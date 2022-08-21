ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lawrencekstimes.com

Obituary: Thomas Joseph Cormack

Thomas Joseph Cormack was born May 29th, 1940, in Topeka, Kansas and attended Topeka Schools. When he was 15, he started his 50 years of service to others, working at the Topeka YMCA after high school. He also worked and studied at the Menninger Children’s Department, working with Problem Youth.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Ohio State
City
Atlanta, KS
City
Goodland, KS
City
Salina, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
Lawrence, KS
Obituaries
City
Moundridge, KS
State
Connecticut State
City
Lincoln, KS
City
Lawrence, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Flights over Lawrence, tickets to special dinner still available for new United Way fundraiser

Flights, family fun, and a feast from familiar favorites are on tap this weekend as part of a big fundraiser event for the United Way of Douglas County. The first annual “Unite and Take Flight” event will include private plane and helicopter rides, static plane displays, food trucks, a kids’ zone, and more, according to a news release from the organization, and flight tours aboard various unique planes and helicopters are scheduled throughout the day.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Korean bakery and fried chicken restaurant coming soon to west Lawrence

You might not be able to smell it yet, but by October, the aroma of fresh baked bread will waft through the doors of 525 Wakarusa Drive, Suite B. Tous Les Jours, a French-inspired Korean bakery, is opening in the defunct Blue Moose restaurant location this fall. A franchise, Tous...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas University#Salina High School#Lawrence High School#The University Of Kansas#Lhs#Bishop Seabury Academy

Comments / 0

Community Policy