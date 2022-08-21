ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

FOX Sports

Dickerson leads Cardinals against the Cubs after 4-hit outing

St. Louis Cardinals (71-52, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (53-70, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (10-9, 3.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Cubs: Luke Farrell (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -224, Cubs +183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St....
FOX Sports

Three reasons the Milwaukee Brewers won't win the NL Central

As August began, the Milwaukee Brewers were three games ahead of their peers in the NL Central. At that time, they had led the division for all but about 10 of the previous 100 days. They looked like they were about to earn their fifth consecutive postseason bid, just as most expected at the season’s outset. PECOTA projections, for example, pegged the Brewers as their division’s best team by 12 games — by far the sport’s largest divisional margin.
Anaheim, CA
FOX Sports

Dodgers and Brewers play to determine series winner

Milwaukee Brewers (65-57, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (85-37, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (0-0); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (1-1, 1.77 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -253, Brewers +205; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Guardians look to sweep 2-game series against the Padres

Cleveland Guardians (65-56, first in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (68-57, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (9-5, 3.77 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (5-6, 3.76 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -164, Guardians +140; over/under is 7...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Traveling to Ohtani's hometown, Mizusawa: Ben Verlander's Japan Diary

Editor's note: Ben Verlander is spending time in Japan exploring Shohei Ohtani's roots, experiencing the country's culture and meeting fans. This is the fifth in a recurring series that began Friday, Aug. 19. Hello again from Tokyo! Today, I'm writing from inside the legendary Tokyo Dome, sitting on a bench...
MLB
FOX Sports

Braves drill slumping Pirates 14-2, complete 3-game sweep

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Wright allowed two hits over seven efficient innings, Matt Olson hit a grand slam that found the Allegheny River and the Atlanta Braves drilled the sloppy Pittsburgh Pirates 14-2 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep. Wright (16-5) struck out eight and walked one to...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Manning throws 6 scoreless, Tigers beat Giants 6-1 for split

DETROIT (AP) — Matt Manning threw six scoreless innings and the Detroit Tigers scored all six of their runs in the fifth to beat the San Francisco Giants 6-1 on Wednesday and split a two-game series. Manning (1-1) allowed five hits, walked none and struck out a career-high eight...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Sale of Angels could bring welcome change for fans and MLB

In gloriously welcome news to the Angels’ distressed fan base, owner Arte Moreno announced Tuesday that he will explore selling the team. Because few franchises could stand to experience a more seismic shift from a sale, the possibilities will ripple across the industry until Moreno selects a buyer. The...
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Luis Castillo's quiet confidence providing a spark for Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo thought he’d end up in pinstripes. As the trade deadline approached, the Cincinnati Reds looked like obvious sellers. Castillo emerged as the prime target for a team trying to upgrade its starting pitching — one of the lone available arms capable of guiding a rotation. In...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Lions looking to take big strides in Dan Campbell's 2nd year

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions desperately needed an influx of talent after winning just three games in Dan Campbell's debut season. The emotionally charged coach is convinced they took a big stride in the offseason, adding at least one key player on offense in free agency and drafting a potentially game-changing player on defense.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Angels owner Arte Moreno says he's looking to sell team

The Los Angeles Angels announced on Tuesday morning that the team is for sale. In a public statement on the team's Twitter account, owner Arte Moreno said that "now is the time" to explore a sale of the team. "It has been a great honor and privilege to own the...
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren suffers foot injury

The No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft is now facing an early obstacle in his professional career. Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren has potentially torn ligaments in his foot, The Athletic reported on Wednesday. The report states that he's seeking further opinions on the injury. Holmgren's...
