FRISCO, Texas — Mike McCarthy isn't going to come right out and say it, but the hints are there if you look for them. The Cowboys' head coach is hoping to get two heavy workloads in for his starters this week at The Star, as the team transitions training camp to its lavish indoor facility. If all goes well, it sounds like a good bet they won't do much more in Friday's preseason finale against Seattle.

13 HOURS AGO