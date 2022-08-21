Read full article on original website
Bloomberg
Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower Image
Six months into President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the war has upended fundamental assumptions about Russia’s military and economy. When the US warned of impending war earlier this year, officials and analysts in Washington and Europe alike assumed Russia’s much larger and better equipped military would quickly dominate Ukraine’s forces. They also believed Putin would find himself constrained by a weak domestic economy.
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
Putin Is 'Out of Ideas,' Things in Ukraine Will Get Worse Rapidly: General
Retired U.S. General Barry McCaffrey said Monday that Russia is "showing signs of severe strain from growing military losses and economic isolation."
Bloomberg
Japan Envoy Warns of a ‘Sinister Period’ of Tension Over Taiwan
The US and allies must balance sending a clear message to China over Taiwan with the need to avoid escalation as Asia enters a “sinister period” of tensions, Japan’s top envoy to the US said. “We need to respond, we need to send a clear message,” Ambassador...
Bloomberg
Truth Social Has a Content Moderation Problem
In the wake of the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s residence, some users of the social media platform he helped start urged people to respond with violence. Before 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer made his fatal attempt to breach an FBI office in Cincinnati, an account in his...
‘The Taliban don’t know how to govern’: the Afghan women shaping global policy from exile
Despite the upheaval of the Taliban takeover, the ‘group of six’ are finding ways to tackle the political and humanitarian crisis
Bloomberg
Trudeau Promises Regulatory Help on New Gas Exports to Germany
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada would be willing to consider easing the regulatory burden on new gas export facilities to Europe, while indicating the business case for investments may be a difficult one. Speaking to reporters in Montreal at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Trudeau...
Bloomberg
Israel Plans Gas Exports to Europe as Output Surges by 22%
Israel’s natural gas production surged 22% in the first half of the year, as the government plans to ramp up exports that will make their way to Europe, where the worst energy crisis in decades is under way. Production rose to 10.85 billion cubic meters year-on-year through June, with...
Bloomberg
US Will Host Indo-Pacific Ministers in LA as It Builds Asia Ties
The US will hold the first in-person meetings with ministers from 13 Indo-Pacific nations in Los Angeles next month under its economic initiative designed to counter China’s influence in the region. The gathering under the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity on Sept. 8 and 9 will continue active discussions...
Bloomberg
Germany Taps ‘Boundless’ Fuel Potential in Canada Hydrogen Deal
Canada intends to start shipping green hydrogen produced by wind farms to Germany by 2025, the first step in a partnership to help Europe’s biggest economy reduce its reliance on fossil fuels. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz signed a five-year hydrogen accord on Tuesday...
Bloomberg
Spanish Dams at 27-Year Low as European Energy Crisis Widens
Spanish hydropower dams are on course to end the summer at their lowest level in three decades, putting more pressure on electricity costs as Europe’s energy crisis widens. Hydro capacity stood at 36.9% in the week through Aug. 23, the lowest since 1995, according to data published by the energy ministry. Reserves are also significantly below the 10-year median.
N. Korea sees suspected COVID-19 cases after victory claim
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Thursday said it found four new fever cases in its border region with China that may have been caused by coronavirus infections, two weeks after leader Kim Jong Un declared a widely disputed victory over COVID-19. North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency said health workers were conducting genetic tests on the samples taken from four people in Ryanggang province who exhibited fevers to confirm whether they were caused by the “malignant epidemic.” The North often uses that term, along with “malignant virus,” to describe COVID-19 and the coronavirus. Authorities immediately locked down the areas where the fever cases emerged and plan to maintain tight restrictions and quarantines until health workers determine the cause of the illness. KCNA said health authorities were giving extra attention to the cases because none of the four patients had a history of coronavirus infections.
Bloomberg
Belgian Prime Minister Warns of 10 ‘Difficult’ Winters for Europe
The next “5 to 10 winters will be difficult,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo warned on Monday as energy prices in Europe soared to new records. “The development of the situation is very difficult throughout Europe,” De Croo told reporters. “Some sectors are facing serious difficulties with these high energy prices.”
Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv region hit by missile attack, says governor; Joe Biden to call Volodymyr Zelenskiy – live news
Vyshgorod district just north of capital hit by two missiles, says governor; US president expected to discuss arms shipments with Ukrainian counterpart
