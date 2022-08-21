ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickerson leads Cardinals against the Cubs after 4-hit outing

St. Louis Cardinals (71-52, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (53-70, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (10-9, 3.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Cubs: Luke Farrell (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -224, Cubs +183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St....
Kayvon Thibodeaux's injury came on a clean block: Explained

Dirty. Cowardly. Fine. Suspension. These are the words that some used to describe a legal block that occurred in an NFL preseason contest between the Bengals and Giants on Sunday. Like the thousands of times before and the hundreds of times it will happen this season, a tight end — the Bengals' Thaddeus Moss in this case — slid backside on an inside zone run to cut the defensive end.
Dodgers and Brewers play to determine series winner

Milwaukee Brewers (65-57, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (85-37, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (0-0); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (1-1, 1.77 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -253, Brewers +205; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the...
Guardians look to sweep 2-game series against the Padres

Cleveland Guardians (65-56, first in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (68-57, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (9-5, 3.77 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (5-6, 3.76 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -164, Guardians +140; over/under is 7...
Manning throws 6 scoreless, Tigers beat Giants 6-1 for split

DETROIT (AP) — Matt Manning threw six scoreless innings and the Detroit Tigers scored all six of their runs in the fifth to beat the San Francisco Giants 6-1 on Wednesday and split a two-game series. Manning (1-1) allowed five hits, walked none and struck out a career-high eight...
Braves drill slumping Pirates 14-2, complete 3-game sweep

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Wright allowed two hits over seven efficient innings, Matt Olson hit a grand slam that found the Allegheny River and the Atlanta Braves drilled the sloppy Pittsburgh Pirates 14-2 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep. Wright (16-5) struck out eight and walked one to...
How Yankees and Mets compare heading into Subway Series

NEW YORK — The last time the Yankees and Mets faced off, less than a month ago at Citi Field, a Subway World Series seemed probable, maybe even inevitable. The Yankees strutted into Queens with the best winning percentage (.680) in baseball. The Mets rose to the occasion and extended their division lead by sweeping the Yankees in the two-game set behind Max Scherzer's seven scoreless innings in the finale.
Luis Castillo's quiet confidence providing a spark for Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo thought he’d end up in pinstripes. As the trade deadline approached, the Cincinnati Reds looked like obvious sellers. Castillo emerged as the prime target for a team trying to upgrade its starting pitching — one of the lone available arms capable of guiding a rotation. In...
Sale of Angels could bring welcome change for fans and MLB

In gloriously welcome news to the Angels’ distressed fan base, owner Arte Moreno announced Tuesday that he will explore selling the team. Because few franchises could stand to experience a more seismic shift from a sale, the possibilities will ripple across the industry until Moreno selects a buyer. The...
Giants avoid further injury misfortune with Kayvon Thibodeaux update

This has been a decade of despair for the New York Giants, with insults constantly piled on top of injuries. But it's the injuries that have really been maddening for them. Any plans they might have had to rebuild their franchise were constantly undermined by a line of broken-down, unhealthy players.
Rams think they have talent, tenacity for Super Bowl repeat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean McVay became the youngest head coach in modern NFL history in part because he's an excellent communicator and teacher who always seems to know what to say. McVay is now the youngest coach in NFL history to win a Super Bowl, and he's already...
Have Cowboys picked a kicker? Will starters play in preseason finale?

FRISCO, Texas — Mike McCarthy isn't going to come right out and say it, but the hints are there if you look for them. The Cowboys' head coach is hoping to get two heavy workloads in for his starters this week at The Star, as the team transitions training camp to its lavish indoor facility. If all goes well, it sounds like a good bet they won't do much more in Friday's preseason finale against Seattle.
Cowboys 53-man roster projection 2.0: Bring on the receivers

FRISCO, Texas – After a game like that, some things are bound to change. The Cowboys saw some heroics in their 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, and this second attempt at the 53-man Dallas roster will reflect that. For instance, KaVontae Turpin is owed an...
Angels owner Arte Moreno says he's looking to sell team

The Los Angeles Angels announced on Tuesday morning that the team is for sale. In a public statement on the team's Twitter account, owner Arte Moreno said that "now is the time" to explore a sale of the team. "It has been a great honor and privilege to own the...
NFL odds: Fade Cowboys, other best Week 3 preseason bets

The final weekend of NFL preseason games is upon us! Where did the time go? It seems like we were just watching the NFL Draft yesterday. And now here we are, T-minus two weeks until the regular season kicks off. As excited as we all are, there's still some exhibition...
