Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
texasmetronews.com
ICDC goes GREEN
For decades, Dallas native and former Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Diane Ragsdale has been a champion for her community and while some grow up and move away, she is one who stayed and has been instrumental in the growth and development of an area that oftentimes is overlooked. Since its...
texasmetronews.com
Superb Woman: Felicia Quigley
Hailing from Dallas, TX, Felicia Quigley studied at Texas A&M University – Commerce.Recently celebrating 25 years as a Silver honoree of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, she was initiated into the Epsilon Sigma Chapter in 1996. An educator, she is a charter member of the Alpha Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha; serving Grand Prairie, Irving, Mansfield and Midlothian. An educator, she is a graduate from Skyline High School Class of 1993. A wife and mother of four, Felicia is a community servant who is committed to the educating of our youth!
texasmetronews.com
Ada Williams, former Dallas teacher, counselor and administrator, dies at 84
Ada Lee Gipson Williams was a teacher and counselor for the Dallas Independent School District, where she later served as the school board’s parliamentarian. In 2008, the auditorium at the district’s administration building at 3700 Ross Ave. was named in honor of her 44 years of service to students and faculty.
texasmetronews.com
Collaboration Addresses Texas Labor Shortage Provides Hands-on Training, Livable Wages After Training, Graduates to Make $20-25 Hourly
Despite the thunderstorms and flooding early this week, UpSmith CEO and Founder, Wyatt Smith called Monday an exciting day as UpSmith, Inc. and American Residential Services (ARS/Rescue-Rooter) announced a partnership creating “high-purpose, high-pay, high-dignity career opportunities” across Texas for aspiring HVAC technicians. “Our mission is to combat the...
oklahomawatch.org
Why Some Afghan Refugees in Oklahoma Live In Squalor
Bugs crawl from unfinished gaps between walls and linoleum floors and into the ears and mouths of Afghan children as they sleep. Their family of seven living at The Restoration on Candlewood awoke in a sticky coat of sweat daily this summer. A working central heat and air system was not part of the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex’s advertised renovations. Their tubs and sinks are crusty with slowly drained sewage.
texasmetronews.com
City of Dallas Named 2022 Digital Inclusion Trailblazer by NDIA￼
DALLAS – The City of Dallas is named a 2022 Digital Inclusion Trailblazer by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance. Trailblazers are judged based on six criteria showing a city or county’s digital inclusion leadership. These include having full-time local government staff, a digital inclusion plan, an open-access coalition, survey research, funded digital inclusion programming, and efforts to increase affordability of home broadband service.
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visits Tulsa to present grant
U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg came to Tulsa to meet with Mayor G.T. Bynum and state leaders to talk about infrastructure projects
News On 6
Admiral Twin Drive-In Holds Motorcycle Swap Meet
Motorcycle enthusiasts got to have some fun at a swap meet Sunday in Tulsa. The event was held outdoors at the Admiral Twin Drive-In. Jeff Williams Motorcycle swap meets have been making stops in Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri since April. This meet-up was the last one of the season for...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
New sporting goods store coming to Tulsa, city councilor announces
TULSA, Okla. — A new sporting goods store is coming to Tulsa, Tulsa City Councilor Lori Decter Wright announced on Facebook on Saturday. SCHEELS, a sporting goods store currently has 30 locations and will soon set up shop in Woodland Hills Mall, Decter Wright said. “Thanks to the cooperative...
Man wanted in Pawnee County officer's death found in Checotah
The McAlester Police Department sought a man Wednesday in connection with the suspicious death of a law enforcement officer.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Multiple schools placed on lock down in McAlester as police search for two suspects
MCALESTER, Okla. — UPDATE, 8/24/22, 12:20 p.m.: According to a Facebook post from the City of McAlester, police are searching for John Wayne Crotts in a wooded area near the former Spirit Aerosystems building on Electric Avenue. Crotts is wanted for questioning in the suspicious death of a former...
kaynewscow.com
Water still flowing free in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE — Water flows free of charge at the Devine Water Artesian Well located on Oklahoma 11 between Alva and Medford 0.6 of a mile past the Slat Plains Reservoir turnoff in Alfalfa County. The hidden treasure near Salt Plains Lake, was drilled in 1954 by Edward Brickman as...
news9.com
New Oklahoma BBQ Restaurant Opens In South Tulsa
A family-owned Oklahoma barbeque restaurant is now serving customers at a new location in South Tulsa. The Love’s have been cooking barbeque together and serving Oklahoma customers since 2015, and last month, they opened the first Daddy B's location in Tulsa. Brian Love and his wife Aisha opened their...
actionnews5.com
Death row inmate gets fourth stay of execution, finds love
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – A man on death row in Oklahoma has more than 60 state lawmakers advocating for his release. Richard Glossip said the support of his wife, Lea Glossip, is what he cherishes most. “What we’re facing is absolutely terrifying. And, on the other hand, we also...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Wife of Oklahoma death row inmate speaks at public forum
TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man sitting on death row in Oklahoma spoke at a forum on the death penalty. Last week, Governor Stitt pushed back Richard Glossip’s execution date, a decision that Richard’s wife said has given them some hope. The public forum was...
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement and firefighters escort Capt. Hargraves from Tulsa to Ponca City
PAWHUSKA — Many law enforcement agencies and fire departments joined the Osage County Sheriff’s Department in forming a nearly three mile long escort for Osage County Sheriff Capt. William Hargraves. Hargraves was killed in a three-vehicle accident Friday morning at the intersection of Highway 60 and Oklahoma 18....
texasmetronews.com
Hicks autographs A Shadowed Past
Best selling author Dr. Sherry Hicks was the main feature at a booksigning. at Pan African Connection, this weekend. Dr. Hicks’ poetry book “A Shadowed Past” is the result of poems she kept in her journal about her “personal dysfunctional experiences in her life.” You can purchase “A Shadowed Past,” at the Pan African Connection Bookstore and Resource Center, 4466 S. Marsalis Ave., Dallas and on Amazon.com. Follow her on Facebook @SherryHicks, Twitter @shickskehspartn.
16-year-old girl shot multiple times in Tulsa
Investigators learned the teen was outside of the house when she was shot.
texasmetronews.com
Buy Black Business Spotlight: InWorks Tax Services
From Simple To Complex. Whether you have an easy tax situation or a difficult one, InWorks Tax Services is here to assist you with your specific needs. State and Federal Returns They offer easy State and Federal tax filing preparation services quick, simple, and guaranteed. Located at 214 S Main St, Ste 218 Duncanville, TX 75116, 469-729-9837 A One-of-a-kind tax and bookkeeping service that provides personal convenience. Book your appointment Today! Visit the website at: creditreadi.com.
