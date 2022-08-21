Read full article on original website
Mike Walzer of Sheldahl
Michael “Mike” Walzer, 64, of Sheldahl passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at his home in Sheldahl, Iowa. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept. 1 at 1:30 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa.
Bernard ‘Bernie’ Blakeman of Boone
Bernard “Bernie” Blakeman, 66, of Boone passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, surrounded by his family in Boone, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, Sept. 3 at 9 a.m. at the St. Patrick Catholic Church in Perry. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Linden, Iowa.
Shirley Bailey of Perry
Shirley Bailey, 83, of Perry passed away Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, with her family by her side at her home in Perry, Iowa. A Celebration of her life will be announced later. Shirley Ann Bailey was born Nov. 16, 1938, in Sliema, Malta, to Sydney Revley and Susanna (Debono) Hogbin.
The Rev. Andrea Brownlee answers Laura’s Quick Questions
The Rev. Andrea Brownlee is the pastor of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Perry. She earned her bachelor’s degree in religious studies with a minor in music from the University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio, and her Master of Divinity from Lexington Theological Seminary in Kentucky. Andrea was ordained in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in 2007.
Kevin Durbin of Jefferson
Visitation for Kevin Durbin, 70, of Jefferson will be held from 1-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 at the Hastings Funeral Home in Jefferson, with family present from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at the funeral home. Kevin died Aug. 18, 2022, at the...
Dean Haaland inducted into United Life Legend’s Hall of Fame
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Dean Haaland of Perry and Pat Ramaekers of Omaha were the first inductees into United Life Insurance Company’s Legend’s Hall of Fame in ceremonies held this week at the company’s headquarters here. The recognition celebrates agents who are standouts, both professionally and...
Latino Festival ¡Viva Perry! to celebrate diversity Saturday
Hispanics United for Perry (HUP) will host its annual Latino Festival ¡Viva Perry! on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. This year’s festival will be held in Pattee Park at the bandshell area located on the west side of the park. Food vendors and other...
Mt. Olivet’s Sleep Space project lands 100+ People for Perry funds
The August meeting of the 100+ People for Perry charity group was held Monday night at the Hotel Pattee, and the members selected the Sleep Space project at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church to receive $7,400 to help ensure all Perry children have a comfortable and warm place to rest by providing free bedding and blankets and also beds when needed.
Waukee man allegedly pushes Adel woman into refrigerator
A Waukee man was charged with assault Tuesday after he allegedly pushed an Adel woman and caused her to strike her head against a refrigerator. Jesse Jon Johnson, 39, of 445 Ashworth Dr., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault. The incident began about 6 p.m. Tuesday in the...
Des Moines man allegedly punches one, tries to run over three
A Des Moines man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Wednesday in connection with a July 20 incident in West Des Moines in which he allegedly tried to run over the mother of his child and her two male friends with his 2015 Toyota Scion. Donnie Franklin Scigliano Jr.,...
UPDATE: H Avenue closure changed to next Monday, Tuesday
Revising its original plan, the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department announced Wednesday that one mile of H Avenue southwest of Perry will be closed next week for tile replacement. H Avenue between 170th and 180th streets will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29 until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug....
One mile of H Avenue to close Thursday, Friday
One mile of H Avenue southwest of Perry will be closed this week for tile replacement, the Dallas County Secondary Roads Department announced Wednesday. H Avenue between 170th and 180th streets will be closed from 7 a.m. Thursday until 5 p.m. Friday, the department said. For more information, call the...
Perry Police Report August 23
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. A 14-year-old male from Perry was arrested on a charge of assault-display of dangerous weapon. Officers received a report of criminal mischief in the 2000 block of Fourth Street. The report was unfounded, and no intentional damage occurred. August...
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report August 22
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. A juvenile driver was traveling on U Avenue near 270th Street when the driver lost control of the vehicle in attempting to make a turn. The vehicle entered the ditch and struck a utility pole. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $5,000.
Fire at Red Carpet Inn controlled by local firefighters
Four local fire departments responded to the Four Corners Tuesday afternoon after a fire was reported in the office of the Red Carpet Inn. No injuries were reported in the blaze, which was reported by a resident of the motel about 4:15 p.m. All residents were evacuated from the building.
Jefferson woman arrested for assault, Jefferson man for lying to cops
A Jefferson woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with an Aug. 15 incident in which she allegedly assaulted officers of the Jefferson Police Department and resisted arrest, and a Jefferson man was arrested for allegedly lying to police about the woman’s whereabouts. Hayley Lynn Brown, 29, of 511 N....
West Des Moines woman charged with assault, drunk driving
A West Des Moines woman was arrested Sunday after she allegedly assaulted her partner and drove drunk. Victoria Ann Eagen, 34, of 726 82nd St., West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and second-offense OWI. The incident began about 4:45 a.m. Sunday in...
Adel man arrested after allegedly pointing pistol at woman
An Adel man was arrested on a Dallas County warrant Tuesday in connection with an Aug. 10 incident in which he allegedly pointed a loaded handgun at an Adel woman. Steven Douglas Trei, 72, of 421 N. Ninth St., Adel, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-display or use weapon.
