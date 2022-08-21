ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mariposa hosts "Enroot" to support local farmers

August Sunrise Book Club choice: "The Diamond Eye" by Kate Quinn. Grace couldn't put this one down and cranked through 300 pages in one day. This historical fiction centers around a female Russian sniper during WWII. It is full of thrills, romance and an unexpected friendship between the sniper and First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt. Da Shop in Kaimuki is offering 20% off this copy with the code word "Sunrise". If you comment on the HNN Sunrise Instgram page where this book is posted, you get a chance to win it for free with a $25 gift card from Da Shop.
KITV.com

Hawaii food distributor settles racism lawsuit for $90K

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii food distribution company has agreed to pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging a Black employee was subjected to racial slurs and racist references to slavery, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Wednesday. According to the lawsuit, a supervisor at Suisan Company’s Hilo...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. |. Slower winds will...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business News: Electric cars by state

Three chefs with one night of excellent cuisine at Mariposa. It's hosting "Enroot" which is a dinner to benefit local farmers. Call 808-948-7575 for tickets.
Mufi Hannemann
hawaiinewsnow.com

WATCH: After 2-year hiatus, Duke’s Oceanfest is back and bigger than ever

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a two-year hiatus, Duke’s OceanFest is back!. The 2022 festival is underway in Waikiki, and competition includes surfing, foiling, and swimming. Jim Fulton is one of the many people who make OceanFest happen every year. Catch daily livestreams of Duke’s Oceanfest competition by clicking here....
hawaiinewsnow.com

Former Gov. Ben Cayetano recovering after heart stent implant procedure

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Hawaii Gov. Ben Cayetano is recovering after undergoing a heart stent implant procedure on Monday. The 82-year-old said doctors implanted two stents after they found three blockages in a major coronary artery. In a post on Facebook, Cayetano said one of his doctors found signs that...
KHON2

Virginia couple killed in car crash while visiting Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a Hawaii vacation that turned into a nightmare for a Virginia family. Michelle and Ronald Hartman traveled to the islands in part to support their daughter Holly who participated in the weekend’s Spartan Race, but their trip ended in tragedy. Honolulu police said the driver of a pickup truck crashed […]
