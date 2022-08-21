The best player on Auburn’s football team is running back Tank Bigsby, but the question of who hands him the ball is a more important one for Auburn’s success this season. Coach Bryan Harsin has a big announcement to make this week. Who’s going to start at quarterback for Auburn against Mercer? It could be former transfer TJ Finley (LSU), or one of Auburn’s two new quarterback transfers, Zach Calzada (Texas A&M) and Robby Ashford (Oregon).

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO