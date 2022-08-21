Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
Oakland officials commit major screw-up, tell mayoral candidates they're on their own
The city clerk's major scheduling error led to the disqualification of at least two candidates.
KTVU FOX 2
SF supervisor candidate refers to Jewish journalist as a Nazi
SAN FRANCISCO - A woman running for San Francisco supervisor called a Jewish Bay Area journalist a Nazi, after he reported that she changed her address several times to wind up in District 4, where she plans to run, prompting a city investigation. On Tuesday, Leanna Louie was interviewed by...
KTVU FOX 2
Whistleblower outs racist, misogynistic Instagram page at California federal prison
VICTORVILLE, Calif. - WARNING: This article contains social media posts from correctional officers that are racist, misogynistic and offensive. A whistleblower is outing a racist and misogynistic Instagram page that mocks women getting sexually assaulted at the federal prison in Dublin, female officers sleeping their way to the top and Black men in custody getting thrown in solitary for fun, among other posts.
indybay.org
Gilroy City Council Supports Local Tribe by Voting to Oppose Mine on Sacred Lands at Juristac
The vote by the Gilroy City Council comes at a pivotal time. On July 22nd, Santa Clara County released a 650-page Draft Environmental Impact Report examining detrimental impacts the mine at Juristac would have on the environment and cultural resources. A 60-day public comment period is open now and ends on September 26th, offering the public an opportunity to review and submit written remarks on the Draft Environmental Impact Report.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastcountytoday.net
Brentwood City Council Approves 22.5% Pay Increase
On Tuesday, the Brentwood City Council unanimously approved a 22.5% pay increase for itself. The current salary of a councilmember is $939.26 per month according to the Staff Report with its last pay increase coming in 2014 when it opted for a 65% increase. On Tuesday, council opted for a...
Supervisor blasts city council over Oakland’s ‘lawlessness’
An Alameda County Supervisor blasted the Oakland City Council and declared "lawlessness in Oakland must stop," in the wake of another brutal, senseless homicide that took the life of Dr. Lili Xu.
Pittsburg elementary school placed on lockdown after possible threat
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — Willow Cove Elementary School in Pittsburg was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning, Pittsburg Unified School District Superintendent Janet Schulze said in an email to KRON4. School administration said there was a “possible threat” when it notified the Pittsburg Police Department. Pittsburg police was able to find out the origin of the […]
SFGate
Report identifies Bay Area's most segregated neighborhoods
A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth." The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
viatravelers.com
10 Fun & Best Things to Do in Brentwood, California
Established in the 19th Century, Brentwood, California, is a growing community situated in what’s called the East Bay region of the greater San Francisco Bay Area. This town emerged as an agricultural powerhouse in Northern California and continues to produce farm goods like cherries and peaches (making Brentwood farmer’s markets quite the place to go).
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Allyssa Victory Demands Oakland Put Her On Oakland Mayoral Ballot, Filed Complaint
Oakland News Now Blog – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube. OaklandNewsNowBlog.com is the original blog post for this content. Allyssa Victory Demands Oakland Put Her On Oakland Mayoral Ballot, Filed Complaint – OAKLAND, CA — Allyssa is legally qualified for the ballot based on the filings already submitted to the Clerk’s Office and must be placed on the November ballot immediately.
Baker’s dozen: 13 doughnut destinations around the Peninsula
From malasadas to maple bars, here are the can’t-miss spots to get your favorite breakfast treat any time of day. Although the Peninsula has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth, I’d been wondering whether it might be dotted with “doughnut deserts” – pockets of neighborhoods without an eatery to pick up a fritter or maple bar with a cup of coffee. For those who crave a more down-to-earth delicacy, or a better indulgence-to-dollar ratio, there’s nothing like the humble doughnut to satisfy that urge for carbs, oil and instant gratification.
13 and 14-year-olds arrested for bringing guns onto school grounds
Two minors and one adult have been arrested after they brought a gun onto the grounds of a local high school, according to a Facebook post from the Sonoma County Sheriff.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Four new locations for this popular seafood chain
Cajun Crack'n offers authentic seafood across California.
rwcpulse.com
As the Redwood City School District struggles to retain teachers, Roosevelt drops the school’s sixth grade
Would-be sixth graders at Roosevelt School returned to the classroom Wednesday, taking on not just the start of their middle school careers but an even bigger change: a new campus. Earlier this year, increasingly dire staffing shortages forced administrators within the Redwood City School District to make the decision to...
Daily Californian
Unwritten rules of Telegraph Avenue
There’s a saying that college students walk at an abnormally faster pace than the average person. Considering the abundance of tasks we have waiting for us in every which way — classes, meetings, work shifts and more — I don’t doubt this saying for one second. Our fast-paced lives come with a fast-paced stride, and when we’re walking down Telegraph Avenue with five minutes of Berkeley Time left to get to our destination, there’s no room for error. Every step, traffic light and object have the potential to make or break your punctuality — which is why this list of rules for Telegraph Avenue is a sacred guide for every UC Berkeley student.
Bay Area city sees explosion of DUI arrests
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – South San Francisco has seen a 62% increase in arrests for driving under the influence year-to-date over 2021, the city’s police department announced via Facebook. There’d been 69 DUI arrests in the timeframe last year, compared to 112 this year. “We are proud to say the men and women of […]
californiaglobe.com
Oakland Now Also Sued On Noncitizen Voting Measure
In July, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Richard Ulmer overturned a San Francisco law allowing noncitizen parents to vote in local school board elections in Lacy et. al. The judge said the California Constitution permits only citizens to vote,” the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The Globe spoke with Attorney...
San Francisco art gallery director gets rare federal domestic violence charge in Yosemite
The director of an SF art gallery has been charged with "domestic violence within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States."
Find the Apple to Your Pie at These Bay Area U-Pick Orchards
EARTHseed Farm (formerly Gabriel Farm) If eating organic is important to your family, head to EARTHseed Farm located in Sebastopol, a town practically synonymous with the fruit. In addition to picking your own apples, you can schedule a tour of the certified organic orchard. Varieties include McIntosh, Gravenstein, Gala, Braeburn, Gilbert Golden Delicious, Fuji and Rome. A $25 entrance fee covers your Saturday U-pick time slot, which can be booked on a week-by-week basis starting the Tuesday before. The Bay Area farm has a store with juice, jams and pears for sale as well.
Portion of I-280 to be renamed in honor of fallen Bay Area Marine, 10 years after his passing
Captain Matthew Patrick Manoukian's father hopes the lives of kids in the Bay Area are impacted by his son's life and story after seeing his name on the road.
Comments / 1