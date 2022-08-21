Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Stock Up, Stock Down: Pound-for-Pound Rankings After UFC 278
UFC 278 went down last Saturday in Salt Lake City, Utah, and the card sent shockwaves through pound-for-pound rankings everywhere—B/R's included. That's what happens when the pound-for-pound king gets brutally knocked out by an opponent he was supposed to walk through. The card was topped by a welterweight title...
UFC・
Bleacher Report
Jake Paul Teases Fight Contract: 'Opponent Is Inked. October Is Mine'
Jake Paul appears to have settled on a date for his return to the boxing ring, teasing fans on social media with a tweet indicating he will be back in October:. Paul had been scheduled to fight at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 6, but his opponents dropped out for various reasons. Tommy Fury, the brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, was barred from entering the country. Hasim Rahman Jr. was inserted as Fury's replacement, but that fight fell through over a weight dispute.
Bleacher Report
Jon Moxley Defeats CM Punk in AEW World Title Unification Match on Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling interim world champion Jon Moxley defeated AEW world champion CM Punk in an AEW World Championship unification match on Wednesday night's episode of Dynamite to officially become the first-ever two-time AEW world champion. UNDISPUTED CHAMP 🏆<br><br>Jon Moxley defeats CM Punk to become Undisputed <a href="https://twitter.com/AEW?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AEW</a> World Champion...
WWE・
Bleacher Report
After Johnny Gargano's Return, Does Triple H's WWE Hold the Recruiting Edge Over AEW?
Johnny Gargano's return to WWE on Monday night's Raw sent shockwaves through the wrestling industry. It was a genuine surprise for fans who were unsure of the former NXT champion's intentions to re-sign with the company or take his talents elsewhere; somewhere that did not cast him aside in the name of pushing the likes of Bron Breakker and Von Wagner as was the case when the NXT brand underwent an overhaul late last year.
WWE・
