If RJ Barrett is your number 1 option, you have a crappy team. He is the 6th or 7th best player on a really good team. He would be 7th or 8th on the Warriors.
You can't blame the Player when the Culture of the team is not sustainable.From what l see he put in effort when playing Randall acts very immature and not business like when things don't go his way.Clean the Front Office them work your way down. To include the President take a look at how the Miami Heat, Boston and Golden State Run there Organization. The old say when you point the finger look at how many are pointed back at you. 👈🏽🤷🏽🤦🏽
Seems to me the Knicks should have that same argument when extending Julius Randle contract, but than again I'm not the General Manager or the owner.
Comments / 15