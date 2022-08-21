Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Covid warning over new symptom that affects sleep
An immunologist has warned the new strain of Covid-19 could be causing different symptoms – including one that emerges during the night. Omicron BA.5 is a highly-contagious subvariant prompting concern as it contributes to a fresh wave of infections across the globe, including the UK. Scientists have been finding...
Iran — a Putin ally — is gearing up to replace Russia's oil market share in Europe amid renewed nuclear deal talks
Iran's state oil producer will pursue customers in countries including Greece, Italy, Spain, and Turkey once sanctions are eased, per Bloomberg.
