Joshua seizes microphone after the fight to vent his frustrations before congratulating Usyk

By Inês Pereira
 3 days ago

Anthony Joshua seized a microphone to vent his frustrations after his rematch defeat before congratulating Oleksandr Usyk .

The British heavyweight said: “I could have done better, but it showed the hard work he must have put in to beat me.”

“I’m not a 12-round fighter. I am a new breed of heavyweight, Mike Tyson , Sonny Liston - they say ‘he doesn’t throw combinations like Rocky Marciano,’ because I’m not 14 stone. I am 18 stone, I am heavy,” AJ added.

The Ukrainian triumphed 115-113, 116-112, 113-115 on the scorecards in Saudi Arabia.

