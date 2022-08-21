Flights, family fun, and a feast from familiar favorites are on tap this weekend as part of a big fundraiser event for the United Way of Douglas County. The first annual “Unite and Take Flight” event will include private plane and helicopter rides, static plane displays, food trucks, a kids’ zone, and more, according to a news release from the organization, and flight tours aboard various unique planes and helicopters are scheduled throughout the day.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO