How Unsolved Mysteries Reopened A Closed CaseJeffery MacTopeka, KS
Five Seafood restaurants in Kansas have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensLeawood, KS
Historic Spooner Hall was the first library building built at the University of Kansas and the sixth building on campusCJ CoombsLawrence, KS
lawrencekstimes.com
Obituary: Thomas Joseph Cormack
Thomas Joseph Cormack was born May 29th, 1940, in Topeka, Kansas and attended Topeka Schools. When he was 15, he started his 50 years of service to others, working at the Topeka YMCA after high school. He also worked and studied at the Menninger Children’s Department, working with Problem Youth.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence’s Free State Film Society announces fall lineup and new venue for events
Lawrence’s Free State Film Society is debuting a new venue for film this fall. Using its Microcinema at the 10th & Mass Studios (1000 Massachusetts St.), the Lawrence Arts Center will provide viewers with an “intimate and welcoming atmosphere for film-going,” according to its press release. Marlo...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence City Commission directs staff not to cut Lawrence Humane Society’s funding for next year
Commission also opts for lower mill levy option; keeps $7M in budget for roads, though perhaps not Wakarusa. Lawrence city commissioners on Tuesday gave staff a consensus to use federal COVID-19 relief funds to ensure that the Lawrence Humane Society will receive the same amount of funding in the next city budget as it has for the past few years.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lori Lawrence: Cities in Kansas require freedom to ban single-use plastic bags, protect environment (Column)
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. Occasionally, we’ll also pick up columns from other nearby news outlets. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Want to submit a letter or column to the...
lawrencekstimes.com
Flights over Lawrence, tickets to special dinner still available for new United Way fundraiser
Flights, family fun, and a feast from familiar favorites are on tap this weekend as part of a big fundraiser event for the United Way of Douglas County. The first annual “Unite and Take Flight” event will include private plane and helicopter rides, static plane displays, food trucks, a kids’ zone, and more, according to a news release from the organization, and flight tours aboard various unique planes and helicopters are scheduled throughout the day.
lawrencekstimes.com
Korean bakery and fried chicken restaurant coming soon to west Lawrence
You might not be able to smell it yet, but by October, the aroma of fresh baked bread will waft through the doors of 525 Wakarusa Drive, Suite B. Tous Les Jours, a French-inspired Korean bakery, is opening in the defunct Blue Moose restaurant location this fall. A franchise, Tous...
lawrencekstimes.com
Expungement clinic coming to Lawrence library in September; KU Law students can help seal criminal records
Students from the University of Kansas School of Law will help people seek expungement of their criminal records, free of charge for those who qualify, during a clinic on Sept. 12. Expungements can seal arrest records or convictions from public view. Not all convictions are eligible, but legal interns and...
lawrencekstimes.com
Topeka police detective’s false testimony ignites latest flash of controversy in high-profile trial
TOPEKA — A defense attorney on Tuesday questioned the lead detective in a high-profile double-homicide case about why he gave false testimony under oath to help prosecutors convict Dana Chandler a decade ago, igniting the latest flash of controversy in Chandler’s retrial. Chandler faces two first-degree murder charges...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Humane Society to waive adoption fees Saturday during annual campaign to Clear the Shelter
The Lawrence Humane Society will implement an all-staff approach Saturday as it strives to match at least 200 cats and dogs with loving families. It’s part of a nationwide effort known as Clear the Shelter Day that began eight years ago. Potential adopters are expected to line up early Saturday in hopes of adopting a new furry friend.
