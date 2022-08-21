ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
International Business Times

Rafael Nadal's Humble Answer When Asked 'Most Interesting Thing' About Himself [Watch]

Rafael Nadal gave a modest reply when he was asked what is the "most interesting thing" about him. In a video shared by the official Instagram account of Western & Southern Open, players were asked to reveal 'the most interesting thing' about them. While Coco Gauff, John Isner, Paula Bodosa, and Petra Kvitova answered, Nadal shrugged his shoulders as he couldn't think of anything.
TENNIS
SPORTbible

John McEnroe brands decision to ban Novak Djokovic from US Open 'a joke'

Tennis icon John McEnroe has labelled the decision to ban Novak Djokovic from next week’s US Open ‘a joke’. The Serbian star is likely missing out on the prestigious tournament with current guidelines from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention blocking unvaccinated foreigners from entering the country.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russia, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Stefanos Tsitsipas
hypebeast.com

Fan Week at the US Open Tennis Championships Returns In Stellar Fashion

The tennis world is still recovering from news of Serena Williams’ retirement and unexpected departure from the court and media circuit. The announcement of Williams’ great exodus arrives ahead of this year’s US Open slated to dominate the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, starting August 29 through September 11. Tennis fans need not fret if they’re unable to make the festivities. Fan Week is right around the corner, and this year, the six-day event has plenty of curated activations in store for eager fans. Free of charge and open to the public, Fan Week at the US Open Tennis Championships starts Tuesday, August 23 and will run until Sunday, the 28.
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy