International Business Times
Rafael Nadal's Humble Answer When Asked 'Most Interesting Thing' About Himself [Watch]
Rafael Nadal gave a modest reply when he was asked what is the "most interesting thing" about him. In a video shared by the official Instagram account of Western & Southern Open, players were asked to reveal 'the most interesting thing' about them. While Coco Gauff, John Isner, Paula Bodosa, and Petra Kvitova answered, Nadal shrugged his shoulders as he couldn't think of anything.
John McEnroe brands decision to ban Novak Djokovic from US Open 'a joke'
Tennis icon John McEnroe has labelled the decision to ban Novak Djokovic from next week’s US Open ‘a joke’. The Serbian star is likely missing out on the prestigious tournament with current guidelines from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention blocking unvaccinated foreigners from entering the country.
Tennis-Tsitsipas searching for answer after Cincinnati loss to Coric
Aug 22 (Reuters) - World number seven Stefanos Tsitsipas was searching for an explanation for his defeat on Sunday against Borna Coric in the Cincinnati Open final after the Greek made a fast start to the contest before fading to a straight-set loss.
Tennis-There will be no fairytale ending for Serena, says Navratilova
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Serena Williams may have planned retirement her way but the American must be prepared to accept the goodbyes as well as the losses and exit the stage with grace, tennis great Martina Navratilova has told Reuters.
Tennis - Zverev pulls out of U.S. Open with ankle surgery
Aug 22 (Reuters) - World number two Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the U.S. Open as he continues his recovery following ankle surgery, tournament organisers said on Monday.
CBS Sports
US Open 2022: Alexander Zverev, No. 2 ranked player, withdraws from tournament due to ankle surgery
Alexander Zverev, who is the world's No. 2 ranked men's player, has withdrawn from the US Open as he continues to recover from ankle surgery. Tournament organizers announced the news in a statement on Monday. "Alexander Zverev has withdrawn from the US Open. Get well soon, Alex,!" US Open organizers...
Golf Digest
Will Zalatoris withdraws from Tour Championship, will also not play in Presidents Cup
Will Zalatoris has withdrawn from the Tour Championship because of two herniated discs in his back, the PGA Tour announced Tuesday on Zalatoris' behalf. The statement also revealed that he will not be able to play for the United States in next month's Presidents Cup. The news comes as a...
GOLF・
Borna Coric and Caroline Garcia claim surprise Masters titles in Cincinnati
Borna Coric continued his remarkable comeback from injury by securing the Western & Southern Open title, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Cincinnati final. The Croatian, who began the week with a world ranking of No 152, was joined in the winners’ circle by Caroline Garcia, who won the women’s title as a qualifier.
hypebeast.com
Fan Week at the US Open Tennis Championships Returns In Stellar Fashion
The tennis world is still recovering from news of Serena Williams’ retirement and unexpected departure from the court and media circuit. The announcement of Williams’ great exodus arrives ahead of this year’s US Open slated to dominate the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, starting August 29 through September 11. Tennis fans need not fret if they’re unable to make the festivities. Fan Week is right around the corner, and this year, the six-day event has plenty of curated activations in store for eager fans. Free of charge and open to the public, Fan Week at the US Open Tennis Championships starts Tuesday, August 23 and will run until Sunday, the 28.
Golf-Scheffler headlines U.S. Presidents Cup team, Smith participation in doubt
Aug 22 (Reuters) - World number one Scottie Scheffler will make his Presidents Cup debut for team U.S. this year against an International team that could be without British Open champion Cameron Smith who has been linked with a move to the LIV Golf Invitational Series.
GOLF・
Konnor McClain, Shilese Jones, Jordan Chiles Just Made US Gymnastics History
There's one hashtag that keeps resurfacing as people talk about this weekend's US Gymnastics Championships in Tampa, FL: #BlackGirlMagic. Elite gymnasts Konnor McClain, Shilese Jones, and Jordan Chiles won the top three spots in the senior all-around competition, making history as the first three Black women to sweep the podium.
