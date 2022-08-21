Read full article on original website
Myocarditis risk significantly higher after COVID-19 infection vs. after a COVID-19 vaccine
In a detailed analysis of nearly 43 million people, ages 13 and older, who received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in England, the risk of myocarditis in unvaccinated individuals after COVID-19 infection was at least 11 times higher compared to people who developed myocarditis after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or booster dose between December 1, 2020 and December 15, 2021, according to new research published today in the American Heart Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
Regular physical activity linked to lower risk of COVID-19 infection and severity
Regular physical activity is linked to a lower risk of COVID-19 infection and severity, including hospital admission and death, finds a pooled data analysis of the available evidence, published online in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. A weekly tally of 150 minutes of moderate intensity, or 75 minutes of...
Togo achieves ‘major feat’ of eradicating four neglected tropical diseases
WHO hails west African country as first in world to stamp out Guinea worm, lymphatic filariasis, sleeping sickness and trachoma
Rohingya crisis: plight of Myanmar’s displaced people explained in 30 seconds
It has been five years since Myanmar’s military launched a campaign of massacres that killed about 7,000 Rohingya in a single month and compelled 700,000 to flee for the Bangladeshi border. Since the first major military operation against the Rohingya minority in 1978, which forced out 200,000, the Rohingya...
European hospitals test drones to speed delivery of human tissue
Belgian hospitals have begun testing a drone to save time delivering human tissue samples across city centres, between patients on the operating table and medical labs, a first in Europe. On Tuesday, a drone flown by a private contractor took off from an Antwerp building in the ZNA hospital group...
Rohingya mark 5th anniversary of exodus to Bangladesh
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees on Thursday marked the fifth anniversary of their exodus from Myanmar to Bangladesh, while the United States, European Union and other Western nations pledged to continue supporting the refugees’ pursuit of justice in international courts. Bangladesh is hosting...
Chronic COVID infections source of variants of concern, study shows
The coronavirus variants of concern are emerging from chronic, long-term COVID infections in people who may be immune comprised and unable to clear the virus, a new study strongly suggests. Frontiers in Virology published the findings by scientists at Emory University and the University of Oxford. "Rather than evolving from...
