At least 12 killed as Somalia hotel siege enters second day
MOGADISHU, Aug 20 (Reuters) - At least 12 people were killed when al Qaeda-linked militants attacked a hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, seizing hostages whom authorities were still battling to free 24 hours later, an intelligence officer said on Saturday.
Somali forces end 30-hour hotel siege by Islamic militants as death toll rises to 20
Somali security forces say they have regained control of a hotel in the capital Mogadishu after it was stormed by al-Shabaab militants on Friday evening.At least 20 people were killed and hundreds were wounded in the deadly attack, when gunmen from the al-Qaeda-linked outfit stormed Hotel Hayat – a venue that is popular with Somali lawmakers. Police commissioner Abdi Hassan Hijar said the siege had ended around midnight on Sunday after Somalia’s elite armed forces had battled the gunmen for 30 hours. He also said security forces had rescued 106 hostages from the hotel.However, the police have not yet given...
Death toll in Somalia hotel siege climbs to 21
The death toll from a devastating 30-hour siege by Al-Shabaab jihadists at a hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu has climbed to 21, Health Minister Ali Haji Adan said Sunday, as anxious citizens awaited news. "The ministry of health has so far confirmed the deaths of 21 people and 117 people wounded" in the assault that began on Friday evening and lasted over a day, Adan said.
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
Russian Army Suffered 'Complete Failure', 'Chaotically Retreated' After Successful Ukraine Counteroffensive
The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday successfully launched a counteroffensive in several regions of the country, forcing members of the Russian army to retreat from their positions. Russian soldiers advancing in the directions of Ivano-Daryivka, Vyimka and Vesele in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions were forced to pull back...
US Marines just ate all the eggs in one of southeastern Europe's most strategically important port cities
US sailors and Marines aboard USS Arlington visited the Greek port of Alexandroupoli in late May. They appeared to enjoy their stay — local media reported that they overwhelmed many restaurants. The visit reflects the US military's increasing interest in Greece amid growing tension in the region. At the...
Russian Spies Allegedly Stealing HIMARS Plans Caught Behind Ukrainian Lines
Russia used the spies' intelligence to shell an eastern Ukrainian town's water management system, according to local media.
New Large-Scale Attack On Ukraine Possible As Satellite Images Show Russia Accumulating Missiles
Russia could be preparing a new large-scale attack on Ukraine as satellite images show Moscow accumulating missiles in Belarus. The Russian army is believed to have accumulated between 15 to 60 missiles for the S-300 and S-400 missile systems. Additionally, images also showed between 10 and 14 S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile systems, three radar systems and two anti-aircraft defense systems. The weapons were being stored at the Zyabrovka airfield in Gomel Oblast, Belarus, satellite images shared by independent Belarusian monitoring group Belaruski Hajun showed.
Ukrainian Marines Say They've Tracked and Killed Russian Troops in Donetsk
Ukraine is due to celebrate 31 years of independence from the Soviet Union on August 24.
Russian Weapon Stock W/Rotting Weapons Quickly Depletes, Recent Intercepted Emotional Call Reveals Broken Russian Morale
As the Ukrainian-Russian conflict continues, evidence of a depleting weapon stock, rotting weapons, and broken Russian morale have recently been revealed. As seen in the video below, defense expert Larisa Brown reportedly advised that,
Ukraine's winter war might cast Putin in role of defeated Napoleon
Russian forces could find themselves at an unpleasant disadvantage as the summer turns to fall and winter, according to U.S. and Ukrainian analysts, due to a combination of corruption and vulnerable supply lines.
‘Seek and destroy’: New US aid to Ukraine targets Russian artillery
WASHINGTON ― A new $775 million military aid package for Ukraine marks the first time the U.S. is sending ScanEagle drones, for targeting artillery, as well as 105mm howitzers and anti-tank rounds for the Carl Gustaf rifle to the fight against Russia, the Pentagon announced Friday. The latest package...
Russia's huge tank losses are blamed on 'inept' Kremlin top brass as MoD mocks 'poor' efforts of Vladimir Putin's troops in Ukraine
Britain yesterday mocked 'the poor performance' of Russia's armed forces in Ukraine, blaming the country's top brass for their ineptitude and lack of discipline amid huge losses suffered by Vladimir Putin's invading forces. A daily intelligence report by the Ministry of Defence said Moscow had lost a large number of...
Africa Live: Gunmen abduct Catholic nuns on Nigerian highway
Kenya election: Odinga submits truckload of evidence. Kenyan politician Raila Odinga ferried cartons of paperwork in a truck as he filed a legal case challenging the results of the presidential election. A local newspaper has tweeted a picture of the truck arriving at the court building:. Social embed from twitter.
The war in Ukraine may dent the Su-35's reputation as a top-tier Russian fighter jet
Dark clouds swirl over Russia's Su-35S Flanker fighter. Brig. Gen. Oleksiy Gromov, a deputy chief attached to the Ukrainian General Staff, had some hot gossip to spill pertaining to the Russian aviation industry in a briefing to the Ukrainian Media Center on August 11. Reporting that Russia was resorting to...
Putin Calls in ‘Organized Crime Syndicate’ to Shake Up Failing Army in Ukraine
Nearly six months into Russia’s bloody war against Ukraine, it appears Vladimir Putin has pinned his hopes for claiming victory on a self-described “organized crime syndicate” that is now trawling prisons for cold-blooded killers and deploying mercenaries to straighten out fed-up troops. That’s according to several explosive...
Blasts, fresh drone attacks rock Russian-held areas far from Ukraine war front
KYIV, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Russia reported fresh Ukrainian drone attacks on Friday evening, a day after explosions erupted near military bases in Russian-held areas of Ukraine and Russia itself, apparent displays of Kyiv's growing ability to pummel Moscow's assets far from front lines.
Ukraine restores Moldova rail link, could carry 10 million tonnes a year
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine has restored a rail link to neighbouring Moldova after a 23-year hiatus and the connection could carry 10 million tonnes of freight a year, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video address on Monday.
South Korea takes 'tactical action' jets after Russian aircraft enters air buffer zone
South Korea took unspecified "tactical action" to deter Russian jets after they crossed its air buffer zone unannounced Tuesday, in a move that could suggest Seoul responded by sending its own planes to the sky. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff was reportedly short on details but is statement said...
When Rockets Hit Israel From Gaza, Egypt Is Partly to Blame | Opinion
This month, Egyptian officials reportedly brokered a ceasefire between Israel and the Islamic Jihad, ending the latest round of violence between terror organizations in Gaza and Israel. Israeli and U.S. leaders were quick to praise and thank Egypt for its successful mediation efforts. That's absurd.
