ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texasmetronews.com

ICDC goes GREEN

For decades, Dallas native and former Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Diane Ragsdale has been a champion for her community and while some grow up and move away, she is one who stayed and has been instrumental in the growth and development of an area that oftentimes is overlooked. Since its...
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

Superb Woman: Felicia Quigley

Hailing from Dallas, TX, Felicia Quigley studied at Texas A&M University – Commerce.Recently celebrating 25 years as a Silver honoree of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, she was initiated into the Epsilon Sigma Chapter in 1996. An educator, she is a charter member of the Alpha Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha; serving Grand Prairie, Irving, Mansfield and Midlothian. An educator, she is a graduate from Skyline High School Class of 1993. A wife and mother of four, Felicia is a community servant who is committed to the educating of our youth!
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

Ada Williams, former Dallas teacher, counselor and administrator, dies at 84

Ada Lee Gipson Williams was a teacher and counselor for the Dallas Independent School District, where she later served as the school board’s parliamentarian. In 2008, the auditorium at the district’s administration building at 3700 Ross Ave. was named in honor of her 44 years of service to students and faculty.
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

Collaboration Addresses Texas Labor Shortage Provides Hands-on Training, Livable Wages After Training, Graduates to Make $20-25 Hourly

Despite the thunderstorms and flooding early this week, UpSmith CEO and Founder, Wyatt Smith called Monday an exciting day as UpSmith, Inc. and American Residential Services (ARS/Rescue-Rooter) announced a partnership creating “high-purpose, high-pay, high-dignity career opportunities” across Texas for aspiring HVAC technicians. “Our mission is to combat the...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Arlington, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Tulsa, OK
Dallas County, TX
Society
City
Dallas, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
City
Mansfield, TX
Tulsa, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Society
oklahomawatch.org

Why Some Afghan Refugees in Oklahoma Live In Squalor

Bugs crawl from unfinished gaps between walls and linoleum floors and into the ears and mouths of Afghan children as they sleep. Their family of seven living at The Restoration on Candlewood awoke in a sticky coat of sweat daily this summer. A working central heat and air system was not part of the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex’s advertised renovations. Their tubs and sinks are crusty with slowly drained sewage.
TULSA, OK
texasmetronews.com

City of Dallas Named 2022 Digital Inclusion Trailblazer by NDIA￼

DALLAS – The City of Dallas is named a 2022 Digital Inclusion Trailblazer by the National Digital Inclusion Alliance. Trailblazers are judged based on six criteria showing a city or county’s digital inclusion leadership. These include having full-time local government staff, a digital inclusion plan, an open-access coalition, survey research, funded digital inclusion programming, and efforts to increase affordability of home broadband service.
DALLAS, TX
News On 6

Admiral Twin Drive-In Holds Motorcycle Swap Meet

Motorcycle enthusiasts got to have some fun at a swap meet Sunday in Tulsa. The event was held outdoors at the Admiral Twin Drive-In. Jeff Williams Motorcycle swap meets have been making stops in Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri since April. This meet-up was the last one of the season for...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Homelessness#Strayer University#Healthcare#Nurse Care#Monas Heart Outreach
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New sporting goods store coming to Tulsa, city councilor announces

TULSA, Okla. — A new sporting goods store is coming to Tulsa, Tulsa City Councilor Lori Decter Wright announced on Facebook on Saturday. SCHEELS, a sporting goods store currently has 30 locations and will soon set up shop in Woodland Hills Mall, Decter Wright said. “Thanks to the cooperative...
kaynewscow.com

Water still flowing free in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE — Water flows free of charge at the Devine Water Artesian Well located on Oklahoma 11 between Alva and Medford 0.6 of a mile past the Slat Plains Reservoir turnoff in Alfalfa County. The hidden treasure near Salt Plains Lake, was drilled in 1954 by Edward Brickman as...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
news9.com

New Oklahoma BBQ Restaurant Opens In South Tulsa

A family-owned Oklahoma barbeque restaurant is now serving customers at a new location in South Tulsa. The Love’s have been cooking barbeque together and serving Oklahoma customers since 2015, and last month, they opened the first Daddy B's location in Tulsa. Brian Love and his wife Aisha opened their...
TULSA, OK
actionnews5.com

Death row inmate gets fourth stay of execution, finds love

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – A man on death row in Oklahoma has more than 60 state lawmakers advocating for his release. Richard Glossip said the support of his wife, Lea Glossip, is what he cherishes most. “What we’re facing is absolutely terrifying. And, on the other hand, we also...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Wife of Oklahoma death row inmate speaks at public forum

TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man sitting on death row in Oklahoma spoke at a forum on the death penalty. Last week, Governor Stitt pushed back Richard Glossip’s execution date, a decision that Richard’s wife said has given them some hope. The public forum was...
TULSA, OK
texasmetronews.com

Hicks autographs A Shadowed Past

Best selling author Dr. Sherry Hicks was the main feature at a booksigning. at Pan African Connection, this weekend. Dr. Hicks’ poetry book “A Shadowed Past” is the result of poems she kept in her journal about her “personal dysfunctional experiences in her life.” You can purchase “A Shadowed Past,” at the Pan African Connection Bookstore and Resource Center, 4466 S. Marsalis Ave., Dallas and on Amazon.com. Follow her on Facebook @SherryHicks, Twitter @shickskehspartn.
DALLAS, TX
texasmetronews.com

Buy Black Business Spotlight: InWorks Tax Services

From Simple To Complex. Whether you have an easy tax situation or a difficult one, InWorks Tax Services is here to assist you with your specific needs. State and Federal Returns They offer easy State and Federal tax filing preparation services quick, simple, and guaranteed. Located at 214 S Main St, Ste 218 Duncanville, TX 75116, 469-729-9837 A One-of-a-kind tax and bookkeeping service that provides personal convenience. Book your appointment Today! Visit the website at: creditreadi.com.
DUNCANVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy