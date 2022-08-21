ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenison, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores finishes 1-2 at Grand Haven Volleyball Invitational on Tuesday

GRAND HAVEN – — The Mona Shores volleyball team went 1-2 on the day at the Grand Haven Invitational. The Sailors played in some close sets and battled throughout the tournament. Pool play opened with the Sailors taking down East Grand Rapids (25-22, 25-13, 25-23) followed by a...
localsportsjournal.com

Grand Haven captures 6-2 tennis victory over Mona Shores on Tuesday

NORTON SHORES –The Grand Haven tennis team defeated Mona Shores 6-2 on Tuesday. Mona Shores will host Grand Haven, North Muskegon and Whitehall for a double dual on Thursday. MONA SHORES – 2, GRAND HAVEN – 6 Singles:. No. 1 – Drew Hackney, Muskegon MONA SHORES def....
localsportsjournal.com

Who’s ready for some high school football?

MUSKEGON–The summer is winding down and that can mean just one thing – high school football is on the horizon. Area teams have been through conditioning, two-a-days, hitting and practicing their offensive and defensive schemes they hope will lead them into a successful season in 2022. Optimism is...
localsportsjournal.com

Reilly Murphy leads Jayhawks past Southwest Michigan College

The Muskegon Community College volleyball team made a clean sweep of Southwest Michigan College on Tuesday evening. The Jayhawks went 3-0 with scores of 25-10, 25-12, 25-13. MCC played strong and held the Roadrunners to a negative hitting percentage. MCCAA North Offensive Player of the Week, Reilly Murphy, had 16...
localsportsjournal.com

Wagner scores three goals as Ludington cruises past Cadillac, 8-0

Nate Wagner had a three-goal hat trick, and two others scored two goals apiece as the Ludington boys soccer team blitzed Cadillac, 8-0 at Oriole Field on Tuesday night. The Orioles scored their eighth goal about four minutes into the second half, ending the game on the mercy rule. Ludington improved to 3-0-1 on the season.
MLive.com

MLive readers pick football champions for OK Conference champions

If the MLive readers are correct, then there will be some huge surprises coming this high school football season across the Grand Rapids area. MLive posted a series of polls on Aug. 1, asking readers to vote for the teams they think will win the each of the six OK Conference divisions. The polls have been closed and the votes have been tabulated.
WOOD

Experience the best food & tequila on the Lakeshore

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re continuing our Destin8tion West series focused on Muskegon and one thing we can’t leave out of the conversation is food! Los Amigos Tequila Bar & Grill is celebrating 16 years of service in Muskegon with throwback prices and even offering a Tequila Class in October. Their team has a passion for serving food and drinks that inspire their customers to learn more about Latin culture.
cbs3duluth.com

DNR announces changes to deer hunting in Grand Rapids

The Embarrass Region Fair kicks off Friday, August 26. Duluth YWCA receives grant to renovate building, helping young mothers and children. Duluth YWCA receives grant to renovate building, helping young mothers and children. City by City: 8/22/22. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT. The Duluth Heritage Center is...

