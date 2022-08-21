ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Nationals face the Padres with 2-1 series lead

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Washington Nationals (41-81, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (67-56, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (4-16, 6.96 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (6-6, 4.83 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -279, Nationals +226; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals meet the San Diego Padres with a 2-1 series lead.

San Diego has a 34-26 record at home and a 67-56 record overall. The Padres have gone 23-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Washington has a 22-37 record in road games and a 41-81 record overall. The Nationals have gone 16-8 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has 26 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 60 RBI for the Padres. Manny Machado is 17-for-41 with eight doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Nelson Cruz has 16 doubles and nine home runs for the Nationals. Joey Meneses is 14-for-42 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Nationals: 4-6, .247 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Tayler Scott: 15-Day IL (finger), Craig Stammen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Nationals: Luke Voit: day-to-day (foot), Yadiel Hernandez: 10-Day IL (left calf), Luis Garcia: 10-Day IL (groin), Erick Fedde: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

The Associated Press

Springer 3 hits, RBI double in 10th as Blue Jays top Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — George Springer got three hits, including a 10th-inning double on the first pitch from Boston reliever Ryan Brasier that scored automatic runner Jackie Bradley Jr. and lifted the Toronto Blue Jays over the Red Sox 3-2 Wednesday night. “Honestly, I was just looking to get Jackie to third,” Springer said. “He’s a really good pitcher, so I was just going up there looking to be aggressive.” Bradley started the 10th on second, the only time on base in the game for the former Boston outfielder. He signed with Toronto on Aug. 9, five days after being released by the Red Sox. Adam Cimber (10-5) pitched a scoreless ninth, giving up one hit. Jordan Romano worked a scoreless 10th inning, issuing an intentional walk to Rafael Devers before getting his 27th save.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Realmuto homers as Phillies top lowly Reds 7-5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto homered, Rhys Hoskins drove in three runs and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 on Wednesday night. Jean Segura added three hits for the Phillies, who will go for the four-game series sweep on Thursday night. Cristopher Sánchez (2-1) struck out seven in six innings, and David Robertson got three outs for his 18th save.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Britton pitches in minors in return from Tommy John surgery

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton returned to the mound after an 11-month absence, facing two batters for the Class A Tampa Tarpons on Wednesday night in his first appearance since Tommy John surgery. The 34-year-old left-hander started the game against the Clearwater Threshers. He retired Cade Fergus on a grounder to the pitcher and threw a called third strike past Matt Alifano. An All-Star with Baltimore in 2015 and ’16, Britton hopes to return to the Yankees for the stretch run. He made his last big league appearance on Aug. 19 last year at Minnesota. Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache operated on Sept. 8 to reconstruct the UCL in his left elbow and remove a bone chip.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Dodgers pummel Brewers again, Heaney 10 Ks in 12-6 win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andrew Heaney struck out 10 in his first win in four months, Austin Barnes drove in four runs, and the Los Angeles Dodgers pummeled the Milwaukee Brewers for the second straight game, winning 12-6 on Wednesday night. The Dodgers took the season series, 4-3, while outscoring the Brewers 22-11 over the three-game series, including a 10-1 rout on Tuesday. Los Angeles has scored 10 or more runs in three of its last four games. Los Angeles has the best record in baseball (86-37) and leads second-place San Diego by a whopping 19 1/2 games in the NL West, making everything they do lately look easy. “Sometimes it feels that way, but you feel that way you get your butt kicked the next day,” said Trea Turner, who was 2 for 2 with three walks. “Today we took care of business.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Giolito, Sheets lift White Sox to 5-3 win over Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — On a night when the Chicago White Sox again gave themselves plenty of RBI opportunities, nobody had more than Gavin Sheets. Three times, Sheets went to the plate with the bases loaded Wednesday. He came through on two of those plate appearances, driving in three runs in Chicago’s 5-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles. “It was funny. I think the ball I hit the best was the out — the last at-bat,” Sheets said. “That’s baseball. Just try to put good at-bats together and get the job done in that situation.” Lucas Giolito pitched impressively into the seventh inning and Yoán Moncada pulled off a slick double play for the White Sox. Chicago left 14 men on base after stranding 13 the night before. They managed to split the two games despite all those missed chances.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Zach McKinstry homers as Cubs beat Cardinals 7-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach McKinstry homered and drove in three runs, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 on Wednesday night. Nico Hoerner had three hits for Chicago, and Yan Gomes added two RBIs. Rowan Wick (4-6) got five outs for the win, leading a solid performance by the Cubs bullpen. Lars Nootbaar homered for NL Central-leading St. Louis, and Corey Dickerson went 4 for 4. The Cardinals dropped to 17-5 in August. Chicago and St. Louis split the first four games of their unusual five-game set. The series finale is Thursday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
