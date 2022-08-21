ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram

Comments / 11

Ms.Ellsworth
2d ago

Having a niece with Dravet Syndrome I know first hand how difficult it is to care for a special needs child/adult. I've watched my sister dedicate the last 25 years of her life to caring for my niece 24hours a day, 7days a week, 365days a year!!!! They do everything together and it hasn't been easy, she's made sacrifices I'm not sure many of us couldnor would.SHE'S MY HERO 😇🥰 And it's a shame not enough people are qualified to care for our Special Needs Adults 😢 I will keep this community in my prayers 🙏

Reply
8
Related
The Independent

Woman praised for sending unemployed husband to live with his parents: ‘Divorce him’

A woman’s Reddit post is going viral after she admitted that she wants her unemployed husband to live with his parents until he finds a job.In a post shared to the popular Reddit forum r/AmITheA**hole, user u/throwaway7487473 explained that her husband was “laid off” from his job two months ago and she has been footing the bill for his comfortable lifestyle. Since it was posted on Wednesday, the viral thread has received 17.8k votes and more than 3,000 comments from people telling her to kick her husband to the curb.“My husband (32) and I (30) have been married for...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Care Home#Cqc
BBC

Feltwell Farm eviction 'heartbreaking' say tenants

Tenants of 11 houses on a farm recently bought by a food company are being evicted from their properties. The households at Feltwell Farm, in west Norfolk, have been told, by their new landlord Cranswick Country Foods, to leave by 16 October. One tenant said the order, which gave them...
ECONOMY
SheKnows

A Mom Says It’s ‘Evil’ Her Adult Children Won’t Agree to Care for Their Disabled Brother & Reddit Is Thoroughly Freaked Out

It goes without saying that it’s every parent’s goal to make sure their children will, when the time comes, be able to handle life without them — and, in families with multiple siblings, it often comes with the hope that they also care for one another (along with any other responsibilities they have). But, as a mother in reddit’s famed-AITA subreddit found out, there are limits to what you can ask of your children and their futures — and that word “ask” is pretty essential in really allowing them to consent to step up into more defined caregiver roles later in their lives.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Owner of Rottweiler that savaged girl, 7, in ‘horrendous’ dog attack is spared jail

The owner of a Rottweiler that savaged a seven-year-old girl who was saved by her hoodie has walked free from court.James Palmer, 31, was holding the dog on a lead and a harness when it launched itself at the little girl, leaving her with horrific facial injuries on 11 April last year.A court heard that the terrified girl had gone over to stroke the dog when it leapt up at her in Dent Close, Worcester.She was rushed to hospital, where she underwent extensive facial surgery to a gaping cheek wound and has been left scarred for life as a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication

When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
HEALTH
TODAY.com

This mom of 12 has been pregnant during 16 of the last 19 years

It should come as no surprise that Iris Purnell sometimes feels phantom baby kicks. The 38-year-old mom of 12 was pregnant every year between 2004 and 2019. “When we’re all out together people will ask, ‘Is this a school field trip? Are they adopted? Are they really all yours?’” Iris told TODAY Parents, with a laugh. "They also want to know about our living arrangements and if we drive a bus."
LANCASTER, CA
BBC

Owami Davies: Missing student nurse found alive and well

Student nurse Owami Davies has been found alive and well in Hampshire, the Met Police has confirmed. A member of the public came forward after a police appeal, which saw a huge public response and 117 possible sightings. Ms Davies, who was studying nursing at King's College London, left her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gillian Sisley

Step-Father Demands 8-Year-Old Pay Rent

Should children have to work for their room and board?. Divorce is mentally and psychologically taxing on everyone involved, but it can get especially tricky when children are in the equation. About ⅓ of divorced couples share children, making the split of the family even more traumatic.
The Independent

People who sleep on this side of the bed are more likely to be positive, study finds

New research has suggested that which side of the bed you sleep on may affect how you feel when you wake up.A survey by British Wool has found that people who sleep on the left side of the bed are more likely to feel optimistic when they are awake compared to those who sleep on the right side.The research, which surveyed 1,500 people, found that 66 per cent of people who sleep on the left side would describe themselves as “glass half full” type of people, compared to 60 per cent of right-side sleepers.In addition, right side sleepers are less...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy