stocks in for a Chilly Winter, Strategists Say - Reuters Poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) - It will be a chilly winter for global stocks, according to analysts in a Reuters poll who cut year-end predictions for most major indices from three months ago and warned the risks to that already-dull outlook were skewed to the downside. Equities had a dream run for...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Japan Sees Economy Picking up Modestly, Flags Looming Risks -Govt

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government described its economy as "moderately picking up" in its monthly economic report, keeping the overall assessment unchanged from the previous month, while noting an upward revision to factory output. While sounding cautiously optimistic on the world's No. 3 economy, the government flagged risks of a...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Marketmind: U.S. Bond Yields, Dollar Turn the Screw on Asia

(Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. An interest rate decision in South Korea grabs the spotlight in Asia on Thursday, as wider market sentiment continues to be clouded by rising U.S. bond yields, a buoyant dollar and deepening concern over China's economy.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

SpaceX and T-Mobile to Announce Plans That Boost Connectivity

(Reuters) - Rocket maker SpaceX said on Wednesday that founder Elon Musk and T-Mobile US Inc's Chief Executive Officer Mike Sievert would announce plans to increase connectivity on Thursday. Musk, SpaceX chief and the world's richest person, said in a tweet that it will be "something special". (https://bit.ly/3T9alcV) SpaceX's satellite...
TECHNOLOGY
US News and World Report

Exclusive-China Regulator Warns Banks Against Yuan Selling - Sources

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -China's foreign exchange regulator phoned several banks on Wednesday to warn them against aggressively selling the Chinese currency, people with direct knowledge of the matter said, in a new sign of official discomfort with recent yuan weakness. The Chinese yuan has been dropping against the dollar, and market...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Factbox-Asia's Richest Man Adani on Deals Spree in India, Abroad

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, Asia's richest man, is making his biggest media bet with a bid to buy a majority stake in New Delhi Television (NDTV). Adani's coal-to-edible-oils conglomerate has been on a deals spree over the past two years. BUYS:. MEDIA. A unit of the...
BUSINESS

