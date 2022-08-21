Read full article on original website
Rest in Peace Len DawsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original ownerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The Chiefs And AFC Preseason Winners and LosersChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historic Weston Burley House No. 1 is a reminder of the once thriving market of tobacco in that Missouri cityCJ CoombsWeston, MO
FOX Sports
Dickerson leads Cardinals against the Cubs after 4-hit outing
St. Louis Cardinals (71-52, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (53-70, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (10-9, 3.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Cubs: Luke Farrell (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -224, Cubs +183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St....
FOX Sports
Three reasons the Milwaukee Brewers won't win the NL Central
As August began, the Milwaukee Brewers were three games ahead of their peers in the NL Central. At that time, they had led the division for all but about 10 of the previous 100 days. They looked like they were about to earn their fifth consecutive postseason bid, just as most expected at the season’s outset. PECOTA projections, for example, pegged the Brewers as their division’s best team by 12 games — by far the sport’s largest divisional margin.
MLB roundup: Nationals spoil big day for Mariners rookies
Ildemaro Vargas hit a tiebreaking two-run homer with two outs in the top of the ninth inning as the Washington
FOX Sports
Justin Verlander spins six hitless innings in the Astros 4-2 win
Justin Verlander spins six hitless innings in the Houston Astros 4-2 win over the Minnesota Twins. Verlander walked zero and struck out 10 as he improved to 16-3 on the year.
FOX Sports
Dodgers and Brewers play to determine series winner
Milwaukee Brewers (65-57, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (85-37, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (0-0); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (1-1, 1.77 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -253, Brewers +205; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the...
FOX Sports
Angels' Mike Trout belts a deep solo homer vs Rays
Mike Trout's solo homer in the eighth inning helped the Los Angeles Angels grab a 1-0 lead against the Tampa Bay Rays. With the home run, Trout tied the Angels' franchise record for runs scored.
FOX Sports
Guardians look to sweep 2-game series against the Padres
Cleveland Guardians (65-56, first in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (68-57, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (9-5, 3.77 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (5-6, 3.76 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -164, Guardians +140; over/under is 7...
FOX Sports
Tom Brady misses Bucs' training camp & Tampa Bay is in trouble to start the season | What's Wright?
Nick Wright defends Tom Brady missing 11 days of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp, which has been described as a ‘prearranged break for personal reasons.’ Nick addresses ‘The Masked Singer’ theories and explains why certain injuries will have Bucs struggling to start off the 2022 season.
FOX Sports
Braves drill slumping Pirates 14-2, complete 3-game sweep
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Wright allowed two hits over seven efficient innings, Matt Olson hit a grand slam that found the Allegheny River and the Atlanta Braves drilled the sloppy Pittsburgh Pirates 14-2 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep. Wright (16-5) struck out eight and walked one to...
FOX Sports
Sale of Angels could bring welcome change for fans and MLB
In gloriously welcome news to the Angels’ distressed fan base, owner Arte Moreno announced Tuesday that he will explore selling the team. Because few franchises could stand to experience a more seismic shift from a sale, the possibilities will ripple across the industry until Moreno selects a buyer. The...
FOX Sports
Manning throws 6 scoreless, Tigers beat Giants 6-1 for split
DETROIT (AP) — Matt Manning threw six scoreless innings and the Detroit Tigers scored all six of their runs in the fifth to beat the San Francisco Giants 6-1 on Wednesday and split a two-game series. Manning (1-1) allowed five hits, walked none and struck out a career-high eight...
FOX Sports
Traveling to Ohtani's hometown, Mizusawa: Ben Verlander's Japan Diary
Editor's note: Ben Verlander is spending time in Japan exploring Shohei Ohtani's roots, experiencing the country's culture and meeting fans. This is the fifth in a recurring series that began Friday, Aug. 19. Hello again from Tokyo! Today, I'm writing from inside the legendary Tokyo Dome, sitting on a bench...
FOX Sports
Luis Castillo's quiet confidence providing a spark for Seattle Mariners
Luis Castillo thought he’d end up in pinstripes. As the trade deadline approached, the Cincinnati Reds looked like obvious sellers. Castillo emerged as the prime target for a team trying to upgrade its starting pitching — one of the lone available arms capable of guiding a rotation. In...
FOX Sports
Angels owner Arte Moreno says he's looking to sell team
The Los Angeles Angels announced on Tuesday morning that the team is for sale. In a public statement on the team's Twitter account, owner Arte Moreno said that "now is the time" to explore a sale of the team. "It has been a great honor and privilege to own the...
