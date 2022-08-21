Read full article on original website
Roland Curtis Warren, 56
Roland Curtis Warren, 56, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Hope, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Roland’s online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com and sign his guest book.
Ronald Eugene Mozley, 76
Ronald Eugene Mozley, 76, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Careywood, Idaho. A complete obituary will be published at a later date. Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint is handling the arrangements. Please visit Ron’s online memorial at www.lakeviewfuneral.com and sign his guest book.
Emily Susan Bourguignon, 78
Emily Susan Bourguignon, 78, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at her home in Careywood, Idaho. Viewing for friends and family will be held on Monday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Lakeview Funeral Home in Sandpoint. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at the Mountain View Cemetery in Athol, Idaho.
Casey David Banks, 44
Casey David Banks was born on June 1, 1978, in Newport, Wash., to David and Patricia (Stevens) Banks. He moved to Sandpoint, Idaho at an early age. He started kindergarten at the old Lincoln Elementary School and continued on through local schools until attending Sandpoint High School. Casey loved and...
Bonner County History - Aug. 23, 2022
The Old-Timers’ picnic at Round Lake was a big success with many old and new timers attending. Prizes went to the oldest person attending, Myrtle Deroshia; person traveling farthest, Rita Mattox; and person with most family present, Mrs. Phoebe Shalz. •••. NEW LOOK FOR PEND OREILLE PETE. Russell...
White's Laclede mill destroyed by fire
Last Thursday night a fire starting in the planing mill of A.C. White Lumber Company at Laclede destroyed the sawmill, planing mill, $400,000-worth of manufactured lumber, a company residence, boarding house and bunkhouse and the residence of W. J. Hodge. The total loss is estimated at $700,000, with insurance to approximately $400,000.
VIDEO: Slight showers and thunderstorms here most of the week
It won't be nearly as hot this week, with today breaking a 7-day streak of 90+ in Spokane. This is largely thanks to more cloud cover and a chance for light rain showers during the morning and midday hours for the Inland Northwest. The showers have mainly been over southeastern...
Wood receives NIC trustee emeritus status
Former North Idaho College Trustee Christie Wood was granted trustee emeritus status by a 3-2 vote Monday during a long and contentious meeting of the NIC board. Vice Chair John Goedde made the motion, which was seconded by Secretary/Treasurer Pete Broschet. Board Chair David Wold also voted in favor. "I...
Bonner County News of Record - Aug. 5, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Deputies seized drugs in the U.S. 2 area in Oldtown at 6:39 a.m. A K9 deployment was requested during a traffic stop in...
Chamber of Commerce welcomes By Design Chiropractic
PONDERAY — The Greater Sandpoint Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed By Design Chiropractic to the organization with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. By Design Chiropractic is a chiropractic practice specializing in providing care that helps restore the proper motion and function within the spine to provide long-term relief. “We take a...
SMS holding registration effort today
Attention Sandpoint Middle School seventh- and eighth-grade students and parents: Lake Pend Oreille School District wants to see you. Any seventh-graders and eighth-graders who haven't yet completed their registration paperwork should come by the school today, Aug. 24, from 3-6 p.m. where staff will be ready to assist them in the cafeteria with registration.
The Salvation Army gives back
SANDPOINT – The Salvation Army is set and primed to host the annual Back-to-School event at the Sandpoint Church of the Nazarene next week. To ease the strain on local low-income families, the organization backpacks, school supplies, shoes, and more on Tuesday, Aug. 30, and Wednesday, Aug. 31. The giveaway will take place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Civilian use of drone delays firefighting efforts in North Idaho
Firefighters on the ground battling the Moyie Fire had to wait on aircraft support because a civilian drone was being flown in the area. The fire started August 21 just southeast of the Idaho Forest Group Mill in Moyie Springs. Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) Fire led the response with...
Gooooooooaaaaaaaallllll!
Henry Barnes and Randy Lane celebrate after Lane scored a goal after an assist by Barnes during a soccer match against Post Falls on Monday. The Bulldogs won the game, 6-0.
A few thoughts on property values, taxes
My property value has changed by an average increase of 5.07 percent in the last 38 years. My property tax has changed by an increase of 5.08 percent in the same period of time. LARRY O. SMITH. Sandpoint.
Burn ban ongoing in Pend Oreille Co.
A burn ban is in effect in Pend Oreille County, just across the border in Washington state. Pend Oreille County officials said fire danger in southern part of the county is listed as “very high” and in the northern part of the county as “high.” All debris burning remains prohibited in Pend Oreille County. This includes rule (debris) burning and permit burning.
Spartans girl's soccer fall to Badgers
BONNERS FERRY — Priest River fell to the Bonners Ferry Badgers 3-1 on Tuesday. The Spartans played with only nine players due to athletes having enough practices to compete. The Badger’s forwards and midfielders went on the attack, fighting for every 50-50 ball and gaining the return kick from the goalkeeper nearly every time.
Sandpoint council discusses budgets
SANDPOINT – Budgets were the main topics of conversation at the Sandpoint City Council meeting on Wednesday. At the beginning of this month, two public hearing notices were issued for discussion on two topics – the 2023 fiscal year budget and city fees. Before the public hearing, City Administrator Jennifer Stapleton gave a brief presentation on the 2023 fiscal year budget.
