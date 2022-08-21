ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludington, MI

Wagner scores three goals as Ludington cruises past Cadillac, 8-0

Nate Wagner had a three-goal hat trick, and two others scored two goals apiece as the Ludington boys soccer team blitzed Cadillac, 8-0 at Oriole Field on Tuesday night. The Orioles scored their eighth goal about four minutes into the second half, ending the game on the mercy rule. Ludington improved to 3-0-1 on the season.
Reilly Murphy leads Jayhawks past Southwest Michigan College

The Muskegon Community College volleyball team made a clean sweep of Southwest Michigan College on Tuesday evening. The Jayhawks went 3-0 with scores of 25-10, 25-12, 25-13. MCC played strong and held the Roadrunners to a negative hitting percentage. MCCAA North Offensive Player of the Week, Reilly Murphy, had 16...
Who’s ready for some high school football?

MUSKEGON–The summer is winding down and that can mean just one thing – high school football is on the horizon. Area teams have been through conditioning, two-a-days, hitting and practicing their offensive and defensive schemes they hope will lead them into a successful season in 2022. Optimism is...
Barnhart leads Fremont with 27 aces and 37 kills as Packers go 4-2 in Friday volleyball tournament

The Lady Packers hosted the Fremont Varsity First Dig Volleyball Invitational on Friday. The Packers finished third out of seven teams with a 4-2 record on the day. Fremont was led offensively by Kendall Barnhart with 27 aces and 37 kills. Sage Vandenberg had 15 aces with 36 kills, Kenzie Gugins with 28 kills. Assist leaders included Lily VandenBerg with 57, Carle Bruggema with 33 and Marcy Tanner with 30.
Can You Guess What This Abandoned Norther Michigan Bunker Was?

There's nothing like venturing out into the depths of Michigan's outdoors and stumbling upon something that once was. From abandoned homes to mines, to even your own ghost town. Michigan has the occasional spook and cobweb waiting around that next corner. Abandoned Norther Michigan Bunker. Can you identify what this...
Northern Michigan’s Hippie Tree

If you’re from Northern Michigan, you may or may not have heard about the infamous hippie tree. Tucked away in the woods behind the Traverse City State Hospital, is an old willow tree with an assortment of twisted branches that have been painted in bright, vibrant colors, by the local community and visitors.
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America

There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
Former Western Michigan University hockey captain pleads guilty to lesser charge in rape case

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A former Western Michigan University hockey team captain has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in a rape case. According to WOOD, an NBC affiliate out of Grand Rapids, 23-year-old Paul Washe of Clarkston was being charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He pleaded guilty to “seduction” and the criminal sexual conduct charge was dismissed.
Eight Dangerous and Deadly Creatures That Can Hurt You in Michigan

Michigan is home to more than a couple of creatures that can hurt or kill you. In the grand scheme of things, Michigan is not that bad when it comes to animals that want to kill or hurt you. You don't have to shake out your shoes looking for spiders or scorpions. You're never going to be attacked by an alligator and so on. So it's really not that bad.
In Northern Michigan, bison are teaching a lesson in sustainability

On the drive up US-31 into Traverse City, people expect to see strip malls and a view of Grand Traverse Bay once they crest a big hill. But they don’t expect a field full of bison. These animals have been a fixture of the area for nearly 60 years....
Faygo Bringing Back a Michigan Favorite After 15 Years

There’s not much that screams “Michigan” as much as good ol’ Faygo. Now, Faygo is bringing back a certain soda flavor that hasn’t been available in Michigan for 15 years. If you miss the sweet, fruity taste of Jazzin’ Bluesberry Faygo, then I have some...
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
