Read full article on original website
Related
Iran — a Putin ally — is gearing up to replace Russia's oil market share in Europe amid renewed nuclear deal talks
Iran's state oil producer will pursue customers in countries including Greece, Italy, Spain, and Turkey once sanctions are eased, per Bloomberg.
Togo achieves ‘major feat’ of eradicating four neglected tropical diseases
WHO hails west African country as first in world to stamp out Guinea worm, lymphatic filariasis, sleeping sickness and trachoma
Rohingya mark 5th anniversary of exodus to Bangladesh
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees on Thursday marked the fifth anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar to Bangladesh, while the United States, European Union and other Western nations pledged to continue supporting the refugees’ pursuit of justice in international courts. Bangladesh is hosting...
Some like it hot: Eating spicy in China's WWII shelters
CHONGQING, China (AP) — The city of Chongqing, dubbed one of China’s four “furnace” cities, is known for both soaring temperatures and spicy cuisine — notably its hotpot, a peppery bubbling tabletop broth into which diners dunk bite-size pieces of food to cook and eat. The inland metropolis on the Yangtze River has the perfect escape to enjoy hotpot, even in what has been a summer of unusually stifling heat: World War II-era air raid shelters, converted into restaurants, where the temperature is naturally cooler. Locals call it “cave hotpot.” Chongqing was the temporary capital of China during World War II, as a Japanese invasion drove the government out of the then-capital, Nanjing, and occupied eastern China. Leader Chiang Kai-shek, the military, foreign diplomats and others set up in what was then a remote city in the southwest.
Comments / 0