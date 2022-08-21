ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Part of Highway 53 in Idaho now under construction

KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID. — If you are driving on Highway 53, you should expect to slow down. Part of Highway 53 is now under construction, and it’s going to last for the next few years. The first project adds a center-left turn lane from the state line to Rathdrum. The goal is to ease congestion and lower the chance of...
RATHDRUM, ID
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Transit Authority announces new fare system

SPOKANE, Wash. - Beginning Oct. 1, Spokane Transit Authority (STA) will have a new fare collection system on its fixed route buses and paratransit vans. The 'Connect' fare system is an account-based system that allows customers to pay their fare using a Connect smartcard or an STA mobile app on their smartphone.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic#Sandpoint#Drivers#Itd
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Valley taps the brakes on intersection reopening

(The Center Square) - The City of Spokane Valley has announced that the $2.5 million project to replace a four-way stop at the intersection of Barker Road and Sprague Avenue with a single-lane roundabout will not be completed by Aug. 20 as planned. “The city has made the decision to...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
insideevs.com

Watch Rivian R1T Drive Into Idaho's Bear Lake To Launch Boat

The many Rivian R1T reviews we've seen so far have shown the electric pickup to be highly versatile and capable. It's especially competent off-road, thanks to its quad-motor electric powertrain that uses one electric motor for each wheel. This translates into an intelligent all-wheel-drive system with torque vectoring that Engineering Explained described as "the Holy Grail of AWD systems."
IDAHO STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

Burn ban ongoing in Pend Oreille Co.

A burn ban is in effect in Pend Oreille County, just across the border in Washington state. Pend Oreille County officials said fire danger in southern part of the county is listed as “very high” and in the northern part of the county as “high.” All debris burning remains prohibited in Pend Oreille County. This includes rule (debris) burning and permit burning.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
MY 103.5

One of Montana’s Unique Train Bridges is Being Torn Down

A historic railroad bridge that was severely damaged by flooding will be demolished this week. Officials have been monitoring the old railroad bridge near the US 89 North crossing near Livingston since mid-June. Because they feared that it may fall into the river, an 8-mile section of the Yellowstone River was closed between the Mayor’s Landing Fishing Access Site and Sheep Mountain Fishing Access site due to safety concerns.
MONTANA STATE
KHQ Right Now

Crews respond to fire in West Central

SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews responded to a structure fire in West Central, at the intersection of Broadway and Cedar in the morning of Aug. 23. The Spokane Fire Department reported there were no injuries or fatalities. The fire caused the nearby Spokane County Courthouse to be evacuated. That evacuation was...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

White's Laclede mill destroyed by fire

Last Thursday night a fire starting in the planing mill of A.C. White Lumber Company at Laclede destroyed the sawmill, planing mill, $400,000-worth of manufactured lumber, a company residence, boarding house and bunkhouse and the residence of W. J. Hodge. The total loss is estimated at $700,000, with insurance to approximately $400,000.
LACLEDE, ID
KXLY

Isolated storms will continue through the evening – Emily

SPOKANE, Wash. — Isolated storms will continue across the region through the evening. Slow-moving storms bring strong wind, minor to moderate hail, lightning and heavy rainfall. With this, there is a Flood Watch in effect through late tonight. Far eastern Washington & North Idaho will bear the brunt of this.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Slow moving storms on a warmer afternoon – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– We stayed out the 90s (barely) in Spokane on Monday, but we won’t be as lucky on Tuesday. Lunchtime temperatures will be in the 80s and more morning sun should pop us up into the low 90s in many more places today. Highs in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be around 90 with mid 90s in Central Washington, upper 80s elsewhere in North Idaho, and upper 90s in the L-C Valley.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Northbound SR 195 interchange to I-90 back open after crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — The northbound State Route 195 interchange to westbound I-90 is back open after a crash. According to Washington State Patrol, one vehicle veered towards the exit, struck a dirt embankment, rolled over, and struck a pillar of an elevated railroad track. The driver suffered serious injuries and was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center. The ramp is...
SPOKANE, WA
bonnersferryherald.com

VIDEO: Slight showers and thunderstorms here most of the week

It won't be nearly as hot this week, with today breaking a 7-day streak of 90+ in Spokane. This is largely thanks to more cloud cover and a chance for light rain showers during the morning and midday hours for the Inland Northwest. The showers have mainly been over southeastern...
SPOKANE, WA
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho gas prices continue to fall

Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 5.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.62/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Idaho gas prices continue to fall appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - Aug. 5, 2022

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Deputies seized drugs in the U.S. 2 area in Oldtown at 6:39 a.m. A K9 deployment was requested during a traffic stop in...
BONNER COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy