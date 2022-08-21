Read full article on original website
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbear
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seattle, WA
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022Becca CSeattle, WA
MLB
Andy Pettitte's son gets first pro win in combined no-no
Jared Pettitte was just finishing up his post-outing routine when Florida Complex League Marlins manager Luis Dorante Sr. told him the news: Pettitte and three other pitchers had combined on a seven-inning no-hitter of the Astros Blue team in a 4-0 victory on Saturday. Pettitte, who was making a rehab...
MLB
Facing one of the game's most feared hitters, Beeks doesn't blink
ST. PETERSBURG -- Called upon to face the heart of the Angels' order 3 1/2 months ago in Anaheim, lefty reliever Jalen Beeks tried to get a little too creative. He threw two high fastballs to Mike Trout, and Trout hit the second one out of the park. He threw a first-pitch slider to Shohei Ohtani, and the two-way sensation launched it over the wall in left-center.
MLB
Cubs excited about mix of vets, homegrown arms in rotation
CHICAGO -- Inside Wrigley Field's interview room Monday afternoon, Cubs manager David Ross revealed that pitching prospect Javier Assad would be coming up from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday and making his Major League debut against the Cardinals. A few minutes later, veteran pitcher Kyle Hendricks took a seat in the...
MLB
Now in spotlight, Allen's 'phenomenal' defense shining
OAKLAND -- For years, Nick Allen's slick fielding skills earned him a reputation as the best defensive shortstop throughout the Minor Leagues. Now at the Major League level, he’s starting to show why the A’s envision multiple Gold Gloves in his future. Allen was all over the place...
MLB
Crew 1st to shut out Dodgers in LA in 2022
LOS ANGELES -- Brewers fans probably can’t spell Strzelecki, as in Peter Strzelecki, a former undrafted free agent who has never been in a Major League Spring Training camp. But he’s in the big leagues this year, pitching big innings for a team trying to hang on in a postseason chase.
MLB
Frazier's mom sparks resurgence at plate
SEATTLE -- They say Mom knows best, and Adam Frazier’s mom had all the faith in the world that the Mariners’ second baseman would turn things around after a brutal three-month start to the season. The scene was the team hotel in San Diego in early July, and...
MLB
The future of Miami baseball is here
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The MLB Draft is a chance for organizations to replenish their farm system with an eye toward the future. According to Marlins senior...
MLB
K of Pujols just one of Cubs rookie Assad's thrills
CHICAGO -- Cubs rookie Javier Assad smiled when Albert Pujols' name came up in his first career press conference at Wrigley Field. Pujols is on a path to baseball's Hall of Fame, but Assad can now remember the slugger as the first player he struck out in the Major Leagues.
MLB
Homers back Ray's no-hit bid as Mariners answer 'Costco' challenge
SEATTLE -- Even if the Mariners are allowing themselves to envision the postseason, Scott Servais tersely shot down the notion that the unspoken yet added pressure of a 21-year drought has crept into the Mariners’ clubhouse. Speaking ahead of a six-game homestand after a not-so-great road trip, Servais was...
MLB
The 'math' behind Rays' rotation strategy
This story was excerpted from Adam Berry’s Rays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When Luis Patiño came up last Thursday and delivered a great start to beat the Royals, his performance showed he still has the dominant stuff to make an impact down the stretch. And plugging him in for a night helped the rest of Tampa Bay’s rotation by providing an extra day of rest during this stretch of 17 consecutive games without an off-day.
MLB
Trout vaporizes baseball for 1,500th hit
ST. PETERSBURG -- Angels superstar Mike Trout picked up career hit No. 1,500 in an 11-1 loss to the Rays on Tuesday night. It came in memorable fashion, as he absolutely crushed a solo homer off the C-ring catwalk at Tropicana Field. • Box score. Trout, who returned to the...
MLB
Félix comin': Bautista embraces closer role with five-out save
Félix Bautista has been alerted as to where his viral entrance originates, though he hasn’t seen the entirety of “The Wire” quite yet. That doesn’t change what the message -- both on T-shirts and to the public -- is when Omar Little’s famed whistle blares over the sound system at Camden Yards:
MLB
The Rays' Ohtani? Bethancourt homers, hits 95 from mound
ST. PETERSBURG -- Rays catcher Christian Bethancourt homered and drove in three runs against the Angels on Tuesday night. He was behind the plate for another spectacular pitching performance. Then he moved to the mound to finish the night. “Now,” Bethancourt said, “I know what it feels like to be...
MLB
6 storylines that will dominate the winter
Contenders are primed for the stretch run, while other clubs are already looking forward to an offseason that promises to be a busy one. That got us thinking: What will we be talking about two-plus months from now, after Major League Baseball has crowned its 2022 World Series champion?. Here...
MLB
Feeling 20, too: García's streak puts him in elite company
DENVER -- There were twenties a-plenty Tuesday night on the corner of Blake and 20th St., as the Rangers lost 7-6 in the hard-fought opener of a two-game set in Colorado after jumping to an early lead, losing it, reclaiming it, then watching it go for good in a combined 21-hit slugfest.
MLB
Burnes bitten by uncharacteristic walks vs. LA
LOS ANGELES – Shutout one night, blown out the next. The Brewers went from becoming the first team to pitch a shutout at Dodger Stadium all season on Monday to losing a 10-1 rout to the Dodgers on Tuesday behind ace Corbin Burnes, whose long-awaited matchup with college teammate Tony Gonsolin was a dud.
MLB
Easy outs at bottom of the order? Not in this Braves lineup
PITTSBURGH -- Facing Ronald Acuña Jr., Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley to begin a game can be intimidating for any pitcher. But the numbers show it’s quite dangerous to also face anybody the Braves have placed in the final three spots of their lineup this year. Max Fried...
MLB
Tatis apologizes to Padres, fans: 'No excuses'
SAN DIEGO -- Fernando Tatis Jr. addressed reporters on Tuesday afternoon, taking a contrite tone as he spoke publicly for the first time since he was suspended for testing positive for a banned substance. "I would like to start today just by saying how truly sorry I am," said Tatis,...
MLB
Sox searching for clutch hits, command
BALTIMORE -- The White Sox were hoping their stopper, Dylan Cease, could get them back on the winning side as they opened a critical series between a pair of teams fighting for a postseason invitation at Oriole Park on Tuesday night. But a quick start for the offense and the...
MLB
Bats, López's gem join to end two droughts
OAKLAND -- The Marlins were on a near-historic run of weak offensive output, having scored four or fewer runs in 23 straight games. Now that they've snapped that streak, they're hoping to keep the good energy going. The Marlins rode a four-run sixth inning and six shutout frames from Pablo...
