FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores finishes 1-2 at Grand Haven Volleyball Invitational on Tuesday
GRAND HAVEN – — The Mona Shores volleyball team went 1-2 on the day at the Grand Haven Invitational. The Sailors played in some close sets and battled throughout the tournament. Pool play opened with the Sailors taking down East Grand Rapids (25-22, 25-13, 25-23) followed by a...
localsportsjournal.com
Garcia scores seven goals as Shelby cruises past Newaygo 8-0 in soccer action
NEWAYGO – — The Shelby boys soccer team put away Newaygo by a score of 8-0 on Monday evening. Mason Garcia bombarded the net for the Tigers with seven goals, while Carson Claeys added one. Claeys, Miguel Guerra, Ignacio Ortiz and Zach Horton had solid games in the...
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven captures 6-2 tennis victory over Mona Shores on Tuesday
NORTON SHORES –The Grand Haven tennis team defeated Mona Shores 6-2 on Tuesday. Mona Shores will host Grand Haven, North Muskegon and Whitehall for a double dual on Thursday. MONA SHORES – 2, GRAND HAVEN – 6 Singles:. No. 1 – Drew Hackney, Muskegon MONA SHORES def....
localsportsjournal.com
Who’s ready for some high school football?
MUSKEGON–The summer is winding down and that can mean just one thing – high school football is on the horizon. Area teams have been through conditioning, two-a-days, hitting and practicing their offensive and defensive schemes they hope will lead them into a successful season in 2022. Optimism is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MLive.com
South Christian boys basketball coach Jeff Meengs steps down
One of the Grand Rapids area’s most successful boys basketball coaches has stepped down. South Christian coach Jeff Meengs announced Wednesday that he has resigned after seven seasons at the helm.
localsportsjournal.com
Reilly Murphy leads Jayhawks past Southwest Michigan College
The Muskegon Community College volleyball team made a clean sweep of Southwest Michigan College on Tuesday evening. The Jayhawks went 3-0 with scores of 25-10, 25-12, 25-13. MCC played strong and held the Roadrunners to a negative hitting percentage. MCCAA North Offensive Player of the Week, Reilly Murphy, had 16...
localsportsjournal.com
Wagner scores three goals as Ludington cruises past Cadillac, 8-0
Nate Wagner had a three-goal hat trick, and two others scored two goals apiece as the Ludington boys soccer team blitzed Cadillac, 8-0 at Oriole Field on Tuesday night. The Orioles scored their eighth goal about four minutes into the second half, ending the game on the mercy rule. Ludington improved to 3-0-1 on the season.
Muskegon, August 24 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Muskegon. The Muskegon High School soccer team will have a game with Oakridge High School on August 24, 2022, 14:00:00. The Muskegon High School soccer team will have a game with Oakridge High School on August 24, 2022, 15:45:00.
RELATED PEOPLE
Fox17
Muskegon Public Schools selects new basketball coach for varsity girls team
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Public Schools (MPS) has selected a new coach to lead its varsity girls basketball team. Bernard Loudermill will return to coach the Lady Reds after doing so between 2003 and 2012, according to MPS. We’re told Loudermill will also be the assistant principal at Muskegon...
MLive.com
Link up to 45 Grand Rapids area football previews heading into 2022 season
MLive.com has been previewing Grand Rapids football teams since its annual media day on July 25. In case you missed any coverage over the past month, here’s an opportunity to catch up. Click on the links below for previews across the area.
Grand Rapids, August 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Grand Rapids. The Rockford High School football team will have a game with East Grand Rapids High School on August 24, 2022, 13:30:00. The Rockford High School football team will have a game with East Grand Rapids High School on August 24, 2022, 15:30:00.
MLive.com
15 Grand Rapids area football players to watch in 2022
The 2022 high school football season will kick off Thursday, and chances are you will be hearing a lot about the players below in the weeks to come.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WZZM 13
Comstock Park welcomes students back to school while mourning loss of basketball coach
Tyler Edwards was the boys varsity basketball coach for one year. He died suddenly last week.
MLive.com
MLive readers pick football champions for OK Conference champions
If the MLive readers are correct, then there will be some huge surprises coming this high school football season across the Grand Rapids area. MLive posted a series of polls on Aug. 1, asking readers to vote for the teams they think will win the each of the six OK Conference divisions. The polls have been closed and the votes have been tabulated.
MLive.com
What’s the difference between Michigan and Michigan State fans? Income, education and more
Michigan State’s fan base is growing and has overtaken Michigan’s fan base, by size. Michigan, though, has more women as fans. And the fan bases have some significant differences in terms of education and income.
WOOD
Experience the best food & tequila on the Lakeshore
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re continuing our Destin8tion West series focused on Muskegon and one thing we can’t leave out of the conversation is food! Los Amigos Tequila Bar & Grill is celebrating 16 years of service in Muskegon with throwback prices and even offering a Tequila Class in October. Their team has a passion for serving food and drinks that inspire their customers to learn more about Latin culture.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs3duluth.com
DNR announces changes to deer hunting in Grand Rapids
The Embarrass Region Fair kicks off Friday, August 26. Duluth YWCA receives grant to renovate building, helping young mothers and children. Duluth YWCA receives grant to renovate building, helping young mothers and children. City by City: 8/22/22. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT. The Duluth Heritage Center is...
Largest deep water port in West Michigan opens
Verplank Family Holding Company cut the ribbon on the facility in Muskegon on Saturday.
This Michigan Joint Is Among the 25 Best Chicken Wings in America
When it comes to wings, I'll admit, I'm a bit of a literalist. Sorry, but drumsticks aren't wings. But chicken is chicken, and when prepared properly, I can be quite forgiving. "Buffalo wings" got their start in the 1960s in Buffalo, New York, as deep-fried with Frank's Hot Sauce and...
