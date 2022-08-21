August Sunrise Book Club choice: "The Diamond Eye" by Kate Quinn. Grace couldn't put this one down and cranked through 300 pages in one day. This historical fiction centers around a female Russian sniper during WWII. It is full of thrills, romance and an unexpected friendship between the sniper and First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt. Da Shop in Kaimuki is offering 20% off this copy with the code word "Sunrise". If you comment on the HNN Sunrise Instgram page where this book is posted, you get a chance to win it for free with a $25 gift card from Da Shop.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 11 HOURS AGO