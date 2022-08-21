Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Dickerson leads Cardinals against the Cubs after 4-hit outing
St. Louis Cardinals (71-52, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (53-70, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (10-9, 3.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Cubs: Luke Farrell (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -224, Cubs +183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St....
MLB roundup: Nationals spoil big day for Mariners rookies
Ildemaro Vargas hit a tiebreaking two-run homer with two outs in the top of the ninth inning as the Washington
FOX Sports
Justin Verlander spins six hitless innings in the Astros 4-2 win
Justin Verlander spins six hitless innings in the Houston Astros 4-2 win over the Minnesota Twins. Verlander walked zero and struck out 10 as he improved to 16-3 on the year.
FOX Sports
Dodgers and Brewers play to determine series winner
Milwaukee Brewers (65-57, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (85-37, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (0-0); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (1-1, 1.77 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -253, Brewers +205; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the...
FOX Sports
Angels' Mike Trout belts a deep solo homer vs Rays
Mike Trout's solo homer in the eighth inning helped the Los Angeles Angels grab a 1-0 lead against the Tampa Bay Rays. With the home run, Trout tied the Angels' franchise record for runs scored.
FOX Sports
Guardians look to sweep 2-game series against the Padres
Cleveland Guardians (65-56, first in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (68-57, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (9-5, 3.77 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (5-6, 3.76 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -164, Guardians +140; over/under is 7...
FOX Sports
Braves drill slumping Pirates 14-2, complete 3-game sweep
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Wright allowed two hits over seven efficient innings, Matt Olson hit a grand slam that found the Allegheny River and the Atlanta Braves drilled the sloppy Pittsburgh Pirates 14-2 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep. Wright (16-5) struck out eight and walked one to...
FOX Sports
Manning throws 6 scoreless, Tigers beat Giants 6-1 for split
DETROIT (AP) — Matt Manning threw six scoreless innings and the Detroit Tigers scored all six of their runs in the fifth to beat the San Francisco Giants 6-1 on Wednesday and split a two-game series. Manning (1-1) allowed five hits, walked none and struck out a career-high eight...
FOX Sports
Luis Castillo's quiet confidence providing a spark for Seattle Mariners
Luis Castillo thought he’d end up in pinstripes. As the trade deadline approached, the Cincinnati Reds looked like obvious sellers. Castillo emerged as the prime target for a team trying to upgrade its starting pitching — one of the lone available arms capable of guiding a rotation. In...
FOX Sports
Sale of Angels could bring welcome change for fans and MLB
In gloriously welcome news to the Angels’ distressed fan base, owner Arte Moreno announced Tuesday that he will explore selling the team. Because few franchises could stand to experience a more seismic shift from a sale, the possibilities will ripple across the industry until Moreno selects a buyer. The...
FOX Sports
Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame & the Nippon Hoso Kyokai in the day 5 Japan recap | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander talks about how unique the Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame is, seeing Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig. Ben talks about the special connection between the Japanese culture and baseball! He expresses his gratitude for all the fans that have continued to show support and being able to do a live show from NHK!
FOX Sports
Traveling to Ohtani's hometown, Mizusawa: Ben Verlander's Japan Diary
Editor's note: Ben Verlander is spending time in Japan exploring Shohei Ohtani's roots, experiencing the country's culture and meeting fans. This is the fifth in a recurring series that began Friday, Aug. 19. Hello again from Tokyo! Today, I'm writing from inside the legendary Tokyo Dome, sitting on a bench...
MLB・
FOX Sports
Angels owner Arte Moreno says he's looking to sell team
The Los Angeles Angels announced on Tuesday morning that the team is for sale. In a public statement on the team's Twitter account, owner Arte Moreno said that "now is the time" to explore a sale of the team. "It has been a great honor and privilege to own the...
FOX Sports
Giants avoid further injury misfortune with Kayvon Thibodeaux update
This has been a decade of despair for the New York Giants, with insults constantly piled on top of injuries. But it's the injuries that have really been maddening for them. Any plans they might have had to rebuild their franchise were constantly undermined by a line of broken-down, unhealthy players.
NFL・
FOX Sports
Kevin Durant 'moving forward' with Nets after trade request | UNDISPUTED
Breaking: after a unique offseason, Kevin Durant has decided to 'move forward' with the Brooklyn Nets. He met with head coach Steve Nash, GM Sean Marks, business manager Rich Kleiman and owners Joe and Clara Wu Tsai in Los Angeles to discuss his return. Skip Bayless reacts to the news.
NBA・
