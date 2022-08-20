Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit This Epic Warehouse Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
A residential home design company that provides interior home decor, kitchen, and bath renovations, and home stagingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Related
gchscougars.com
Boys Varsity Soccer falls to Carmel 3 – 0
Greenfield-Central vs Carmel was a fast paced game from the start. Carmel pressed hard and Greenfield was able to keep the score line at 0s for the first 35 minutes of the half. In the last few minutes, Carmel scored two goals. After a few changes to the lineup for...
gchscougars.com
Boys Varsity Tennis beats Rushville Consolidated 5 – 0
The boys tennis team travelled to Rushville Monday night. Varsity won 5-0 and jv won 6-1. The Cougars play at New Castle on Tuesday.
WHAS 11
Parents give update on Indiana State University football player injured in crash that killed 3
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Omarion Dixon's mom, Lakisha, couldn't believe the news when she heard her son was involved in a crash near Terre Haute Sunday morning. “I got so shaky and dropping things," said Lakisha. "My heart started hurting and it's just like, 'Lord have mercy what is this?'"
Football player from Waukegan among three Indiana State University students killed in weekend crash
GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) -- A young man from Waukegan was among three Indiana State University students who were killed in a crash over the weekend, about 10 miles away from campus.Christian Eubanks, 18, was a freshman football player. One of the other two students killed in the crash was a teammate.Two other football players were seriously injured in the crash.The single-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Indiana State Road 46 at Main Street in Riley, Indiana – where for reasons unknown, the car left the road, hit a tree, and burst into flames, according to the Vigo County Sheriff's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
shelbycountypost.com
Tony Martinez named track superintendent at Horseshoe Indianapolis
Tony Martinez has been named the new track superintendent at Horseshoe Indianapolis in Shelbyville. Martinez is set to replace current track superintendent Roy Smith, who has announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season. Martinez has been involved in track maintenance for more than 30 years and brings...
Alcohol, weather factored into crash that killed Indiana State football players
Alcohol consumption and poor visibility caused by rain were factors in a deadly crash Sunday that killed three people, including two Indiana State University football players, and injured others.
woofboomnews.com
Madison County Festival Shut Down
Elwood festival told to go home – The Madison County EMA was concerned for weather safety Saturday and shut down at 2 p.m. The 39th Elwood Glass Festival – was scheduled to go until 10 p.m., and some forecasts seemed to indicate the heavier weather might wait until then. Officials with the Elwood Chamber of Commerce told the Herald Bulletin they had no choice but to obey the orders. In Randolph county, WLBC provided live coverage of a now confirmed tornado warning in Randolph county in the early afternoon.
Beech Grove basketball coach resigns following cocaine charges
BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Officials at Beech Grove City Schools confirmed Michael Renfro has resigned from his positions as a teacher and the boy’s head basketball coach, following a cocaine-related arrest earlier in August. The district provided the following statement: On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, Michael Renfro, who was a teacher and coach with Beech […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
gchscougars.com
Lady Cougar JV Wins Over Rival Mt Vernon
Monday night saw your Lady Cougars host the Lady Marauders in a JV match to kick off a tense soccer night at the GC Soccer Complex. GC put themselves on the board first with a goal less than five minutes into the game. Gabi Skene hit a well-placed corner kick at Mer Rodriguez’s foot. Mer fought through three defenders to punch in the first goal of the night.
Wet roadway, alcohol blamed for crash that killed three Indiana State students
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (CBS/AP) -- A new report said a crash that killed three Indiana State University students – including a football player from Waukegan – was the consequence of a deadly mixture of weather, speed, and alcohol.Freshman ISU football player Christian Eubanks, 18 – a recent graduate of Warren Township High School in Gurnee – was among those killed in the crash.Also killed were 19-year-old Jayden Musili of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; and 19-year-old Caleb VanHooser of Liberty Township, Ohio. VanHooser was also a freshman Indiana State football player.The two survivors were identified as 20 year old Omarian Dixon, of...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville fifth grader treats class to pizza bash
Noblesville Stony Creek Elementary School fifth grader Eden Rawlings treated Mrs. Tricia Schreck’s class to pizza this week after winning a classroom pizza party with Superintendent Dr. Daniel Hile at the district’s Back to School BASH. (From left) Dr. Hile, Eden Rawlings, Mrs. Schreck.
indyschild.com
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cousins Subs plans Indianapolis expansion with first stores to open in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS – A Midwest sub sandwich chain hopes to add up to seven Indianapolis-area locations over the next few years. Wisconsin-based Cousins Subs plans to open its first two Indy locations in 2023. The regional chain has nearly 100 sub shops in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana. The chain has signed leases for its first two […]
College football player among those killed in car accident
Three Indiana State University students died and two others seriously injured after their car ran into a tree early Sunday, the school announced. Among the passengers were members of the ISU football team, the school said. Freshman linebacker Christian Eubanks, 18, and freshman defensive back Caleb ...
Visit This Epic Warehouse Restaurant in Indiana
If you're looking for a fun, new restaurant to check out, look no further than this historic 1920s warehouse that was converted into an eclectic modern restaurant. Keep reading to learn more.
thedailyhoosier.com
2023 guard DeShawn Harris-Smith trending away from Indiana
Indiana got one of 2023 guard DeShawn Harris-Smith’s last visits, but his next trip to Bloomington appears likely to be made in an opposing uniform. On3 national analyst Jamie Shaw joined on Monday a growing chorus of voices who believe Harris-Smith will end up with Maryland. If their intel...
Fox 59
Pro Motocross racing event returns to Crawfordsville
Want to catch some of the best riders on two wheels in action? The Ironman National is back this Saturday at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville. The pro motocross event promises lots of high-octane racing for long-time fans and beginners to the sport. Tim Cotter is the event director of the...
I-69 Finish Line project closing in on halfway point
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — INDOT is almost halfway done with its work on the I-69 Finish Line project. The project stretches from Martinsville to Indianapolis transforming State Road 37 into I-69. INDOT said the new I-69 will be open to traffic by 2024 and is on schedule right now. ”There is finishing work taking place […]
City of Carmel planning to improve infrastructure as growth continues
The City of Carmel says its population is on track to reach 160,000 people within the next decade. To keep up, officials are sticking with the plan to use roundabouts to keep things flowing.
3 Indiana college students die in fiery car accident
Three Indiana State University students died in a fiery single-vehicle accident early Sunday, the school said in a news release. The university identified the victims as freshmen Christian Eubanks and Caleb VanHooser and sophomore Jayden Musili. Eubanks and VanHooser were both football players for the university's team and Musili had just become an ISU student this year.
Comments / 0