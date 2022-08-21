SPOKANE, Wash.– We stayed out the 90s (barely) in Spokane on Monday, but we won’t be as lucky on Tuesday. Lunchtime temperatures will be in the 80s and more morning sun should pop us up into the low 90s in many more places today. Highs in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be around 90 with mid 90s in Central Washington, upper 80s elsewhere in North Idaho, and upper 90s in the L-C Valley.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO