NEW YORK — The last time the Yankees and Mets faced off, less than a month ago at Citi Field, a Subway World Series seemed probable, maybe even inevitable. The Yankees strutted into Queens with the best winning percentage (.680) in baseball. The Mets rose to the occasion and extended their division lead by sweeping the Yankees in the two-game set behind Max Scherzer's seven scoreless innings in the finale.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO