Wagner scores three goals as Ludington cruises past Cadillac, 8-0
Nate Wagner had a three-goal hat trick, and two others scored two goals apiece as the Ludington boys soccer team blitzed Cadillac, 8-0 at Oriole Field on Tuesday night. The Orioles scored their eighth goal about four minutes into the second half, ending the game on the mercy rule. Ludington improved to 3-0-1 on the season.
Mona Shores finishes 1-2 at Grand Haven Volleyball Invitational on Tuesday
GRAND HAVEN – — The Mona Shores volleyball team went 1-2 on the day at the Grand Haven Invitational. The Sailors played in some close sets and battled throughout the tournament. Pool play opened with the Sailors taking down East Grand Rapids (25-22, 25-13, 25-23) followed by a...
Reilly Murphy leads Jayhawks past Southwest Michigan College
The Muskegon Community College volleyball team made a clean sweep of Southwest Michigan College on Tuesday evening. The Jayhawks went 3-0 with scores of 25-10, 25-12, 25-13. MCC played strong and held the Roadrunners to a negative hitting percentage. MCCAA North Offensive Player of the Week, Reilly Murphy, had 16...
Who’s ready for some high school football?
MUSKEGON–The summer is winding down and that can mean just one thing – high school football is on the horizon. Area teams have been through conditioning, two-a-days, hitting and practicing their offensive and defensive schemes they hope will lead them into a successful season in 2022. Optimism is...
Barnhart leads Fremont with 27 aces and 37 kills as Packers go 4-2 in Friday volleyball tournament
The Lady Packers hosted the Fremont Varsity First Dig Volleyball Invitational on Friday. The Packers finished third out of seven teams with a 4-2 record on the day. Fremont was led offensively by Kendall Barnhart with 27 aces and 37 kills. Sage Vandenberg had 15 aces with 36 kills, Kenzie Gugins with 28 kills. Assist leaders included Lily VandenBerg with 57, Carle Bruggema with 33 and Marcy Tanner with 30.
Manistee girls participate in Lady Titans Golf Invitational in Traverse City
Only three girls made the trip to Traverse City for Manistee’s golf team on Tuesday for the Lady Titans Invite hosted by Traverse City West. Manistee coach Bridget Warnke thus kept her message simple, and to the point. Improve on the scores they shot in last year’s invite.
What’s the difference between Michigan and Michigan State fans? Income, education and more
Michigan State’s fan base is growing and has overtaken Michigan’s fan base, by size. Michigan, though, has more women as fans. And the fan bases have some significant differences in terms of education and income.
Scenic Michigan 2022 photo contest winners: Gorgeous landscapes to Northern Lights
The Scenic Michigan 2022 Photo Contest winners have been announced, and this year’s picks include a beautiful array of landscape and cityscape views. From the night sky stretching across Lake Superior to an amazing picture of a frost-covered pastoral scene, the winning photographs feature spots in both the Upper and Lower peninsulas.
Can You Guess What This Abandoned Norther Michigan Bunker Was?
There's nothing like venturing out into the depths of Michigan's outdoors and stumbling upon something that once was. From abandoned homes to mines, to even your own ghost town. Michigan has the occasional spook and cobweb waiting around that next corner. Abandoned Norther Michigan Bunker. Can you identify what this...
Northern Michigan’s Hippie Tree
If you’re from Northern Michigan, you may or may not have heard about the infamous hippie tree. Tucked away in the woods behind the Traverse City State Hospital, is an old willow tree with an assortment of twisted branches that have been painted in bright, vibrant colors, by the local community and visitors.
Michigan Has the No. 2 City to Live in America
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome college and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
Muskegon County man can’t stop shaking after winning $751K Fantasy 5 prize
LANSING, MI -- A little extra money in his Michigan Lottery account led a Muskegon County man to the win of a lifetime as he brought home a $751,265 Fantasy 5 jackpot recently. “I saw the Fantasy 5 jackpot was growing and I had $21 in my Lottery account, so...
Former Western Michigan University hockey captain pleads guilty to lesser charge in rape case
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A former Western Michigan University hockey team captain has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in a rape case. According to WOOD, an NBC affiliate out of Grand Rapids, 23-year-old Paul Washe of Clarkston was being charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He pleaded guilty to “seduction” and the criminal sexual conduct charge was dismissed.
Eight Dangerous and Deadly Creatures That Can Hurt You in Michigan
Michigan is home to more than a couple of creatures that can hurt or kill you. In the grand scheme of things, Michigan is not that bad when it comes to animals that want to kill or hurt you. You don't have to shake out your shoes looking for spiders or scorpions. You're never going to be attacked by an alligator and so on. So it's really not that bad.
This Michigan Joint Is Among the 25 Best Chicken Wings in America
When it comes to wings, I'll admit, I'm a bit of a literalist. Sorry, but drumsticks aren't wings. But chicken is chicken, and when prepared properly, I can be quite forgiving. "Buffalo wings" got their start in the 1960s in Buffalo, New York, as deep-fried with Frank's Hot Sauce and...
Northern Michigan music festival returns this weekend after 3-year hiatus
(FOX 2) - An annual music festival held in Michigan's Upper Peninsula and nuzzled in the state's Porcupine Mountains is returning this year after a three-year hiatus from live concerts. It'll be the 16th year and the first since 2019 that the Porcupine Mountains Music Festival will convene, featuring music...
In Northern Michigan, bison are teaching a lesson in sustainability
On the drive up US-31 into Traverse City, people expect to see strip malls and a view of Grand Traverse Bay once they crest a big hill. But they don’t expect a field full of bison. These animals have been a fixture of the area for nearly 60 years....
Faygo Bringing Back a Michigan Favorite After 15 Years
There’s not much that screams “Michigan” as much as good ol’ Faygo. Now, Faygo is bringing back a certain soda flavor that hasn’t been available in Michigan for 15 years. If you miss the sweet, fruity taste of Jazzin’ Bluesberry Faygo, then I have some...
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
