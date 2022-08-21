Read full article on original website
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
Authorities Need Help Identifying This Little Girl. Do You Know Who She Is?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOpelika, AL
Sold Into The Night —The Heartbreaking Case Of Kamarie HollandMary HolmanPhenix City, AL
Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s KillerA.W. NavesTallapoosa County, AL
HomeGoods announces plans to open new store location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAuburn, AL
Goodman: Did Bryan Harsin already miss at QB for Auburn?
The best player on Auburn’s football team is running back Tank Bigsby, but the question of who hands him the ball is a more important one for Auburn’s success this season. Coach Bryan Harsin has a big announcement to make this week. Who’s going to start at quarterback for Auburn against Mercer? It could be former transfer TJ Finley (LSU), or one of Auburn’s two new quarterback transfers, Zach Calzada (Texas A&M) and Robby Ashford (Oregon).
SEC coaches pick 19 players from Alabama to preseason list
An SEC-best 19 players from Alabama were picked by the league’s coaches to the all-SEC preseason list, released Tuesday. The Tide placed six players on the first team, which was also the most among the conference’s 14 schools. Quarterback Bryce Young, guard Emil Ekiyor, outside linebacker Will Anderson, inside linebacker Henry To’o To’o, safety Jordan Battle and cornerback Eli Ricks were the first-team picks.
WSFA
Jeremy Johnson finds stability after ‘up and downs’ in turbulent playing career
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It hasn’t been long since Jeremy Johnson began his coaching stint over at Montgomery Catholic. It’s been almost a month with the Knights as the running backs coach, and he is continuing to learn every day. “It’s a different environment for me, but it’s...
Auburn freshman QB Holden Geriner ‘one of the best throwers’ Bryan Harsin has coached
Something caught Bryan Harsin’s attention during Auburn’s practice Saturday morning at Jordan-Hare Stadium. All the attention over the last couple of weeks has been on Auburn’s trio of transfer quarterbacks — T.J. Finley, who transferred from LSU last summer; Robby Ashford, the Oregon transfer who arrived in January; and Zach Calzada, the former Texas A&M starter. But it was the Tigers’ other quarterback who caught Harsin’s eye that morning.
Four Alabama players named Associated Press preseason All-America
Quarterback Bryce Young and outside linebacker Will Anderson were among four Alabama players recognized Monday as preseason Associated Press first-team All-Americans. Safety Jordan Battle and cornerback Eli Ricks were also named to the first team, while running back Jahmyr Gibbs (as an all-purpose player) and guard Emil Ekiyor were second-team picks.
thelocalpalate.com
All in the Hall at Auburn University
A new culinary and hospitality education hub at Auburn University promises to give students a soup-to-nuts education. Beyond the roar of SEC football and basketball victories, there’s something cooking at Auburn University, this fall. At the epicenter of the town’s namesake university, the cutting-edge Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center (RCSC) opens this month. It aims to upend everything you thought a culinary and hospitality program could be.
Clifford Story becomes all-time leader in wins at Lanett
Lanett, AL (WRBL) – Clifford Story has built the Lanett football team into a powerhouse in East Alabama. He can now add another chapter to his decorated career. With a 27-0 victory over the Notasulga Blue Devils to open their season, Coach Story has become the winningest coach in Lanett High School history. Coach Story […]
ASWA Prep Rankings: Who is No. 1 in Class 7A following Thompson’s loss?
Central-Phenix City is the new No. 1 team in Class 7A. Patrick Nix’s Red Devils moved to the top spot in the Alabama Sports Writers Association Class 7A top 10 following a win over Hewitt-Trussville last week. Previous No. 1 and reigning three-time champ Thompson dropped to No. 3 following a season-opening loss to Buford, Ga., in the Freedom Bowl. Auburn, which edged Hoover 17-14, is ranked No. 2.
WSFA
Mentor discusses teen violence following fights at high school football game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a rash of fights at a football game Saturday in Montgomery, one woman believes there is a deeper issue in teens that can’t be solved with curfews and policies alone. Debra Caldwell, executive director of Dutchess Diva and Gents Youth Club, works closely with...
Alabama won’t face suit over ‘outrageous’ unemployment backlog
Alabama and its officials cannot be sued for problems with the state’s unemployment response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a county judge held this week. The non-profit Legal Services Alabama argues that the state mismanaged the rollout of unemployment dollars during the pandemic and that Alabama was excessively slow in processing appeals after rejecting requests for help. In February, the group sued the Alabama Department of Labor and Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington.
WSFA
MPS investigating fights at Lanier vs. Lee football game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is investigating a series of fights that took place at Cramton Bowl Saturday evening. Lanier High School and Lee High School were facing each other in a rivalry game before the fights broke out. “We think the incident is pretty embarrassing and reprehensible,”...
wtvy.com
After fights break out, MPS announces changes to athletic events
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In a letter posted on the Montgomery Public Schools website, Superintendent Melvin Brown has announced new guidelines for future athletic events. In the notice, Brown writes that effective immediately:. All children under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 18 or older...
WSFA
Court documents shed light on Perry Hooper Jr.’s arrest
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are adding some details to why a former Alabama lawmaker and political activist was arrested on one count of first-degree sexual abuse. According to the filings, Perry Hooper Jr., was leaving a business on Montgomery’s Commerce Street around 8 p.m. on Aug. 16 when...
Buena Vista, August 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Central High School football team will have a game with Marion County High School on August 24, 2022, 14:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Judge rules teen was justified in shooting assailant 7 times
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has dismissed a murder charge against a teen after concluding that he was legally justified in shooting a man seven times in 2021 because the man was trying to kidnap him. The Ledger-Enquirer of Columbus reports that Muscogee County Superior Court Judge...
WSFA
Another Alabama auto parts maker sued over child labor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Department of Labor has filed suit against an Alabama auto parts manufacturer over alleged child labor practices, according to court documents filed Monday. The documents allege that Alexander City-based SL Alabama LLC., is violating provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 “by...
WTVM
Auburn apartment complex welcomed residents with move-in issues
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dirty stovetops, filthy bathtubs with stagnant black water, air vents filled with dust and lint, and even staircases with missing carpet leaving exposed nails to step on are how Yugo Auburn North greeted some residents upon their arrival last week. “There’s, I mean, hundreds of open...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Alabama Cabinet Manufacturer Announces $17 Million Expansion
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A major manufacturer of kitchen and bathroom...
Courthouse News Service
Feds accuse Alabama auto parts maker of using child labor
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (CN) — The U.S. Department of Labor filed a complaint against an Alabama automotive parts manufacturer Monday, alleging the facility employed “oppressive child labor” in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act since at least last November. According to its website, some 650 employees of...
WTVM
New virtual food hall in Columbus to open in Sept.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new way to enjoy delivery service is coming to Columbus. News Leader 9 got an inside lock at the new kitchen, as the owners held a soft opening. Galleria Grub is a virtual kitchen that has five restaurants under one roof. The process is simple....
