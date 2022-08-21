ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FOX Sports

Dickerson leads Cardinals against the Cubs after 4-hit outing

St. Louis Cardinals (71-52, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (53-70, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (10-9, 3.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Cubs: Luke Farrell (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -224, Cubs +183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Dodgers and Brewers play to determine series winner

Milwaukee Brewers (65-57, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (85-37, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (0-0); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (1-1, 1.77 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -253, Brewers +205; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Guardians look to sweep 2-game series against the Padres

Cleveland Guardians (65-56, first in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (68-57, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (9-5, 3.77 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (5-6, 3.76 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -164, Guardians +140; over/under is 7...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Braves drill slumping Pirates 14-2, complete 3-game sweep

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Wright allowed two hits over seven efficient innings, Matt Olson hit a grand slam that found the Allegheny River and the Atlanta Braves drilled the sloppy Pittsburgh Pirates 14-2 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep. Wright (16-5) struck out eight and walked one to...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Manning throws 6 scoreless, Tigers beat Giants 6-1 for split

DETROIT (AP) — Matt Manning threw six scoreless innings and the Detroit Tigers scored all six of their runs in the fifth to beat the San Francisco Giants 6-1 on Wednesday and split a two-game series. Manning (1-1) allowed five hits, walked none and struck out a career-high eight...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Sale of Angels could bring welcome change for fans and MLB

In gloriously welcome news to the Angels’ distressed fan base, owner Arte Moreno announced Tuesday that he will explore selling the team. Because few franchises could stand to experience a more seismic shift from a sale, the possibilities will ripple across the industry until Moreno selects a buyer. The...
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Luis Castillo's quiet confidence providing a spark for Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo thought he’d end up in pinstripes. As the trade deadline approached, the Cincinnati Reds looked like obvious sellers. Castillo emerged as the prime target for a team trying to upgrade its starting pitching — one of the lone available arms capable of guiding a rotation. In...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

How Yankees and Mets compare heading into Subway Series

NEW YORK — The last time the Yankees and Mets faced off, less than a month ago at Citi Field, a Subway World Series seemed probable, maybe even inevitable. The Yankees strutted into Queens with the best winning percentage (.680) in baseball. The Mets rose to the occasion and extended their division lead by sweeping the Yankees in the two-game set behind Max Scherzer's seven scoreless innings in the finale.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Traveling to Ohtani's hometown, Mizusawa: Ben Verlander's Japan Diary

Editor's note: Ben Verlander is spending time in Japan exploring Shohei Ohtani's roots, experiencing the country's culture and meeting fans. This is the fifth in a recurring series that began Friday, Aug. 19. Hello again from Tokyo! Today, I'm writing from inside the legendary Tokyo Dome, sitting on a bench...
MLB
FOX Sports

Angels owner Arte Moreno says he's looking to sell team

The Los Angeles Angels announced on Tuesday morning that the team is for sale. In a public statement on the team's Twitter account, owner Arte Moreno said that "now is the time" to explore a sale of the team. "It has been a great honor and privilege to own the...
ANAHEIM, CA

