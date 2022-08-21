Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii prepares for rollout of improved COVID booster (and hopes interest is high)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 77% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated against COVID. But only about half of those people went back to get their first booster doses. And just 15% got their second booster, which is restricted to those at higher risk of severe disease. Now, state...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business News: Electric cars by state
Three chefs with one night of excellent cuisine at Mariposa. It's hosting "Enroot" which is a dinner to benefit local farmers. Call 808-948-7575 for tickets. August Sunrise Book Club choice: "The Diamond Eye" by Kate Quinn. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Grace couldn't put this one down and cranked through...
hawaiinewsnow.com
As costs soar, families turn to Hawaii nonprofits for help to feed keiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many families on Oahu’s Leeward Coast rely on snacks and meals provided at the Nanakuli Boys & Girls Club. Kekoa Tupua is the club’s director. He helps organize extra food pickups and sends kids home with enough food for dinner as much as he can.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hirono, head of SBA discuss Inflation Reduction Act
Three chefs with one night of excellent cuisine at Mariposa. It's hosting "Enroot" which is a dinner to benefit local farmers. Call 808-948-7575 for tickets. August Sunrise Book Club choice: "The Diamond Eye" by Kate Quinn. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Grace couldn't put this one down and cranked through...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
Make-A-Wish Hawaii celebrates 40 years of helping keiki with critical illnesses
When Victoria Beckham announced on Instagram that this was the first time in 25 years that she had seen David Beckham's "worm", her teenager laughingly intervened. And squirrel "splooting" explained. Are you ready for some football? What to know about the UH season opener. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. UH's...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Want to live longer? Living in Hawaii may help
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Want to live longer? Living in Hawaii may help. A new study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Hawaii residents still live the longest compared to the rest of the nation. The CDC compiled data from 2020 and analyzed life expectancy for each...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: Changes to Hawaii's population over decades
Howard Dicus digs deeper into the effect offshore buyers have on home prices. He says the high prices are credited to a lack of inventory. From food to gas and eating out, business reporter Howard Dicus shows us which parts of the economy are rising the most. Business Report: Vacation...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Special on COVID testing in Hawaii to premiere on KGMB
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A special presentation on COVID testing in Hawaii will air on KGMB this week. “Caught Inside” premieres Wednesday on KGMB, starting at 6:30 p.m. The special looks at efforts in Hawaii to stand up a broad COVID testing effort at the outset of the pandemic. Editor’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. |. Slower winds will...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Healthier Hawaii: Proven program to reverse heart disease, other health conditions
Three chefs with one night of excellent cuisine at Mariposa. It's hosting "Enroot" which is a dinner to benefit local farmers. Call 808-948-7575 for tickets. August Sunrise Book Club choice: "The Diamond Eye" by Kate Quinn. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Grace couldn't put this one down and cranked through...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Foodbank, local chef provide tips to stretch a meal with healthy, budget-friendly ingredients
HNN Weather: Sunny skies with Tradewinds today. One more day of sunshine and stable moderate trade winds. Those winds will begin a gradual decline today as an area of moisture brings an increase in rainfall to mainly windward portions of the Big Island and Maui. Trades will be on a decline as a surface ridge sitting north of Kauai is pushed southward and weakened.
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOE announces school closures on Maui as crews work to restore widespread outage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of customers on Maui are without power Tuesday morning as the island deals with a widespread outage. The outage occurred 2:45 a.m. impacting an estimated 65,000 customers. As of 9:15 a.m., Hawaiian Electric said roughly 15,000 customers are still without power. Crews are still working to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
With things borrowed and new, Japanese wedding industry vows to make a comeback
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Japanese wedding business in Hawaii was decimated by the pandemic. Today, there are still a handful of industry survivors holding on ― waiting for the business to come back. And in the meantime, they’re getting creative. At Something Borrowed Wedding Hawaii, Joan Lizo-Urbano and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former Gov. Ben Cayetano recovering after heart stent implant procedure
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Hawaii Gov. Ben Cayetano is recovering after undergoing a heart stent implant procedure on Monday. The 82-year-old said doctors implanted two stents after they found three blockages in a major coronary artery. In a post on Facebook, Cayetano said one of his doctors found signs that...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii reports 13 COVID deaths, over 2,200 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 13 additional coronavirus deaths and 2,219 new cases in the past seven days. That compares to 2,696 cases and 13 additional deaths in the previous week. DOH said the average positivity rate is 10.7%. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home...
hawaiinewsnow.com
The Japanese wedding industry in Hawaii used to be booming. Now, it's slow to make a comeback
A recent examination found that 62 of the machines are now damaged and unusable, the suit said. The Navy insists it's already working to fix the issues as the Red Hill water crisis drags on. Bid to get bail rejected for Kapolei couple accused of being Russian spies, stealing IDs...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN News Brief (Aug. 24, 2022)
The new booster was specifically made to battle the Omicron variant. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. White House outlines plan for addressing nation's student loan debt crisis. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
This dapper mail carrier is turning heads ... and melting hearts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii native is delivering more than just mail in Chicago. His love for fashion and postal service history is bringing joy to nostalgic neighbors. Every morning, Kalani Han irons creases into his U.S. Postal Service uniform and shines his shoes. The finishing touch is the skinny...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Plans for Hawaii Island boat ramp blocked by lava rock raises community concern
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four years after lava blocked Pohoiki Boat Ramp, controversy and frustration is growing over what to do with the area. It’s been blocked since the 2018 Kilauea eruption. The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported that an engineer presented some options to the community, including dredging a channel to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Advocates come together after ‘fear and confusion’ in wake of Roe v Wade
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Khara Jabola-Carolus, Executive Director of the Hawaii State Commission on the Status of Women, is part of a new coalition called the Hawaii Abortion Collective that’s trying to shed light on access to abortion care. She says it’s one of the first times that she’s seen the faith, medical and advocacy community coming together to improve access to reproductive health care and overcome the the stigma of abortions.
Comments / 0