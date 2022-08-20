GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) -- A young man from Waukegan was among three Indiana State University students who were killed in a crash over the weekend, about 10 miles away from campus.Christian Eubanks, 18, was a freshman football player. One of the other two students killed in the crash was a teammate.Two other football players were seriously injured in the crash.The single-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Indiana State Road 46 at Main Street in Riley, Indiana – where for reasons unknown, the car left the road, hit a tree, and burst into flames, according to the Vigo County Sheriff's...

WAUKEGAN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO