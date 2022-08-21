According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Las Vegas Raiders plan to release RB Kenyan Drake after one season with the team. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Drake's release comes as a surprise, but the writing was on the walls. The Raiders have stacked up at RB over the offseason with Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden and rookie Zamir White. Drake will likely find a new home before the season, but his expectations for this season are hard to determine until then. Meanwhile, Abdullah becomes a fascinating target in PPR leagues. Drake held the pass-catching role in Las Vegas last season, and there have been reports that head coach Josh McDaniels, who comes from the New England Patriots, will look to use Abdullah in the famed role of RB James White. As well, Zamir White becomes the go-to target for fantasy managers in dynasty formats.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO