Cameron Norrie reaches career-high ranking despite loss to Borna Coric in Cincinnati Open semi-final; Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Daniil Medvedev

US Open: Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev both disappointed with Novak Djokovic's absence from New York
Rafael Nadal described Novak Djokovic's absence from the US Open as "very sad news", while world No 1 Daniil Medvedev said he wished the Serbian "would play here". The Wimbledon champion is sitting out his second Grand Slam of the season because of his ongoing refusal to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
US Open 2022: Order of play
Take a look at the Order of Play for Day One of the US Open on all courts at Flushing Meadows in New York. (All times are BST, from 16:00 unless stated. Seeds in brackets. British players in bold) Arthur Ashe Stadium. 17:00: (1) Daniil Medvedev (Rus) v Stefan Kozlov...
Cameron Norrie plans to build on Wimbledon breakthrough and seize opportunity at US Open
Cameron Norrie reached his first Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon last month and intends to seize his opportunity for similar success at the US Open. Norrie's exploits at Wimbledon were a breakthrough for the British No 1 and he goes into the year's final Slam buoyed by more strong performances on the north American hardcourts.
Emma Raducanu has 'weird day' at US Open practice session but insists she is fit to defend title
Emma Raducanu played down injury concerns on the eve of her US Open title defence after breaking down in tears during practice. The British No 1 twice stopped her session with Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova at Flushing Meadows on Friday. Raducanu had her right wrist taped and appeared in discomfort before...
US Open: Will Emma Raducanu surprise us again? Serena Williams, Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie's hopes
Emma Raducanu has the ability and talent to reproduce the "swagger" that helped her win the US Open with a fairy-tale run in New York last year, says Barry Cowan. Raducanu is looking forward to trying to build and improve on her recent displays in Cincinnati, with the US Open beginning on Monday.
US Open: Andy Murray sweat tests come back clear as cause of cramp remains unknown ahead ahead of Flushing Meadows
Andy Murray admits it's "concerning" sweat testing provided no conclusive answers as to what is causing his cramp issues ahead of the US Open. The 35-year-old has struggled with hot and humid conditions over the past few weeks, cramping in three different matches, including his loss to Cameron Norrie in Cincinnati last week.
Emma Raducanu playing well in Cincinnati was 'massive' for her, says Martina Navratilova
Emma Raducanu's form in Cincinnati is an encouraging sign for her US Open defence, says Martina Navratilova. The 19-year-old has been under the spotlight since her triumph in New York 12 months ago and that will only intensify when she returns to play in the US Open. There have been...
Williams sisters granted US Open wild card to team up for doubles as Serena and Venus team up for emotional doubles appearance at Flushing Meadows
Serena Williams will make an emotional appearance with sister Venus at the US Open after the pair were awarded a wild card to play in the doubles together at Flushing Meadows. The US Open is expected to be the final tournament of Serena's legendary career, and the wild card gives her two shots at success.
