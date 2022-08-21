Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sporting News
Little League World Series hot mic catches player blaming ESPN for manufactured comeback
Not even the Little League World Series is free of conspiracy theories, as one player on the Midwest team made apparent on Saturday. The issue arose in Saturday's elimination game between the Midwest team (Davenport, Iowa) and Northwest team (Bonney Lake, Wash.). The Midwest was nursing a 6-3 lead over the Northwest with two outs and two runners on base in the bottom of the sixth. The runner on first reached with a walk, though some thought it should have been a game-ending strike.
Dodgers blow out Brewers to take series
Andrew Heaney struck out 10 batters as the Dodgers blew out the Milwaukee Brewers 12-6 on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.
Sporting News
Little League World Series responds to 'racially insensitive' video of Black player covered in cotton by teammates
Fans of the Little League World Series and neutral observers alike have responded with outrage to a video that shows one of the teams covering a Black player with cotton pulled from stuffed toys. The video, taken from the ESPN broadcast of Sunday's Little League Classic game between the Orioles...
Sporting News
Canada Little League World Series star Jaxon Mayervich steals the show with incredible interview
The stars were on display during MLB's Little League Classic. Whether it was Adley Rutschman, Xander Bogaerts or Rafael Devers, it seemed that the matchup between the O's and Red Sox was littered with star power. But no athlete's star burned brighter than that of Canadian wunderkind Jaxson Mayervich. In...
MLB・
Comments / 0