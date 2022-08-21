Read full article on original website
Watch Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278: “I’m so happy for Leon and Tim, but then I’m so sad for Kamaru”
Watch middleweight champion Israel Adesanya react to Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman at UFC 278. It was Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Edwards in the welterweight main event at UFC 278 which took place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight champion Usman was de-throned by Edwards via way of a knockout head kick in round 5 (see that here).
Leon Edwards: Head-kick KO loss at UFC 278 could change Kamaru Usman
SALT LAKE CITY – Leon Edwards is curious to see how Kamaru Usman will bounce back. Edwards dethroned welterweight champion Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) on Saturday at UFC 278 night in one of the most shocking results in MMA history. Down on the scorecards and with less than a minute left in their championship fight, Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) connected with a head kick that knocked out Usman and handed him his first defeat in the UFC.
MMAmania.com
‘Upset’ Khabib worried Kamaru Usman may never recover after getting ‘knocked out severely’ at UFC 278
Retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov shared the same manager as former welterweight titleholder Kamaru Usman and over the years, developed a friendship with “The Nigerian Nightmare.”. That’s why “The Eagle” was “a little bit upset” when Usman got “severely” knocked out by Leon Edwards in the UFC 278...
Conor McGregor reacts to news that Kamaru Usman’s daughter was carried off the arena floor bawling her eyes out at UFC 278: “I feel this deep. I do not suggest bringing family whatsoever”
Conor McGregor has said he doesn’t think fighters should allow their families to watch them compete in the arena following Kamaru Usman’s KO loss. Last Saturday night at UFC 278, Kamaru Usman fell to a devastating knockout defeat at the hands of Leon Edwards in the fifth round of their intense main event. The violent nature of the head-kick defeat left the former champion out cold on the canvas, stunning many fans and pundits both in attendance and watching around the world.
American fighter Luke Rockhold purposefully smeared his blood over UFC opponent Paulo Costa's face in fight
During Luke Rockhold's UFC middleweight loss, he appeared to deliberately smear his blood all over his opponent Paulo Costa's face.
Tyson Fury insists if he can beat Oleksandr Usyk he can achieve dream of becoming psychologist when he retires
Tyson Fury plans to do a Masters degree in psychology - but only after he has unified the heavyweight division. The Gypsy King announced his retirement from boxing after beating Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight. But he seemingly has confirmed he'll come out of retirement to fight 'Ukrainian dosser'...
mmanews.com
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after nasty KO loss at UFC 278: “After such a knockout, a lot of people don’t recover”
Khabib Nurmagomedov is unsure if Kamaru Usman will be the same after the nasty KO loss at UFC 278. It was Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) vs Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) this past Saturday night at UFC 278 in the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. The welterweight main event had the title on the line. It was to be Edwards with a KO (kick to the head) in the 5th round that dethroned ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and a new champion was made.
‘I Had Herpes’ Fighter Joel Bauman Calls Jimmy Kimmel, Hollywood ‘Pedophiles’ in Latest Post-Fight Rant
Fury FC fighter Joel Bauman is making headlines once again after he previously admitted to contracting herpes following his last outing. Back in May, Bauman got a lot of attention from the MMA community when he nonchalantly revealed that he had contracted herpes prior to his contest with Reese Forest at Fury FC 61.
Leon Edwards states he would be willing to give Nate Diaz a title shot if he defeats Khamzat Chimaev: “Imagine the scenes”
UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has stated he’d be willing to rematch Nate Diaz. ‘Rocky’ faced the Stockton-native at UFC 263 last June. In that outing, Edwards scored the biggest win of his career by unanimous decision. However, the victory didn’t come easy, as the Brit was badly rocked in round five.
Herb Dean Suggests Kamaru Usman’s Fence Grabs At UFC 278 Didn’t ‘Significantly Affect The Fight’
Kamaru Usman was seen grabbing the fences during his title fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 278. Herb Dean explained when do referees need to deduct a point due to fence grabs. Some fans are still buzzing about Leon Edwards’ stunning title fight win at UFC 278 to dethrone Kamaru Usman. One of the hottest subjects of conversation was the now former welterweight champion’s fence grabs during clinches and grapples with “Rocky.”
Watch Deontay Wilder show off explosive power and hand speed ahead of ring return against Robert Helenius
DEONTAY WILDER showed off his explosive power and dazzling speed in a sparring video posted by trainer Malik Scott. The Bronze Bomber is hard at work as he prepares for his long-awaited return to the ring. Wilder, 36, hasn't fought since losing his trilogy bout with Tyson Fury last October.
Dana White slams USADA for harassing Paulo Costa at UFC 278: “That’ll never happen again to any fighter”
USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) is the the official, independent anti-doping agency for the UFC. UFC President, Dana White was not pleased to hear that the agency made an early am visit to Paulo Costa prior to his weigh-ins this past Friday. USADA showed up at Costa’s hotel room to take a blood sample from the Brazilian.
Video: Is Leon Edwards' knockout of Kamaru Usman the greatest comeback win in UFC history?
Leon Edwards became the new UFC welterweight champion in dramatic fashion this past Saturday at UFC 278 where he knocked out Kamaru Usman with 56 left in the fifth round. After being dominated in Rounds 2, 3 and 4, Edwards was headed for certain defeat down 39-37 on all three judges’ scorecards – meaning he needed the finish in order to win, and he found it with a vicious head kick.
Conor McGregor's long-awaited UFC comeback has been postponed once again; he won't fight until 2023
Conor McGregor won't fight in the UFC until 2023, according to a representative. UFC boss Dana White expected him to have returned already.
