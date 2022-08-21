Read full article on original website
Watch Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278: “I’m so happy for Leon and Tim, but then I’m so sad for Kamaru”
Watch middleweight champion Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. It was Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Edwards in the welterweight main event at UFC 278 which took place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight champion Usman was de-throned by Edwards via way of a knockout head kick in round 5 (see that here).
MMAmania.com
‘Upset’ Khabib worried Kamaru Usman may never recover after getting ‘knocked out severely’ at UFC 278
Retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov shared the same manager as former welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman and over the years, developed a friendship with “The Nigerian Nightmare.”. That’s why “The Eagle” was “a little bit upset” when Usman got “severely” knocked out by Leon Edwards in the UFC 278...
Conor McGregor reacts to news that Kamaru Usman’s daughter was carried off the arena floor bawling her eyes out at UFC 278: “I feel this deep. I do not suggest bringing family whatsoever”
Conor McGregor has said he doesn’t think fighters should allow their families to watch them compete in the arena following Kamaru Usman’s KO loss. Last Saturday night at UFC 278, Kamaru Usman fell to a devastating knockout defeat at the hands of Leon Edwards in the fifth round of their intense main event. The violent nature of the head-kick defeat left the former champion out cold on the canvas, stunning many fans and pundits both in attendance and watching around the world.
Yoel Romero responds after Conor McGregor vows to model the second half of his career after the “Mad Cubano”
Yoel Romero has responded to Conor McGregor after the Irishman praised his style and longevity in mixed martial arts. While he may not be the most conventional fighter in the world, Yoel Romero is certainly unique. The 45-year-old has incredible knockout power, amazing durability, a great wrestling pedigree and so much more – which is why he’s still considered to be a top star for Bellator despite being in his mid-40s.
Conor McGregor's long-awaited UFC comeback has been postponed once again; he won't fight until 2023
Conor McGregor won't fight in the UFC until 2023, according to a representative. UFC boss Dana White expected him to have returned already.
Dana White: Kamaru Usman told me 'weight has been lifted' after losing UFC title
LAS VEGAS – According to UFC president Dana White, the pressure of being welterweight champion might’ve been starting to get to Kamaru Usman. After five title defenses and a remarkable 15-0 record in the UFC, Usman, previously the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter, suffered his first octagon defeat when he was dethroned by Leon Edwards this past Saturday.
Bleacher Report
Jake Paul Teases Fight Contract: 'Opponent Is Inked. October Is Mine'
Jake Paul appears to have settled on a date for his return to the boxing ring, teasing fans on social media with a tweet indicating he will be back in October:. Paul had been scheduled to fight at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 6, but his opponents dropped out for various reasons. Tommy Fury, the brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, was barred from entering the country. Hasim Rahman Jr. was inserted as Fury's replacement, but that fight fell through over a weight dispute.
Bleacher Report
Stock Up, Stock Down: Pound-for-Pound Rankings After UFC 278
UFC 278 went down last Saturday in Salt Lake City, Utah, and the card sent shockwaves through pound-for-pound rankings everywhere—B/R's included. That's what happens when the pound-for-pound king gets brutally knocked out by an opponent he was supposed to walk through. The card was topped by a welterweight title...
mmanews.com
Jon Jones Reminds Fans Where His Legacy Is Against Khabib’s
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is willing to compare his UFC run to anyone, including Khabib Nurmagomedov. Jones is preparing to make his return at heavyweight, potentially by the end of 2022. He’s been out of competition since vacating the light heavyweight title in 2020 following a win over Dominick Reyes.
Bleacher Report
After Johnny Gargano's Return, Does Triple H's WWE Hold the Recruiting Edge Over AEW?
Johnny Gargano's return to WWE on Monday night's Raw sent shockwaves through the wrestling industry. It was a genuine surprise for fans who were unsure of the former NXT champion's intentions to re-sign with the company or take his talents elsewhere; somewhere that did not cast him aside in the name of pushing the likes of Bron Breakker and Von Wagner as was the case when the NXT brand underwent an overhaul late last year.
Bleacher Report
Jon Moxley Defeats CM Punk in AEW World Title Unification Match on Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling interim world champion Jon Moxley defeated AEW world champion CM Punk in an AEW World Championship unification match on Wednesday night's episode of Dynamite to officially become the first-ever two-time AEW world champion. UNDISPUTED CHAMP 🏆<br><br>Jon Moxley defeats CM Punk to become Undisputed <a href="https://twitter.com/AEW?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AEW</a> World Champion...
Bleacher Report
Delaying WWE Draft Will Ultimately Strengthen SmackDown and Raw Rosters Amid Rumors
Since 2019, the fall season has traditionally hosted the annual WWE draft, and this year's installment appeared to be no exception. It seemed it would be held immediately following Clash at the Castle on September 3, with SmackDown Superstars scheduled to appear on the post-event edition of Raw and vice versa.
MMAmania.com
UFC fighter channels ‘The Undertaker,’ lands frightening tombstone piledriver finish on ‘Contender Series’ (Video)
Darrius Flowers scored a UFC contract on Week 5 of Dana White’s “Contender Series” by finishing Amiran Gogoladze just over a minute into their welterweight contest last Tues. night (Aug. 23, 2022) at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Flowers was stuck in an...
Gilbert Burns says he’s heard rumors that Colby Covington could be out until March: “He kinda broke his jaw again, he had surgery and the surgery didn’t go well”
Gilbert Burns has suggested that Colby Covington’s injuries mean he could be out of the Octagon until at least March. Earlier this year at UFC 272, Colby Covington set out to put an end to his rivalry with Jorge Masvidal – and based on his dominant decision win, it seemed as if that’s exactly what he did.
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Rick Ross is Offering $10M to Jake Paul’s Next Boxing Opponent
Jake Paul has had a hard time finding his next boxing opponent. After Tommy Fury was unable to compete due to immigration and Hasim Rahman Jr. couldn’t make weight, Paul was left holding one side of a boxing card. Enter Rick Ross. Rozay will be a guest on Jake...
Bleacher Report
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 24
World champion CM Punk battled interim champion Jon Moxley in the biggest match in AEW Dynamite history Wednesday, a pay-per-view-quality bout on free television, just as All Out approaches on September 4. That monumental encounter, arguably the biggest in Dynamite history, headlined a broadcast that also featured the latest quarterfinal...
Tom Hardy wins gold at jiu-jitsu competition as submission win is caught on camera
Tom Hardy captured gold at a jiu-jitsu competition at the weekend, with a video emerging of the Hollywood actor submitting an opponent along the way.Hardy has starred in films such as The Dark Knight Rises as Batman villain Bane, Venom as the Spider-Man foe of the same name, and Bronson as criminal Charles Bronson.The Briton is a known practitioner of jiu-jitsu, and he currently holds the status of blue belt in the martial art. Typically, the jiu-jitsu belt system sees a practitioner start as ‘a white belt’, before moving on to blue, purple, brown then black – needing to...
