ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Myocarditis risk significantly higher after COVID-19 infection vs. after a COVID-19 vaccine

In a detailed analysis of nearly 43 million people, ages 13 and older, who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in England, the risk of myocarditis in unvaccinated individuals after COVID-19 infection was at least 11 times higher compared to people who developed myocarditis after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or booster dose between December 1, 2020 and December 15, 2021, according to new research published today in the American Heart Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dr Congo#Ebola River#Congo River#Ebola Virus Disease#Drc#Who#Africa Matshidiso Moeti
MedicalXpress

European hospitals test drones to speed delivery of human tissue

Belgian hospitals have begun testing a drone to save time delivering human tissue samples across city centres, between patients on the operating table and medical labs, a first in Europe. On Tuesday, a drone flown by a private contractor took off from an Antwerp building in the ZNA hospital group...
CANCER
The Associated Press

Rohingya mark 5th anniversary of exodus to Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees on Thursday marked the fifth anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar to Bangladesh, while the United States, European Union and other Western nations pledged to continue supporting the refugees’ pursuit of justice in international courts. Bangladesh is hosting...
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Chronic COVID infections source of variants of concern, study shows

The coronavirus variants of concern are emerging from chronic, long-term COVID infections in people who may be immune comprised and unable to clear the virus, a new study strongly suggests. Frontiers in Virology published the findings by scientists at Emory University and the University of Oxford. "Rather than evolving from...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy