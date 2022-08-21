Hot & Spicy Balls” – that’s the charming title of the first episode of the new Hulu dating series Hotties. Two couples, each on a blind date, are asked to cook (meat)balls in a cramped food truck parked in the baking California desert. While they’re at it, the couples ingest increasingly spicy foods so red-hot that one contestant actually vomits. “This isn’t just another dating show or a cooking competition,” boasts the host, as though she has some secret reason to believe I am sick of those things. “We Frankenstein-ed them together to create a brand-new beast.” Who says romance...

TV SERIES ・ 36 MINUTES AGO