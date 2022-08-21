Read full article on original website
As costs soar, families turn to Hawaii nonprofits for help to feed keiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many families on Oahu’s Leeward Coast rely on snacks and meals provided at the Nanakuli Boys & Girls Club. Kekoa Tupua is the club’s director. He helps organize extra food pickups and sends kids home with enough food for dinner as much as he can.
Mariposa hosts "Enroot" to support local farmers
August Sunrise Book Club choice: "The Diamond Eye" by Kate Quinn. Grace couldn't put this one down and cranked through 300 pages in one day. This historical fiction centers around a female Russian sniper during WWII. It is full of thrills, romance and an unexpected friendship between the sniper and First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt. Da Shop in Kaimuki is offering 20% off this copy with the code word "Sunrise". If you comment on the HNN Sunrise Instgram page where this book is posted, you get a chance to win it for free with a $25 gift card from Da Shop.
First Chick-fil-A restaurant in Hawaii is opening
The company plans to open several restaurants in the Aloha State over the next five years.
Hawaii food distributor settles racism lawsuit for $90K
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii food distribution company has agreed to pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging a Black employee was subjected to racial slurs and racist references to slavery, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Wednesday. According to the lawsuit, a supervisor at Suisan Company’s Hilo...
Hawaii prepares for rollout of improved COVID booster (and hopes interest is high)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 77% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated against COVID. But only about half of those people went back to get their first booster doses. And just 15% got their second booster, which is restricted to those at higher risk of severe disease. Now, state...
Make-A-Wish Hawaii celebrates 40 years of helping keiki with critical illnesses
When Victoria Beckham announced on Instagram that this was the first time in 25 years that she had seen David Beckham's "worm", her teenager laughingly intervened. And squirrel "splooting" explained. Are you ready for some football? What to know about the UH season opener. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. UH's...
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. |. Slower winds will...
Business News: Electric cars by state
Three chefs with one night of excellent cuisine at Mariposa. It's hosting "Enroot" which is a dinner to benefit local farmers. Call 808-948-7575 for tickets. August Sunrise Book Club choice: "The Diamond Eye" by Kate Quinn. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Grace couldn't put this one down and cranked through...
Emergency loans up to $150,000 available to Maui farmers impacted by Axis deer infestation
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Farmers on Maui who have been impacted by the overpopulation of Axis deer may be eligible for an emergency loan of up to $150,000 to deal with the economic impacts of the invasive species. The $150,000 will be the maximum amount loaned out to impacted farmers,...
WATCH: After 2-year hiatus, Duke’s Oceanfest is back and bigger than ever
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a two-year hiatus, Duke’s OceanFest is back!. The 2022 festival is underway in Waikiki, and competition includes surfing, foiling, and swimming. Jim Fulton is one of the many people who make OceanFest happen every year. Catch daily livestreams of Duke’s Oceanfest competition by clicking here....
The History of Hawai‘i From Our Files: Waimea’s Old Russian Fort
In June 2022 it was announced that Fort Elizabeth State Historical Park on Kaua‘i will be renamed Pā‘ula‘ula State Historic Site, but in 1937, Paradise referred to it only as the “old Russian Fort” or “Waimea Fort.”. “A visit to the Hawaiian Islands...
Top 10 elementary schools in Hawaii
NICHE ranked dozens of Hawaii elementary schools on factors like student-teacher ratio, free or reduced lunch and enrollment numbers.
Get your andagi! Hawaii’s Okinawan Festival is coming
The festival continues to be one of Hawaii's largest cultural events.
Healthier Hawaii: This program helps reverse heart disease, other health conditions
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are so many different diets out there, but Straub Medical Center offers a comprehensive program that is proven to reverse heart disease and other health conditions through lifestyle changes. Dr. Se Kon Won from Hawaii Pacific Health explains how the Ornish program works. For more health...
Former Gov. Ben Cayetano recovering after heart stent implant procedure
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Hawaii Gov. Ben Cayetano is recovering after undergoing a heart stent implant procedure on Monday. The 82-year-old said doctors implanted two stents after they found three blockages in a major coronary artery. In a post on Facebook, Cayetano said one of his doctors found signs that...
Episode 127: Hawaii mom turns her grief into a chance to help other families
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Makakilo mother is on a mission to help families in Hawaii whose lives are touched by DIPG or childhood brain cancer. Michela Haywood joins us on “Muthaship” this week. She is the founder of Kaylan Strong’s Fight Like a Warrior Foundation. She created the...
LIST: Top 10 strange laws in Hawaii
Only in Your State, a website providing fun facts for all 50 states, came out with a list of 20 Hawaii laws that will leave your head scratching in confusion.
Honolulu Cookie Company has your flavors of the season
The Honolulu Cookie Company is getting ready to say goodbye to summer and hello to fall by introducing two new flavors.
Virginia couple killed in car crash while visiting Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a Hawaii vacation that turned into a nightmare for a Virginia family. Michelle and Ronald Hartman traveled to the islands in part to support their daughter Holly who participated in the weekend’s Spartan Race, but their trip ended in tragedy. Honolulu police said the driver of a pickup truck crashed […]
Made In Hawaii Festival showcases local businesses
The festival features more than 300 vendors showcasing food, clothing, jewelry, crafts, books and more from Friday, Nov. 11 to Sunday, Nov. 13.
