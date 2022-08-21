The tennis world is still recovering from news of Serena Williams’ retirement and unexpected departure from the court and media circuit. The announcement of Williams’ great exodus arrives ahead of this year’s US Open slated to dominate the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, starting August 29 through September 11. Tennis fans need not fret if they’re unable to make the festivities. Fan Week is right around the corner, and this year, the six-day event has plenty of curated activations in store for eager fans. Free of charge and open to the public, Fan Week at the US Open Tennis Championships starts Tuesday, August 23 and will run until Sunday, the 28.

QUEENS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO