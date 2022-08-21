ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Lomography's new 35mm Beach Edition cameras with flash are super cute!

By Beth Nicholls
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 3 days ago

Vacations just got even more groovy with these super-cute, beach design-inspired 35mm cameras from experimental photography brand, Lomography. Designed with unique deckchair fabric, cut from a different piece of cloth and totally exclusive, no two cameras in Lomography's new Acapulco Beach Edition range are the same.

These new Mexican beach-ready bodies are not only aesthetically amazing, but each one has its own unique style of photography. The La Sardina Acapulco Caleta camera comes with the Fritz the Blitz flash and offers ultra wide-angle snaps. The Fisheye No.2 Acapulco La Quebrada camera, on the other hand, has a built-in flash and boasts an incredible 170° circular fisheye view.

Image 1 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UdbLw_0hPNYYQy00

The La Sardina Acapulco Caleta camera and flash (Image credit: Lomography)
Image 2 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27o5sR_0hPNYYQy00

The La Sardina Acapulco Caleta camera and flash (Image credit: Lomography)
Image 3 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T2J4T_0hPNYYQy00

The La Sardina Acapulco Caleta camera and flash (Image credit: Lomography)

Available now from Lomography's online store, and selected retailers, the La Sardina Acapulco Caleta camera is ideal for taking to the beach and on vacation for unpredictable holiday snaps, priced at $119 / £109 /AU$129.

Able to capture portraits of friends, as well as the tranquil azure waters and scenic cliff views with its ultra-wide-angle lens and experimental MX exposure switch and rewind dial for mix-and-match snaps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2McRYg_0hPNYYQy00

The Fisheye No.2 Acapulco La Quebrada camera (Image credit: Lomography)

The Fisheye No.2 Acapulco La Quebrada camera is also available for purchase now, priced at $69 / £69 / AU$79, and is estimated to begin international shipping from September. This camera has the ability to squeeze the entire beach into a shot with its 10mm focal length and fisheye lens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HgTYp_0hPNYYQy00

(Image credit: Lomography)

With a super-wide 170° field of view, and a powerful built-in flash sitting on the shoe, there's endless creative possibilities with this camera from long exposures at night to multiple exposures in the bulbous and fun spherical images that it creates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0jnA_0hPNYYQy00

Image from the Fisheye No.2 Acapulco La Quebrada camera (Image credit: Lomography)

Both cameras are able to shoot multiple exposures, perfect for experimentation, and being fixed at f/8 with a 1/100 shutter speed means that you don't have to worry about any technical settings (aside from choosing the ISO of your film) and can simply have fun shooting with these Lomography cameras.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A42PQ_0hPNYYQy00

Sample image from the La Sardina Acapulco Caleta camera and flash (Image credit: Lomography)

Digital Camera World

Five quick questions with pro advertising photographer Chase Jarvis

Award-winning photographer and entrepreneur Chase Jarvis is one of the most influential photographers of the past 20 years – and he will be among the headliners at The Photography Show 2022 (opens in new tab), taking place at Birmingham's NEC from 17-20 September. The four-day show will have hundreds of talks and demonstations, with Chase Jarvis headlining the Super Stage on Saturday 17 September, at 1.15pm BST.
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

