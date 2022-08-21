Read full article on original website
Related
Civilian Drone Delays Firefighting Efforts at North Idaho Fire
MOYIE SPRINGS, ID - Firefighters on the ground battling the Moyie Fire had to wait on aircraft support because a civilian drone was being flown in the area, according to the Idaho Department of Lands. The fire started August 21 just southeast of the Idaho Forest Group Mill in Moyie Springs.
Construction on N. Monroe Street in Spokane starts Monday
SPOKANE, Wash.— If you’re out on the road near or on North Monroe Street, you should prepare for delays to your commute. Construction is set to begin on Monday for North Monroe Street between Summit Avenue and Boone Avenue. Crews will be doing grind and overlay payment maintenance work just north of the Monroe Street Bridge.
Part of Highway 53 in Idaho now under construction
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID. — If you are driving on Highway 53, you should expect to slow down. Part of Highway 53 is now under construction, and it’s going to last for the next few years. The first project adds a center-left turn lane from the state line to Rathdrum. The goal is to ease congestion and lower the chance of...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Transit Authority announces new fare system
SPOKANE, Wash. - Beginning Oct. 1, Spokane Transit Authority (STA) will have a new fare collection system on its fixed route buses and paratransit vans. The 'Connect' fare system is an account-based system that allows customers to pay their fare using a Connect smartcard or an STA mobile app on their smartphone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley taps the brakes on intersection reopening
(The Center Square) - The City of Spokane Valley has announced that the $2.5 million project to replace a four-way stop at the intersection of Barker Road and Sprague Avenue with a single-lane roundabout will not be completed by Aug. 20 as planned. “The city has made the decision to...
Neighbors want more safety measures near Hill N’Dale Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — Neighbors living in the Hill N’Dale Park area want to see more done to keep them safe. The park, located in the north part of Spokane near a Walmart and an apartment complex, has seen its fair share of break-ins and other issues as a result of homeless people staying near the park.
spotonidaho.com
Thunderstorms expected today with wind, hail and rain (Video)
Spokane and other parts of the Inland Northwest could see thunderstorms in the afternoon. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA...
insideevs.com
Watch Rivian R1T Drive Into Idaho's Bear Lake To Launch Boat
The many Rivian R1T reviews we've seen so far have shown the electric pickup to be highly versatile and capable. It's especially competent off-road, thanks to its quad-motor electric powertrain that uses one electric motor for each wheel. This translates into an intelligent all-wheel-drive system with torque vectoring that Engineering Explained described as "the Holy Grail of AWD systems."
Bonner County Daily Bee
Burn ban ongoing in Pend Oreille Co.
A burn ban is in effect in Pend Oreille County, just across the border in Washington state. Pend Oreille County officials said fire danger in southern part of the county is listed as “very high” and in the northern part of the county as “high.” All debris burning remains prohibited in Pend Oreille County. This includes rule (debris) burning and permit burning.
One of Montana’s Unique Train Bridges is Being Torn Down
A historic railroad bridge that was severely damaged by flooding will be demolished this week. Officials have been monitoring the old railroad bridge near the US 89 North crossing near Livingston since mid-June. Because they feared that it may fall into the river, an 8-mile section of the Yellowstone River was closed between the Mayor’s Landing Fishing Access Site and Sheep Mountain Fishing Access site due to safety concerns.
KHQ Right Now
Crews respond to fire in West Central
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews responded to a structure fire in West Central, at the intersection of Broadway and Cedar in the morning of Aug. 23. The Spokane Fire Department reported there were no injuries or fatalities. The fire caused the nearby Spokane County Courthouse to be evacuated. That evacuation was...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
One Person Killed, Another Hospitalized Following Single Vehicle Rollover Crash in Southern Idaho
AMERICAN FALLS - On Monday, August 22, 2022 at approximately 10:19 a.m., the Idaho State Police responded to a single vehicle crash eastbound on I86, east of American Falls, ID. According to a release from the ISP, a 78-year-old male from American Falls was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer eastbound...
Bonner County Daily Bee
White's Laclede mill destroyed by fire
Last Thursday night a fire starting in the planing mill of A.C. White Lumber Company at Laclede destroyed the sawmill, planing mill, $400,000-worth of manufactured lumber, a company residence, boarding house and bunkhouse and the residence of W. J. Hodge. The total loss is estimated at $700,000, with insurance to approximately $400,000.
KXLY
Isolated storms will continue through the evening – Emily
SPOKANE, Wash. — Isolated storms will continue across the region through the evening. Slow-moving storms bring strong wind, minor to moderate hail, lightning and heavy rainfall. With this, there is a Flood Watch in effect through late tonight. Far eastern Washington & North Idaho will bear the brunt of this.
KXLY
Slow moving storms on a warmer afternoon – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– We stayed out the 90s (barely) in Spokane on Monday, but we won’t be as lucky on Tuesday. Lunchtime temperatures will be in the 80s and more morning sun should pop us up into the low 90s in many more places today. Highs in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will be around 90 with mid 90s in Central Washington, upper 80s elsewhere in North Idaho, and upper 90s in the L-C Valley.
Northbound SR 195 interchange to I-90 back open after crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — The northbound State Route 195 interchange to westbound I-90 is back open after a crash. According to Washington State Patrol, one vehicle veered towards the exit, struck a dirt embankment, rolled over, and struck a pillar of an elevated railroad track. The driver suffered serious injuries and was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center. The ramp is...
bonnersferryherald.com
VIDEO: Slight showers and thunderstorms here most of the week
It won't be nearly as hot this week, with today breaking a 7-day streak of 90+ in Spokane. This is largely thanks to more cloud cover and a chance for light rain showers during the morning and midday hours for the Inland Northwest. The showers have mainly been over southeastern...
Idaho gas prices continue to fall
Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 5.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.62/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Idaho gas prices continue to fall appeared first on Local News 8.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Aug. 5, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Deputies seized drugs in the U.S. 2 area in Oldtown at 6:39 a.m. A K9 deployment was requested during a traffic stop in...
Sun Valley, Idaho Having Serious Housing Crisis “It is Close to Toppling”
Home prices in Idaho have been on a roller coaster mostly one that just keeps going up with a few dips here and there for years now. Sun Valley is in a place where it is becoming a serious problem - far more so than other places in the state.
Comments / 0