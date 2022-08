GC came out swinging Tuesday night to upset #2 ranked New Castle. The Cougars took the lead early and kept the pressure the entire night to take the win. After winning 3 singles and 2 doubles the match came down to 3 third set matches. 2 singles CJ Michalek then put on a performance in the third set to win 6-0 and cement the win for the Cougars. After that 1 doubles finished out the match to give the Cougars a 4-1 victory. The jv team won 5-2.

NEW CASTLE, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO