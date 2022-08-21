ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

TV tonight: the police woman who examined Princess Diana’s car crash

By Hollie Richardson, Ali Catterall, Alexi Duggins, Phil Harrison and Simon Wardell
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

Investigating Diana: Death in Paris

9pm, Channel 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PCgqZ_0hPNAQ5U00
Investigating Diana: Death in Paris on Channel 4 Photograph: Sandpaperfilms.com/Sandpaper Films

On 31 August, it will be 25 years since Diana, Princess of Wales, Dodi Al-Fayed and driver Henri Paul died in a car crash after being chased by paparazzi – hence the torrent of shows dedicated to her in recent weeks. This four-part documentary series examines the specifics of the crash, and speaks with the emergency response teams and detectives who worked to find answers amid tabloid accusations, public speculation and conspiracy theories. The first episode features insight from police chief Martine Monteil. Hollie Richardson

My Second Hand Home

7pm, Channel 4

For once, this is a property show with some awareness of social issues. Two couples compete to be the most stylish as they furnish their home entirely with second-hand goods. Because even when it’s being admirably eco, what property show can’t do without a spot of competition? Alexi Duggins

Van Der Valk

8pm, ITV

Who fatally attacked classical musician and former child prodigy Fleur Mas with acid in a concert hall foyer teeming with witnesses? The eponymous Dutch detective and co uncover a rat’s nest of high-level corruption: an international sex trafficking network with links to politicians and royalty. Was Fleur’s murder meant to send a message? Ali Catterall

Marriage

9pm, BBC One

Stefan Golaszewski’s drama about an ordinary married couple still isn’t afraid to lean into sparsely scripted scenes in which, say, somebody gets a midnight snack. Tonight, Ian (Sean Bean) doesn’t know what to do with himself while Emma (Nicola Walker) goes on an overnight work trip with her boss Jamie (Henry Lloyd-Hughes). HR

Afghanistan: Getting Out

9pm, BBC Two

“Mostly a PR opportunity for him.” This is John Bolton’s damning verdict on Donald Trump’s attitude towards US withdrawal from Afghanistan. In truth, as the second part of this series shows, the calamity that unfolded wasn’t just Trump’s fault; it had its roots in the misconceived invasion, corruption inside Afghanistan and much else besides. Phil Harrison

Better Things

10pm, BBC Two

It costs Sam (Pamela Adlon) a $27,000 bribe to convince all three daughters to come together for a family meeting, in which she asks them to stop using their mobile phones for a week (good luck with that). In the second of tonight’s double bill, Sam receives her British citizenship. HR

Live sport

Premier League Football: Leeds v Chelsea, 2pm, Sky Sports Main Event From Elland Road. Followed by Newcastle v Man City at 4pm.

Comments / 4

Laurel Bozman
2d ago

these theories come up not to "solve" the death of Diana but to make these conspiracy theorists relevant in their own eyes. 15 minutes of fame syndrome

Reply
2
Related
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bolton
Person
Pamela Adlon
Person
Nicola Walker
Person
Sean Bean
Person
Donald Trump
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Last Words Were Heartbreaking—Here’s the Final Person She Spoke to Before Her Death

It’s been over 20 years since her death, yet many are still curious to know what Princess Diana‘s last words were. The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997 after sustaining fatal injuries in a car crash. According to reports at the time, Diana uttered her final words right after she was pulled from the wreckage of the crash, which occurred when Diana and her then-boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, were being pursued by paparazzi in their vehicle in Paris, France. Diana’s driver, Henri Paul, was reportedly speeding and lost control of the car, which caused the vehicle to collide with a...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Police chief reveals moment she found Princess Diana’s pearls in wreckage of fatal Paris car crash

A French police chief has spoken about the moment she found Princess Diana’s pearls at the scene of the Paris car crash which killed the royal.Martine Monteil was one of the first to head to the tunnel where the collision happened in 1997.The former head of the Brigade Criminelle told a new documentary investigators found “little clues” that pointed towards about what had happened.“We saw signs of braking. Pieces of red light from another car. On the side of the car there were traces of paint,” she said.“I was obsessed with finding things because it’s important.”Ms Monteil added: “I even...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The List

Investigator Reveals What William And Harry Wanted To Know After Princess Diana's Death

We're approaching the sad anniversary of the death of Princess Diana; on August 31, 2022, it will be 25 years since the mother of two died after a car crash in a tunnel in Paris. Princess Diana has remained a figure of interest in the decades after her tragic death, inspiring everything from a Broadway musical about her life to a new HBO documentary. Her children — Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex — have spoken on occasion about the unquestionably deep impact their mother's life and death have had on them.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Tonight#Princess Of Wales#Police#Bbc One#Channel 4 Investigating#Channel 4 Photograph#Itv#Dutch#Fleur
purewow.com

Princess Diana's Bodyguard Says Prince William & Prince Harry Are Copying Her Parenting Style

Royal chef Ken Wharfe is speaking out about how Princess Diana's sons are honoring her legacy. In the latest issue of Hello! magazine, Wharfe reflected on the late princess's parenting style and discussed how Prince William and Prince Harry are following in her footsteps. He wrote, "Although the boys had nannies, she was a hands-on mum and was always with them in their nursery or bringing them down to the kitchen for breakfast."
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

Paul Ryan obituary

My friend Paul Ryan, who has died aged 69 of cancer, was a writer and author who spent the last decade or so of his life as a jazz crooner, plying his trade in the clubs around Soho in London. Switching to professional singing from journalistic work, he loved being...
OBITUARIES
BBC

Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape

A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The List

The Nickname For Prince Harry That Princess Diana Was Reportedly Troubled By

There's one, crucial way Prince Harry wants to be distinguished from Prince William and Prince Charles, and it involves his late mother, Princess Diana. According to Newsweek, in his book "Diana: Remembering the Princess," Ken Wharfe asserts that the Duke of Sussex "wants to be trusted as Diana was." The wide-ranging biography was written by the princess's former bodyguard and friend, who worked for her from 1987 to 1993. Wharfe was also previously employed by Kensington Palace.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
TODAY.com

Pierce Brosnan is unrecognizable as a World War II vet for new film

Pierce Brosnan is disappearing into his upcoming role. The “Misfits” star, 69, was spotted in costume on the set of “The Last Rifleman,” wearing heavy aging makeup that made him almost unrecognizable. In the film, Brosnan will play Artie Crawford, a World War II veteran who...
MOVIES
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: A Violent Attack!

Even as love blooms, danger looms in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! The Quartermaine picnic is host to multiple couples enjoying romance, but an out-of-control fire and a shadowy figure swinging a giant hook could mean not everyone will be going home happy!. As everyone gathers for the first annual Quartermaine...
TV & VIDEOS
The List

The Queen's Final Resting Place After Her Death Will Have A Symbolic Connection To Her Father

When the longest-reigning monarch in British history passes away, it will understandably plunge the country into a state of shock and devastation. Considering all of the code name operations British officials will carry out following the queen's death, it's clear there are strict procedures in place to deal with this eventuality. In fact, The Guardian confirms that certain elements have been set in stone for decades, while others are gradually honed over regular meetings, held annually.
U.K.
The Guardian

The Guardian

415K+
Followers
95K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy