Hailing from Dallas, TX, Felicia Quigley studied at Texas A&M University – Commerce.Recently celebrating 25 years as a Silver honoree of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, she was initiated into the Epsilon Sigma Chapter in 1996. An educator, she is a charter member of the Alpha Beta Phi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha; serving Grand Prairie, Irving, Mansfield and Midlothian. An educator, she is a graduate from Skyline High School Class of 1993. A wife and mother of four, Felicia is a community servant who is committed to the educating of our youth!

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO