Designated outdoor space for those experiencing homelessness coming to Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Beginning in April there will be “Authorized Outdoor Living Spaces” across Duluth. It’s somewhere those experiencing homelessness will be able to set up a tent or park a vehicle for a temporary stay. “We just don’t have enough capacity within Duluth...
Minnesota Coffee Shop Abruptly Closes
Sad news for coffee lovers in the Northland: a popular coffee shop has closed its doors for good. The Mocha Moose is no longer. This is the second North Shore coffee shop to make headlines as of late. In July of this year, a coffee shop in Grand Marais made headlines for a video the owner shared on her social media pages.
Check Out This “Floating” House Up For Sale Soon in Duluth
Who needs a house on top of a hill when you could have a house on top of the trees? There is a house coming to the market in Duluth, Minnesota known locally as the Erickson House. It is built on top of a steel bridge spanning a creek that flows through the Congdon Estate to Lake Superior.
Mav Made It: Twin Ports YouTuber reels in giant following
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Meet Mavrik Joos, a 26-year-old Youtuber who has gained over 2 million subscribers and started right here in the Northland. “It’s intimidating, getting a build out leaving family or leaving behind your friends and going on doing your own sort of things for months on end and not knowing how long it’s going to be,” says Mav.
Hey Duluth and Superior Drivers, These Signs Mean Different Things
OK, I can't take it anymore, I've been cut off one too many times by drivers who don't understand what the meaning of a yield sign is. I wonder if some drivers think that a yield sign and a merge sign are basically the same, they are not, they are in fact VERY different and during times of heavy road construction, the yield sign is often used more than a merge sign.
Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations Over Hiring Issues
Everywhere you look there are staffing shortages. It's affecting most industries and especially the service and hospitality industry. Despite hiring bonuses, increased wages, and other incentives, positions are still struggling to be filled. A local restauranteur shared his frustrations on social media this week about how people aren't even showing...
Here’s When Gordy’s Hi-Hat Closes For The 2022 Season
This is always a sign that summer is over: Gordy's Hi-Hat has announced their closing date for the 2022 season. Sigh. Gordy's Hi-Hat is such a staple in the Northland that even celebrities know about it - and visit! Over the summer, television star Joel McKinnon Miller made a stop at Gordy's. They were so excited about the celebrity encounter, they shared a photo with the actor on social media!
Animal Allies Looking For Owner Of This Dog Found Near Island Lake
Animal Allies recently shared a picture of a dog that is now in their care after it was found near the Island Lake bridge. The dog appears to be a black lab and did not have a microchip. Microchips are used to identify dogs and give their owners information. They are hoping to find the owner by sharing the picture of this cute guy.
Hibbing Disposal Plant (Demolished) – Hibbing MN
Project type: Infrastructure and Utilities, Water Supply. Agency: Public Works Administration (PWA) The Hibbing Disposal Plant, later named North Wastewater Treatment Plant, was built 1938-1939 by the Public Works Administration and known for two of the world’s largest concrete self-supporting domes. It was demolished between 2013 and 2018. Source...
Duluth Firefighter Sentenced After Assaulting Hiker, Status Of Employment Under Review
DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluth City employee who still works for the Fire Department was sentenced Monday on a felony assault conviction. Conrad Sunde had been convicted of Third-Degree Assault after shoving and injuring a woman on a hiking trail two years ago. Sunde was sentenced to three years...
Police in northern Minnesota find body believed to be missing man
HIBBING, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say they found remains over the weekend believed to be that of a man who went missing last month.The Hibbing Police Department says that 49-year-old Jesse James Crabtree went missing in early July, as no one had been in contact with him since July 6. Officers entered him into a missing persons database on July 22. Investigators located Crabtree's vehicle abandoned in the woods near the Redhead bike trail in Chisholm. Officers initially searched the area, but didn't find anything amid the steep terrain. Another search was planned for Sunday, and this time the St. Louis County rescue squad was involved. Late in the morning, members of the search party found human remains on a steep cliff near where Crabtree's vehicle was found. Authorities brought the remains to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to confirm the identity of the deceased. No foul play is suspected in the investigation, police said.
Matt Halverson Announces That He’s Leaving KBJR-TV In Duluth
A familiar face is leaving Twin Ports television. After four and a half years, KBJR-TV Sports Director Matt Halverson has announced his departure from the station, effective Friday, August 26. Although he hasn't disclosed what his next plans are, we can surmise that it probably won't involve television - at...
$10K reward for information on damage to Superior’s Nemadji Golf Course
SUPERIOR, WI -- A community member has put up $10,000 of their own money as a reward for information on who’s responsible for damage to a Superior Golf Course. Nemadji Golf Course leaders announced the reward Tuesday. In an email to their customers, they shared photos of the damage,...
Leadership Roles Change as ALLETE Positions for Continued Success
DULUTH, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- ALLETE Inc. (NYSE:ALE) today announced several key leadership changes as the company continues to advance its sustainability in action strategy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005656/en/ Nicole Johnson (Photo: Business Wire)
Unique New Market Comes to Town
DULUTH, Minn.– We have seen dozens of markets pop up around Duluth this summer, but we haven’t seen one like this yet. For the first time, the Punk Rock Flea Market came to The Back Alley Surf and Coffee over in West Duluth. This outdoor craft fair features vendors selling vintage clothing, records, horror memorabilia, and more. It also featured live music throughout the day, as well as a skateboarding demo.
Superior School District Changes Cell Phone Policy for Upcoming School Year
This upcoming school year Superior School District is implementing a new cell phone policy for grades K-8. The new “Away for the Day” policy for students in all elementary schools and at Superior Middle School will not allow for any cell phone, smartphone, or personal devices like smartwatches to be used during school hours, all devices must be stored in lockers from the start of the first class until the final bell, this includes lunchtime.
Community Action Duluth Receives Grant to Help Pay For Services They Offer
DULUTH, Minn. – Community Action Duluth received a large donation today through its new partnership with spectrum’s community center assist initiative. $50,000 were awarded and will be used to support the organization’s job training program. To recognize this, a revitalization event was held at the group’s headquarters...
Parents of victim in Proctor football assault sue school district, coaches
DULUTH - The parents of the student attacked after a Proctor High School football practice last fall are suing the school district and the former football coaches and superintendent for a civil rights violation related to sexual discrimination. The student's parents, whom the Star Tribune isn't naming to protect the...
