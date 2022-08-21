ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

On This Day: IRA founder Michael Collins assassinated

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1851, the U.S.-built schooner America outran a fleet of Britain's finest ships around England's Isle of Wight in an international race that became known as the America's Cup. In 1881, American humanitarians Clara Barton and Adolphus Solomons founded the National...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

The enduring legacy of Michael Collins 100 years on

"What if Michael Collins had lived?" That is the question every visitor to the Michael Collins Centre and Museum in Castleview, County Cork, wants to ask, according to its joint founder Tim Crowley. Monday marks 100 years since Collins was killed in a gun battle between competing sides in the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Fortune

Billionaire twin brothers brawled on a luxury yacht over the control of their U.K. business empire, a London court hears

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Highly secretive and extremely rich and powerful, the identical twins known as the Barclay brothers managed to keep a very tight lid over how they amassed and maintained their 7-billion-pound ($8.4 billion) fortune.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Collins
Person
Leo Varadkar
Person
Mary Lou Mcdonald
The List

This Is How Long Queen Elizabeth Will Lie In State After Her Death

As difficult as it may be to contemplate, the queen potentially doesn't have very long left. The beloved monarch, who recently celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne, is getting on in years. Likewise, Queen Elizabeth has had a number of highly-publicized health problems recently, too. As People confirmed, Her Majesty notably moved out of Buckingham Palace in March 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, a couple years into her stint in Windsor Castle, it became clear she'd never return.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Olympian Katie Archibald tried to save dying partner Rab Wardell

Olympian Katie Archibald said she tried desperately to save her partner Rab Wardell as he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest in bed beside her. The champion cyclist expressed her devastation after Wardell, a mountain biker, died aged 37 on Tuesday morning. His death came two days after he won the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irish People#Irish Free State#Government Of Ireland#Ira#Bbc News
BBC

Nicky Campbell school was 'cesspit of sadism', former pupil claims

A former pupil of Edinburgh Academy has told the BBC that the school was "a cesspit of sadism and paedophilia". Kenneth said he was targeted for frequent, vicious beatings "usually with a sporting implement called a clacken which is like a large wooden bat". He described his time at the...
EDUCATION
TheDailyBeast

Harry and Meghan ‘Risking Wrath of Queen’ With Quasi-Royal U.K. Tour

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced earlier this week that they are going to visit the U.K. next month to carry out a series of charitable engagements, observers of the great soap opera of the British monarchy have been trying to make sense of what exactly the surprise move means.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy