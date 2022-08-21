Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Classic Baseball’ Tells The Mightiest Tales About The Game We LoveIBWAAMinneapolis, MN
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections CaseSharee B.Minneapolis, MN
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
Related
FOX Sports
Dickerson leads Cardinals against the Cubs after 4-hit outing
St. Louis Cardinals (71-52, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (53-70, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (10-9, 3.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Cubs: Luke Farrell (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -224, Cubs +183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St....
MLB roundup: Nationals spoil big day for Mariners rookies
Ildemaro Vargas hit a tiebreaking two-run homer with two outs in the top of the ninth inning as the Washington
FOX Sports
Justin Verlander spins six hitless innings in the Astros 4-2 win
Justin Verlander spins six hitless innings in the Houston Astros 4-2 win over the Minnesota Twins. Verlander walked zero and struck out 10 as he improved to 16-3 on the year.
FOX Sports
Dodgers and Brewers play to determine series winner
Milwaukee Brewers (65-57, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (85-37, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (0-0); Dodgers: Andrew Heaney (1-1, 1.77 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -253, Brewers +205; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Guardians look to sweep 2-game series against the Padres
Cleveland Guardians (65-56, first in the AL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (68-57, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (9-5, 3.77 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (5-6, 3.76 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -164, Guardians +140; over/under is 7...
FOX Sports
Manning throws 6 scoreless, Tigers beat Giants 6-1 for split
DETROIT (AP) — Matt Manning threw six scoreless innings and the Detroit Tigers scored all six of their runs in the fifth to beat the San Francisco Giants 6-1 on Wednesday and split a two-game series. Manning (1-1) allowed five hits, walked none and struck out a career-high eight...
FOX Sports
Braves drill slumping Pirates 14-2, complete 3-game sweep
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Wright allowed two hits over seven efficient innings, Matt Olson hit a grand slam that found the Allegheny River and the Atlanta Braves drilled the sloppy Pittsburgh Pirates 14-2 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep. Wright (16-5) struck out eight and walked one to...
FOX Sports
Sale of Angels could bring welcome change for fans and MLB
In gloriously welcome news to the Angels’ distressed fan base, owner Arte Moreno announced Tuesday that he will explore selling the team. Because few franchises could stand to experience a more seismic shift from a sale, the possibilities will ripple across the industry until Moreno selects a buyer. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Luis Castillo's quiet confidence providing a spark for Seattle Mariners
Luis Castillo thought he’d end up in pinstripes. As the trade deadline approached, the Cincinnati Reds looked like obvious sellers. Castillo emerged as the prime target for a team trying to upgrade its starting pitching — one of the lone available arms capable of guiding a rotation. In...
FOX Sports
How Yankees and Mets compare heading into Subway Series
NEW YORK — The last time the Yankees and Mets faced off, less than a month ago at Citi Field, a Subway World Series seemed probable, maybe even inevitable. The Yankees strutted into Queens with the best winning percentage (.680) in baseball. The Mets rose to the occasion and extended their division lead by sweeping the Yankees in the two-game set behind Max Scherzer's seven scoreless innings in the finale.
FOX Sports
Angels owner Arte Moreno says he's looking to sell team
The Los Angeles Angels announced on Tuesday morning that the team is for sale. In a public statement on the team's Twitter account, owner Arte Moreno said that "now is the time" to explore a sale of the team. "It has been a great honor and privilege to own the...
Comments / 0